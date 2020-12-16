Recylex : Ordinary General Meeting – December 16, 2020 – Presentation

Log in
Ordinary General Meeting

Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 | Suresnes

Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

2 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

3 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

1. Opening of the General Meeting

Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

5 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

2. Formalities and Agenda

Olivier Slomka, Secretary General of the Assembly

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Resolutions

1st Resolution: Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

2nd Resolution: Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

3rd Resolution: Appropriation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as reflected in the parent company financial statements

4th Resolution: Approval of the related party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial Code

5th Resolution: Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as Director

6th Resolution: Powers

7 Assemblée Générale Ordinaire | 16 Décembre 2020 | Président-Directeur Général

8 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

3. 2019 Developments and afterwards

Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Review of major 2019 and following Developments (1/4)

Technical difficulties occured at Weser-Metall GmbH in 2018

  • After the construction of the new reduction furnace and its commissioning in June 2018, unforeseeable and persistent technical difficulties occurred at Weser-Metall GmbH with the main furnace ("BSF"), whose operation was modified and switched to batch mode for combined operation with the new reduction furnace.

As consequence, financial covenants from the financing agreement of the German subgroup of December 2016 were breached in 2018

  • These technical and consequently financial difficulties in Germany prompted the German subgroup to start talks with their financial partners to restructure the German loans from December 2016.
  • The difficulties had significant consequences for the financial performance of the year 2018 and continued in 2019: The EBITDA of Harz-Metall GmbH in Germany was not able to compensate the very sharp deterioration in the results of the other German companies, especially of Weser-Metall GmbH.
  • Since 2018 and in 2019 numerous meetings were held with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, the State of Lower Saxony and Glencore to find solutions to this situation. In this regard, bridging funding has been put in place by Glencore to meet the additional cash needs and "waivers" have been obtained from all financial partners to maintain funding. The indebtedness of the German subgroup and thus the group had increased considerably.

10 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Review of major 2019 and following Developments (2/4)

Restructuring process initiated in late 2018 continued in 2019

  • The aim of the restructuring process initiated in 2018 and continued in 2019 was to find an appropriate organisational and financial structure that would allow the continuity of the Group's activities.
  • To ensure long-term stability, in 2019 projects for the sale of assets to cover debts were examined, namely the sales of Norzinco, PPM and later-on in 2019 of Weser-Metall GmbH.

Stopped restructuring process by SARS-CoV-2 pandemic

  • The first wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had put an end to the Group's restructuring process as envisaged after the rapid developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had had effects that the Group could no longer influence.
  • The collapse of the zinc price over the period and the deterioration of the economic outlook had called into question Harz- Metall GmbH's ability to continue as a going concern. As a result, all the directors of the German entities had been obliged by German law in May 2020 to file for insolvency proceedings for all the German companies of the Group :
    • Weser-MetallGmbH, Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metals GmbH had each applied for protective proceedings (Schutzschirmverfahren) under German insolvency law,
    • Self-administrationprocedures (Eigenverwaltungsverfahren) had been implemented for Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.

11 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Review of major 2019 and following Developments (3/4)

Effects of insolvency procedures of the former whole German subgroup

  • With the filings for insolvency proceedings, Recylex S.A. immediately lost control of the German entities, resulting in the deconsolidation of the entire German scope of consolidation and therefore the German companies left the Recylex Group definitively.
  • Since May 2020, the Recylex Group consists solely of Recylex S.A.'s two used lead battery recycling plants in France, C2P S.A.S. in the polypropylene recycling business and Recytech S.A.'s 50% share in the Zinc segment.

Financial effects on the Company

  • The € 16.0 million loan from Glencore International AG to Recylex S.A. from 2014 became due and payable at any time, as this loan had been linked since 2016 to the financing of the German sub-group.
  • Recylex S.A. requested and obtained from Glencore International AG the temporary waiver by the latter of its right to declare the loan immediately due and payable. This deferral was granted until the end of February 2021.
  • Due to the developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the current uncertainties facing Recylex S.A.'s financial situation, Recylex S.A. has requested the competent authorities to suspend the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site until December 31, 2021 and to postpone the completion date to December 31, 2024.

