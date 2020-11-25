Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Recylex    RX   FR0000120388

RECYLEX

(RX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 05/13 11:20:04 am
1.848 EUR   +0.65%
05:46pRECYLEX : Voting form 1
PU
05:39pRECYLEX : Draft Resolutions
PU
11/05RECYLEX : Financial information as of September 30, 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recylex : Draft Resolutions

11/25/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This "Draft resolutions" is a non-official translation into English of the "Projets de résolutions" issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This document should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law.

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS

SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 16, 2020

RESOLUTIONS TO BE CONSIDERED BY THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FIRST RESOLUTION

(Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019)

Having heard the Board of Directors' report on the Company's management and the Statutory Auditors' report on the parent company financial statements 2019, and having examined the financial statements for Recylex SA for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, including the balance sheet, the income statement and the notes to the financial statements for that year, the Ordinary General Meeting, acting under the required quorum and majority conditions, hereby approves the said financial statements as presented, as well as all operations represented therein and mentioned in the said reports.

The Ordinary General Meeting acknowledges a net income of €2,444,815.39

Consequently, it ratifies the Directors' acts of management in respect of the said financial year.

SECOND RESOLUTION

(Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019)

Having heard the Board of Directors' report on the Group's management and the Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements, and having examined the 2019 consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, including the balance sheet, the income statement and the notes to the financial statements for that year, the Ordinary General Meeting, acting under the required quorum and majority conditions, hereby approves the said financial statements as presented, as well as all operations represented therein and mentioned in the said reports.

THIRD RESOLUTION

(Appropriation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as reflected in the parent company financial

statements)

Having heard the Board of Directors' report and the Statutory Auditors' report on the parent company 2019 financial statements, the Ordinary General Meeting, acting under the required quorum and majority conditions, hereby:

  • recognizes the net income for the year ended December 31, 2018, amounting to €2,444,815.39 ,
  • resolves to appropriate the net income of €2,444,815.39 to the retained earnings account, which consequently shows a debit balance after appropriation of €56,674,756,51 .

The General Meeting approves the amount of the non-deductible costs and expenses referred to in Article 39-4 of the General Taxation Code, amounting to €30,272.

The General Meeting, in accordance with the law, hereby acknowledges that no dividend has been paid out in the last three financial years.

FOURTH RESOLUTION

(Approval of the related party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38et seq. of the Commercial Code)

The Ordinary General Meeting, acting under the required quorum and majority conditions, and having heard the special report of the Statutory Auditors on the agreements referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the Commercial Code, hereby acknowledges the said report and approves the agreements mentioned therein, these agreements being authorized by the Board of Directors and entered into during the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

Recylex S.A. Société Anonyme with a share capital of 9.577.998,34 € | R.C.S. 542 097 704 Paris

Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France

T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 80 | F +33 (0)1 58 47 02 45 | E info@recylex.eu

FIFTH RESOLUTION

(Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as director)

The General Meeting, voting under the quorum and majority conditions required for ordinary general meetings, ratifies the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as Director by the Board of Director at its meeting of September 3, 2020, in replacement of Mr. Christopher ESKDALE.

SIXTH RESOLUTION (Powers)

The General Meeting hereby grants all necessary powers to the holder of an original, a copy or an excerpt of the minutes of this General Meeting to carry out any legal or administrative formalities, to file any documents and to satisfy any publication requirements provided for by the legislation in force.

2

Disclaimer

Recylex SA published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RECYLEX
05:46pRECYLEX : Voting form 1
PU
05:39pRECYLEX : Draft Resolutions
PU
11/05RECYLEX : Financial information as of September 30, 2020
PU
11/05RECYLEX : S.A. - Financial information as of September 30, 2020
GL
11/05RECYLEX S.A. : - Financial information as of September 30, 2020
AQ
10/26RECYLEX : 2019 Annual Results
PU
10/26RECYLEX : S.A. - 2019 Annual Results
GL
10/26RECYLEX S.A. : - 2019 Annual Results
AQ
09/23RECYLEX : Information as of September 23 2020
PU
09/23RECYLEX : Information as of September 23, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 237 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2019 -84,3 M -100 M -100 M
Net Debt 2019 143 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 47,8 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart RECYLEX
Duration : Period :
Recylex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Rudow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Laetitia Seta Non-Executive Director
Christopher Robert Eskdale Director
Diana Kisro-Warnecke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECYLEX-45.57%57
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.15.53%27 568
SUEZ SA20.43%12 063
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.41%8 475
STERICYCLE12.84%6 592
PENNON GROUP PLC-5.93%5 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