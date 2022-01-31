Recylex : Financial information at December 31 2021 and update on the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s debt

European expert in the circular economy www.recylex.eu Follow us 31 January 2022 - 6 pm Press release Recylex S.A. Financial information at December 31, 2021 and update on the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s debt The Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) publishes today its financial information at December 31, 2021. Following the final loss of control1 and the deconsolidation of the former German subgroup entities2 on May 2020, the Recylex Group, in its new configuration, is reduced to the following activities: Lead segment: Recylex S.A.'s used lead-acid battery recycling business Lead segment: Recylex S.A.'s used lead-acid battery recycling business (Villefranche-sur-Saône and Escaudoeuvres plants),

lead-acid battery recycling business Lead segment: Recylex S.A.'s used lead-acid battery recycling business (Villefranche-sur-Saône and Escaudoeuvres plants), Plastics segment: C2P S.A.S.'s polypropylene waste recycling business,

Other activities: Recylex S.A.'s holding activities, including the equity method accounting for the 50% stake in Recytech S.A. The consolidated sales published at December 31, 2021 are limited to the activities of the Recylex Group in its new configuration, whereas the consolidated sales published at December 31, 2020 included those of the entities of the former German subgroup until the date of their deconsolidation. In order to enable a comparison with December 31, 2021 financial information, the consolidated sales at December 31, 2020 are also presented on a comparable basis, i.e. excluding in full the activity of the entities of the former German subgroup from the consolidated sales. Au Au Périmètre Variation Variation comparable au In millions of euros 31 décembre 31 décembre à données à données 31 décembre 2021 2020 publiées (%) comparables (%) 2020 Lead 78.1 98.9 48.7 -21% 60% Zinc 0.0 20.6 0.0 -100% n/a Special Metals 0.0 5.5 0.0 -100% n/a Plastic 9.6 8.8 8.7 9% 11% Other activities 0.2 0.1 0.7 n/a n/a Total 87.9 133.9 58.1 -34% 51% IFRS data, unaudited figures. n/a : non applicable Press & Investor contact : : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Recylex S.A. Financial information at December 31, 2021 and update on the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s debt | Communiqué de presse | 31 January 2022 | Page 2 sur 8 *Rounding effect. 1. Trend in metal prices at December 31, 2021 (in euros) In euros per ton Average at December Average at December Change 31, 2021 31, 2020 (%) Lead price 1,863 1,598 +17% €/$ exchange rate 1.1836 1.1412 +4% Source: London Metal Exchange. The average lead price for 2021 was €1,863, up +17% compared to the average for the same period in 2020. Expressed in dollars, the average lead price in 2021 was $2,202, up +21% compared with the average for 2020. At the same time, the €/$ exchange rate also increased over the period (+4% compared to 2020), mitigating the increase in the lead price expressed in euros to around +17%. 2. Breakdown of consolidated sales at December 31, 2021 relative to December 31, 2020 Consolidated sales at December 31, 2021 amounted to €87.9 million. 2.1 Lead segment The Lead segment accounted for 89% of consolidated sales at December 31, 2021, and includes sales from Recylex S.A.'s two used lead-acid battery recycling plants. Sales reached €78,1 million at December 31, 2021, up sharply compared with the consolidated sales on a comparable basis for the same period in 2020 (+60%). During 2021, Recylex S.A. recycled approximately 86,500 tons of used lead-acid batteries, a volume that sharply increased compared with the same period of 2020 (+42%), mainly due to: A first half of 2020 heavily impacted by the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 health crisis, which led the Nordenham smelter (then operated by the former Group subsidiary - Weser-Metall GmbH) and the battery recycling sites to shut down their operations 3 , which weighed heavily on the volumes of used lead-acid batteries recycled by Recylex S.A. ;