12 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Review of major 2019 and following Developments (4/4)

Going concern and suspension of share trading

  • Recylex S.A.'s ability to continue as a going concern depends on a number of structural factors:
    • the continuation of business activity with Weser-Metall GmbH, which remains Recylex S.A.'s main customer,
    • the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s financial and non-financial debt,
    • but also the sale of non-operating assets.
  • Against this uncertain backdrop, the suspension of the share's listing will therefore remain in place until Recylex is in a position to reliably report on its going concern outlook.

13 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. 2019 Developments and afterwards
  1. Development of Results and Cash

14 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Development of Results of French Group

EBITDA of major entities (€m)

10

9

7

6

5

2

1 1

0

ULAB recycling plants

C2P S.A.S.

Recytech dividends

2017 2018 2019

Earnings from the French battery recycling activities cover globally the costs of the holding.

C2P S.A.S activity is self sufficient in terms of earnings.

15 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Development of Results of German subgroup

EBITDA of major entities (€m)

18

17

14

2

3

0

3

-2

1

-3

0 0 -1

-3-2 -2

-4

-6

-25-23

-13

-34

WMG

PPM

HZO

HMG

C2P

RED Germany

WMG, HZO and

2017

2018

2019

HMG zinc performance was not able to cover deterioration of earnings for WMG, HZO and PPM

16 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Cash Development of Recylex Germany

201820192020

J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F

2,4 0,9 1,5 1,1 2,0 1,2 1,3 1,6 4,2 3,1 4,7 4,4 1,8 1,4 1,6 1,1 2,4 3,3 3,2 1,4 1,7 1,5 3,8 4,0 1,9 3,8

Total debt Feb. 2020 (€m)

(1)

Financing til 08/2018

Banks

59.4

Glencore - WC - financing

34.8

RESA

15.7

-8

-9

-11-12

-14

-25-24

-32-35

-40-43

-48-52

-57

-62

  • Deterioration of earnings has expanded to an ongoing cash demand.

79.5

-69 -75-76

Total - til August 2018

109.9

Bridge financing since 09/2018

Banks

-

Glencore

79.5

RESA

-

Total - since September 2018

79.5

Total debt

189.5

Additional GlAG-bridge loans in the amount of €m 25.6 until the end of June

  • Cash requirements were covered by Glencore

Acute cash demand of German subgroup since end of 2018.

Financing via bridge loans and waivers from Financing Parties.

  1. Without capitalized interests; incl. off-balance working capital financing

17 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. 2019 Developments and afterwards
  1. Conclusions

18 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Conclusions on 2019

The unforeseenable longstanding technical difficulties at the BSF since combined with the RF lasted in 2019

  • Intensive learning curve was achieved due to added knowledge but the operations remained cash negative

Financing structure of German subgroup was very tight, binded whole German subgroup with risk of immediate domino effects in events of default

  • Upcoming breach of Covenants of German financing agreement in 2018
  • Intensive discussions with all financing parties through 2019 led to investigations for divesments of the assets Norzinco, PPM and finally Weser-Metall GmbH

Started restructuring with

  • Focus on debt restructuring
  • Identified need for modernization of the group' s management processes, resources allocation and decision-making processes
  • More than ten years of losses and negative cash flow in German C2P GmbH's polypropylene production led to shut down after deep analysis in April 2019

Target to improve whole operations and need to restructure organization as well as financing structure

19 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

3. 2019 Developments and afterwards

3.3. Discussion Stream with German Financing Parties

20 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Overview of discussion stream with Financing Parties of German subgroup (process ended in may 2020)

