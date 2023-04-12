Advanced search
    AMY   CA75629Y1088

RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC.

(AMY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:44:04 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.4800 CAD    0.00%
03:01aRecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company
GL
03:00aRecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company
AQ
04/03RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended January 31, 2023
CI
RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

04/12/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Electrochemical Tests Confirm that RecycLiCo’s pCAM Achieved Equivalent Quality and Performance Characteristics as Commercial pCAM

SURREY, British Columbia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or “Company”), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, announced today that is has received validation of its battery recycling process and battery-ready precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”) from a battery materials company.

The battery company assembled lithium-ion battery cells using RecycLiCo’s high-nickel pCAM and conducted characterization and electrochemical tests. RecycLiCo submitted two samples of high-nickel pCAM, to the battery company, with N83 and N90 compositions (nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide containing 83% nickel and 90% nickel), both of which are used in modern high-performance battery cells. The characterization tests looked at metrics such as purity, tap density, particle distribution, particle size, and surface area. The electrochemical testing consisted of assembling the pCAM material in lithium-ion battery cells and cycling the cells through multiple charge and discharge cycles while measuring the specific capacity (mAh/g) and columbic efficiency against commercially available materials.

Tests performed by the battery company has confirmed that RecycLiCo’s pCAM materials, produced from waste lithium-ion battery material, achieved equivalent quality and performance characteristics as commercial pCAM. More specifically, battery cells equipped with RecycLiCo’s pCAM achieved specific capacity greater than 210 mAh/g over multiple charge and discharge cycles while maintaining a columbic efficiency of over 99.7%.

RecycLiCo and the battery company have been collaborating since early 2022 to demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the RecycLiCo process and the advantages of circular materials within the supply chain. Ideally, integrated strategic partnerships could help leverage a battery company’s existing infrastructure and expertise in the industry while increasing the adoption of the upcycled materials.

“I’m pleased with the latest industry validation by a battery materials company, further confirming that our pCAM can be made into battery cells and that RecycLiCo could enable a circular solution.” said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo. “Establishing an integrated channel between battery companies and RecycLiCo could ensure efficient and circular delivery of battery materials while driving innovation and sustainability in the battery industry.”

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