SARS-CoV-2 health crisis, which led the Nordenham smelter (then operated by the former Group subsidiary - Weser-Metall GmbH) and the battery recycling sites to shut down their operations , which weighed heavily on the volumes of used lead-acid batteries recycled by Recylex S.A. ; Sustained activity over the last three quarters of 2021, with higher volumes of secondary materials sold than those observed over the last three quarters of 2020. In particular, lead Press & Investor contact : : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Recylex S.A. Financial information at December 31, 2021 and update on the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s debt | Communiqué de presse | 31 January 2022 | Page 3 sur 8 segment sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to €18.2 million, compared with €13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the sharp rise in the price of lead over the year 2021 has reinforced the growth in sales linked to the volumes recycled and sold. The Villefranche and Escaudoeuvres used lead-acid battery recycling plants continue to supply the Nordenham Metall GmbH smelter (a former Recylex Group subsidiary whose assets were taken over by Glencore International AG in August 2021). This smelter is now Recylex S.A.'s main customer. At December 31, 2021, sales to the Nordenham smelter accounted for 90% of the lead segment's sales, reflecting the company's very high dependence on this customer. Despite the efforts made over the past two years, Recylex S.A. has not yet succeeded in finding significant new outlets for its products from the recycling of used lead-acid batteries in order to reduce this customer dependence. In fact, as the recycling process for used lead-acid batteries in the two sites in France was originally designed as an integral part of the secondary materials recovery chain by the former subsidiary Weser-Metall GmbH in Germany, it appears that major industrial changes in the used battery recycling process would have to be made in order to be able to target other potential customers and market segments. In this context, maintaining the commercial relationship with the Nordenham smelter, currently operated by Nordenham Metall GmbH (Glencore International AG Group), remains essential in order to ensure short- and medium-term activity4 and thus enable the business to continue, whether by Recylex S.A. or by a third party purchaser (see paragraph 3 below). It should be noted that Recylex S.A. does not currently have any contracts guaranteeing the volumes of materials to be purchased by Nordenham Metall GmbH. Recylex S.A.'s business and cash-generating capacity are therefore highly exposed to fluctuations in Nordenham Metall GmbH's business. 2.2 Plastic segment The Plastics segment accounted for 11% of consolidated sales at December 31, 2021, and covers the activities of C2P S.A.S. Consolidated sales totaled €9.6 million at December 31, 2021, a sharp increase (+11%) compared to consolidated sales at December 31, 2020 on a comparable basis. This increase was mainly due to the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 health crisis, which led C2P S.A.S. to temporarily stop its operations during the second quarter of 20203. Press & Investor contact : : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Recylex S.A. Financial information at December 31, 2021 and update on the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s debt | Communiqué de presse | 31 January 2022 | Page 4 sur 8 While the beginning of 2021 was marked by a favorable context for the recycled raw materials industry due to the increase in virgin polypropylene prices, the recycled polypropylene activity suffered in 2021. Indeed, most of 2021 was impacted by the slowdown in the automotive market, which was disrupted by the shortage of components affecting this sector. Sales in the Plastics segment in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to €2.2 million, down 22% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. 3. Update on the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s debt At December 31, 2021, the Company's net financial debt amounted to €47.6 million (excluding IFRS 16 lease debt) and breaks down as follows: The €16 million loan (€18.2 million including capitalized interest) granted by Glencore International AG to Recylex S.A. in 2014. Recylex S.A. obtained an extension of the conditional waiver of its right to declare the loan immediately due and payable until April 15, 2022 at the latest (previously January 31, 2022) 5 ;

at the latest (previously January 31, 2022) ; The debt related to the European Commission's fine for an amount of €25.6 million, including interest on suspended maturities. In September 2020, the Company temporarily suspended payment of the fine and entered into discussions with the European Commission. Outstanding maturities amount to €2.2 million at December 31, 2021;

The claw back clause under the 2005-2015 continuation plan for an amount of €4.1 million 6 . The amounts due under this debt amount to €3.7 million at December 31, 2021, with Glencore

International AG as the main creditor for an amount of €3.5 million. Recylex S.A. has obtained from Glencore International AG a conditional waiver until April 15, 2022 of its right to declare this debt immediately due and payable on the same terms as the temporary waiver of its right to declare the €16 million loan due and payable, as described above;

2005-2015 continuation plan for an amount of €4.1 million . The amounts due under this debt amount to €3.7 million at December 31, 2021, with Glencore International AG as the main creditor for an amount of €3.5 million. Recylex S.A. has obtained from Glencore International AG a conditional waiver until April 15, 2022 of its right to declare this debt immediately due and payable on the same terms as the temporary waiver of its right to declare the €16 million loan due and payable, as described above; The rescheduled debt to Glencore International AG due in 2026, arising from the Recylex S.A. continuation plan for an amount of €5.1 million. In addition, the Company's net financial debt will be potentially impacted and aggravated by the decision of the Marseille Administrative Court of May 26, 2021. At first instance, the Marseille Administrative Court ordered Recylex S.A., jointly and severally with Retia, to pay SNCF Réseau a provisional amount of €5.7 million for the "global refurbishment" of the railways public domain near the Estaque sector. The two companies will also have to pay the surplus, up to €63.3 million, as and when SNCF Réseau calls for funds7. Recylex S.A. intends to challenge this decision by any legal means deemed appropriate, both on substance and on its payability, and has accordingly lodged an appeal Press & Investor contact : : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France