2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Oct-Nov 2019

Intense negotiations with financing parties; scenario analyses

Waivers

Bridge

12.0

10.0

7.0

5.7

3.0

4.7

4.5

6.2

financing GIAG

4.0

4.3

3.0

1.6

(in €m)

Lender meeting

  • Breach of covenants of financing agreement between German subgroup and Financing Parties in Q3 2018.
  • Since August 2018: discussions with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Lower Saxony and Glencore. Numerous financing meetings were held to develop a restructuring path.
  • Glencore covered need of fresh money with bridge financing. Banks and Lower Saxony supported the process by waiving redemptions and rights of termination of the financing agreement.
  • High complexity of the learning curve for operational measures caused delayed implementation, delays and updates of financing discussions to ensure further constructive discussions between all financing parties.

Continuous discussion stream with financing parties to work out and resolve the situation.

21 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Overview of Operational and Debt Restructuring in

Germany (processes led until May 2020)

Focus on profitable and independent operating business of HMG & C2P

Comprehensive and drastic debt restructuring needed for long term success

Financial

Focus on operating

Restructuring

business of HMG

Generating important losses , WMG, HZO

Corporate structures would have been

and PPM were a major risk to the group.

adapted to new group's core business,

Sale process was started to use proceeds

that means Recylex Deutschland

to reduce the liabilities of the German

(holding) , C2P and HMG, scaled down

subgroup.

to achieve a sustainable EBITDA

The debt reduction would then have been

without tremendous historic debt

followed by a haircut of the remaining

burden.

debt, based on calculated insolvency

forecasts.

Long-term economic stability

The goal was to stabilize the remaining group, maintain all business operations and furthermore be able to serve the EU Commission fine imposed on the group.

Restructuring the new German subgroup comprises

the resizing of operations, debt reduction and refocusing strategy.

22 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Former targeted structure after Carve Outs and M&A processes of German subgroup entities

RECYLEX S.A.

50%

100%

RECYTECH

C2P

S.A.

S.A.S.

100%

RECYLEX GmbH/Harz-Metall GmbH

Lead Germany

Zinc Germany

HARZ-METALL GmbH

WESER-METALL

to be merged with

GmbH

RECYLEX GmbH

to be carved out

Recylex

C2P Germany GmbH

Grundstücks-

HZO

to be merged with

verwaltungs GmbH

to be sold

HMG

to be liquidated

PPM PURE METALS

Holding

Lead

Polypropylene

Zinc

GmbH

to be sold

Ownership

Legal restructuring and carve-out target:

Carve out of WMG:

  • WMG to be carved out from Recylex German subgroup
  • Interest from strategic investors

Restructuring of remaining German and French entities:

  • HMG to be merged with Recylex GmbH
  • C2P to be merged with HMG/Recylex GmbH
  • HMG lead operations depend on use case for WMG buyer
  • French recycling plants to be separated to improve flexibility
  • Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH will retain the old burden and infrastructure

Sale of NZO and PPM:

  • Processes had began in summer 2019 and been targeted to be finalized by the end of Q1/2020, but continuously postponed

Divestment of non-core entities HZO and PPM, M&A process for WMG

Shrinking of remaining structure

23 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Participation in ECO-RECYCLAGE SpA not included in legal structure

  1. 2019 Developments and afterwards
  2. Review of 2019

24 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*

Claims for damages for dismissal without fair cause and/or prejudice of anxiety filed by 193 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.

