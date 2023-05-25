RecycLiCo Battery Materials : Dr. Yi Hyon Paik Appointed to Company's Advisory Board, Bringing Extensive Leadership Experience and Global Expertise

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Yi Hyon Paik to its esteemed advisory board. Dr. Paik, a renowned industry expert, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in multinational companies, the electronic materials industry, and the energy storage sector.

With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Dr. Paik has held significant leadership positions in renowned organizations. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Ace Equity Partners, a position he has held since 2020. Previously, he was President and Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung SDI Company, a publicly listed South Korean producer of lithium-ion batteries and electronic materials, where he oversaw various business units and played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives. Dr. Paik's tenure at Samsung Cheil Industries also saw him serving as Executive Vice President and Head of the Electronic Materials Business, where he achieved remarkable revenue growth and spearheaded successful portfolio management initiatives. Dr. Paik also worked at The Dow Chemical Company and Rohm and Haas as Business Group Vice Presidents and President of Electronic Materials Business.

Throughout his career, Dr. Paik has demonstrated his expertise in strategic planning, global business operations, and technological innovation. He has played a key role in numerous mergers and acquisitions, driving the expansion of businesses into new profitable segments. Notably, Dr. Paik served as a board member of Versum Materials, Inc., contributing to its successful acquisition by Merck KGaA in a landmark $5.8 billion transaction.

Dr. Paik's academic background is equally impressive. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh, a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Seoul National University and pursued postdoctoral research at Columbia University. His educational journey has instilled a deep technical understanding, enabling him to provide valuable insights at the intersection of science and business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yi Hyon Paik to our advisory board," said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO at RecycLiCo Battery Materials. "His vast leadership experience, global business acumen, and expertise in electronic materials and energy storage will undoubtedly enhance our strategic decision-making processes. Dr. Paik's unique insights will play a crucial role in shaping our future growth and positioning us as an industry leader."