  • May 24, 2018: The Cour de Cassation has:
    • Firstly, confirmed the Douai Appeal Court decisions considering that Recylex S.A. was not the co-employer of the former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.;
    • Secondly, reversed and cancelled the decisions of the Douai Appeal Court to the extent that they had ordered Recylex S.A. to pay damages to these former employees for loss of a chance to keep a job, referring these cases to the Amiens Court of Appeal concerning this last point.
  • Amongst the 187 former employees, 84 have seized the Amiens Appeal Court on referral after cassation.
  • 19 February 2021: decision of the Douai Appeal Court in collegial formation regarding additional claims for anxiety prejudice and breach of a security obligation for a total amount of €5.6 million (partially provisioned in the accounts) made by 91 former employees among the 187 claimants. These claims are linked to the administrative procedure concerning the inclusion of Metaleurop Nord's Noyelles-Godault plant on the list of facilities eligible for the early retirement allocation for asbestos workers. In this respect, the administrative court of appeal decided that such inclusion must be cancelled, by its decision of 2 March 2017, which is now final (see p. 14). In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless.

*The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section

25 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*

Claims for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or breach of security duty and/or prejudice arising from the cancellation of dismissal authorization for protected employees and/or for dismissal without fair cause filed by 455 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. (global amount claimed approximately €26.5M of which €4.0M are provisioned)

  • October 14, 2016: The Lens Labour Court (Industry section) ordered Recylex S.A. to pay to 73 non-protected former non-managerial employees and 2 protected former non-managerial employees, represented by the CGT union, an amount between €3,000 and €24,000 as damages and €500 pursuant to Article 700 of the French Civil Procedure Code, that is a total amount of €1,000,500. Recylex S.A. lodged an appeal against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. As the claims of 7 former employees were rejected by the court, 2 of them lodged an appeal against these decisions (but the Appeal Court confirmed on June 29, 2018 these reject decisions). On June 29, 2018, the Douai Appeal Court also decided to overturn the 75 Lens Labour court decisions by rejecting the former employees claims. On January 29, 2020, the Cour de cassation has rejected the appeal of former employees, thus making the Appeal Court's decisions final.
  • October 18, 2016: the Lens Labour Court (Management section) ordered Recylex S.A. to pay to 22 former managerial employees represented by CGT an amount between €3,000 and €16,000 as damages and €500 pursuant to Article 700 of the French Civil Procedure Code, that is a total amount of €213,000. Recylex S.A. lodged an appeal against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. On June 29, 2018, the Douai Appeal Court decided to overturn the 22 Lens Labour court decisions by rejecting the former employees claims. On January 29, 2020, the Cour de cassation has rejected the appeal of former employees, thus making the Appeal Court's decisions final.

*The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section

26 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*

Claims for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or breach of security duty and/or prejudice arising from the cancellation of dismissal authorization for protected employees and/or for dismissal without fair cause filed by 455 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. (continued)

  • March 30, 2018: the Lens Labour Court decided to order Recylex S.A. to pay to 13 each former employees represented by CGT an amount between €4,000 and €20,000 as damages, along with €500 under article 700 of the Civil Procedure Code, totaling €186,500. Recylex S.A. appealed against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. On 27 November 2020, the Douai Appeal Court reversed the 13 aforementioned judgments and dismissed the former employees' claims for compensation.
  • 23 March 2021: decisions of the Management section of the Lens Labour Court regarding the claims made by 39 former employees for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or prejudice for loss of a chance and/or dismissal without fair cause, for a global amount of around €1.2 million. In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless.
  • 29 January 2021: decisions of the Industry section of the Lens Labour Court regarding the claims made by 294 former employees for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or prejudice for loss of a chance and/or dismissal without fair cause, for a global amount of around €9.2 million. In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless.

*The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section

27 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*

Claim for liability filed by the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.

  • April 11, 2018 : the Arras Commercial Court ruled in favour of Recylex S.A., in the proceedings related to the claims by the Liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. to have Recylex S.A. condemned, as co-employer, to indemnify them for approximately €22 millions corresponding to the statutory employment contract severance payments and indemnities paid to the former Metaleurop Nord employees in 2003 by the salary guarantee fund regime (AGS - French employers' association overseeing guaranteed payment of salaries and wages). The claim from the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. was considered inadmissible as being time-barred since March 21, 2013 on the one hand, and for not having been declared within the scope of the judicial recovery procedure of Recylex S.A. 28 January 2021: expected decision of the 2nd Chamber of the Douai Appeal Court.

Claim for liability filed by Recylex S.A. against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.

  • September 18, 2018 : : The Béthune Regional Court rejected Recylex S.A.'s liability claim lodged against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. up to approximately €22 million corresponding mainly to the prejudice suffered by Recylex S.A. as a result of damages it had to pay to more than 550 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. 10 December 2020: The Douai Appeal Court found the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. personally liable for breaching their legal obligation to seek reclassifications in connection with the dismissal of the former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. in 2003 and ordered the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. to pay Recylex S.A. €809,396.75 for the causal part of their fault in the sentences handed down against Recylex S.A. in connection with the dismissals of former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. leading to the award of compensation to the latter.

*The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section

28 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Update on 2019 the Estaque site rehabilitation and afterwards

As the search for financing or specialised partnerships specifically dedicated to the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site initiated in 2013 was unsuccessful, Recylex S.A. continued the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site in 2019 for an amount of €3.0 million

  • €5.9 million provision has been set aside at December 31, 2019 for the total amount of work remaining to be carried out and has to be financed by Recylex S.A. out of its own funds

Due to the developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic on Recylex S.A.'s financial situation and the current uncertainties it is facing, Recylex S.A. has requested from the competent authorities:

  • the temporary suspension of rehabilitation work on the Estaque site until December 31, 2021
  • the postponement of the date of completion of the work to December 31, 2024

29 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

2019 Share Price Development and afterwards

16

14

12

20.12.2019 Continuation under

28.06.2018 Hot commissioning of

conditions of the financing of the

the reduction furnace

German subgroup

10

8

13.05.2020 Share

price suspension

6

14.05.2020 Opening of

insolvency proceedings

for the German

4

subgroup

2

19.03.2020 Information concerning the impact of the SRAS-CoV-2

0

30 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Recylex share price suspended since May 13, 2020 preceding the opening of the insolvency proceedings of the whole German subgroup

The trading of the Recylex's ordinary shares remains suspended until the company is in a position to communicate in a reliable manner on its ability to continue its business

  • Since Recylex S.A.'s ability to continue its activities depends on the fulfilment of several structuring assumptions, detailed in note 2 (paragraph "Going Concern"), note 32.5 and note 39 to the 2019 consolidated financial statements and in the "Subsequent events" Note to the 2019 parent company financial statements)
    • These structuring assumptions relate not only to the continuation of business operations with Weser-Metall GmbH, but also to the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s financial and non-financial debt in order to enable the company to maintain its cash balanced and to meet its current and medium-term liabilities in the normal course of its business

31 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

4. 2019 Key Performance Indicators

Ingo Schaefer, CFO of the Recylex Group

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. 2019 Key Performance Indicators
  1. Lead Segment

33 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Lead Segment

2019 Key Performance Indicators

Lead price in 2019 (per ton)

2400

2200

2000

1800

1600

1400

1200

1000

In USD

In EUR

Source: LME

Average annual lead price (EUR per ton)

2 100

2 050

2 052

2 000

1 950

1 900

1 895

1 850

1 800

-6%

1 750

1 787

1 700

1 650

2017

2018

2019

Source: LME

34 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Lead Segment

2019 Key Performance Indicators

Group sales (EUR million)

Group industrial performance (tons)

+1%

250

236.2

105 300

-17%

Lead production

200

104 600

195.9

150

-10%

100

102 700

Scrap batteries processed

50

112 900

0

2019

2018

2018

2019

35 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Lead Segment

2019 Key Financials

IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS

EUR million

2018

2019

Sales

236.2

195.9

Operating income before non-recurring items

-24.3

-29.4

as a % of sales

na

na

Operating income before depreciation, amortization,

-19.8

-20.8

impairment (EBITDA)

as a % of sales

na

na

36 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Lead Segment

2019 Review

Deteriorating conditions:

  • Fall in average lead prices
  • Flat business conditions
  • Higher fixed and variable costs following the entry into production of the reduction furnace and the maintenance operations on the existing furnace
  • Steep decline in scrap battery processing activities

Technical performance:

  • In December 2018, the main furnace (BSF) was halted after advanced wear and tear was observed in the refractory bricks owing to operational changes following on from the connection of the new reduction furnace and the associated technical difficulties.
  • Major scheduled maintenance shutdown. Lead production at the two combined furnaces resumed at the end of January.
  • Availability and the smelting rate of the existing main furnace lagged below the target levels and past technical performance levels (prior to the connection of the second reduction furnace)
  • In November 2019, an 11-day shutdown was carried out to repair certain parts of the refractory as to implement technical improvement. As a result, the technical performance of the main furnace improved significantly in December 2019 and January-February 2020.

Key figures

  • The Lead segment's sales totaled €195.9 million in FY 2019 83% of the Group's consolidated sales in 2019
  • Lead production in FY 2019 came to 105,300 tonnes, a very small increase of 0.7% compared to FY 2018

37 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. 2019 Key Performance Indicators
  1. Zinc Segment

38 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Zinc Segment

2019 Key Performance Indicators

Zinc price in 2019 (per ton)

3500

3000

2500

2000

1500

In USD

In EUR

Source: LME

Average annual zinc price (EUR per ton)

2 600

2 550

2 561

2 500

2 450

2 468

2 400

2 350

2 300

-8%

2 250

2 274

2 200

2 150

2 100

Source: LME

2017

2018

2019

39 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Zinc Segment

2019 Key Performance Indicators

Group restated sales (EUR million)*

Group industrial performance (tons)**

122.5

-10%

120

22 000

Zinc oxides

115

production

24 500

110

105

-16%

-2%

102.9

Waelz Oxides

73 030

100

production**

74 270

95

90

2019

2018

2018

2019

  • Including 50% of Recytech S.A **Including 100% of Recytech S.A..

40 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Zinc Segment - 2019 Key Financials (before application of IFRS 5)

IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS

EUR million

2018

2019

Sales

96.3

81.1

Operating income before non-recurring items

+11.7

- 0.3

as a % of sales

12.1%

na

Operating income before depreciation,

+15.0

+2.0

amortization, impairment (EBITDA)

as a % of sales

15.6%

8.5%

41 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Zinc Segment

2019 Key Financials (IFRS 5 applied)

IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS

EUR million

2018

2019*

restated*

Sales

30.0

23.6

Operating income before non-recurring

+12.2

+2.9

items

as a % of sales

40.6%

12.2%

Operating income before depreciation,

+14.0

+4.7

amortization, impairment (EBITDA)

as a % of sales

46.6%

19.9%

  • In the second half of 2019, the Group initiated an active process to sell PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Special Metals) and Norzinco GmbH (Zinc Oxides), whose activities are presented in this report, in accordance with IFRS 5, as "discontinued operations". The Group concluded that the criteria determined by IFRS 5 were met and consequently applied the IFRS requirements at the end of the fiscal year, restating the income statement as of December 31, 2018.

42 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Zinc Segment

2019 Review

Deteriorating market conditions:

  • Decline in zinc prices
  • High sensitivity of performance to zinc prices, particularly that of the dust recycling business
  • Significantly deteriorated trading conditions compared to the previous year

Key figures

  • Sales in the Zinc segment amounted to €23.6 million (IFRS 5 applied) 10% of consolidated sales in 2019
  • With 172,400 tonnes of dust from electric steel mills processed, the Group's total Waelz oxide production - Harz Metall GmbH and Recytech - amounted to nearly 73,030 tonnes at December 31, 2019, down only 2% compared with 2018

43 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Zinc Segment

2019 Review

In what concerns the zinc waste recycling activity (Norzinco GmbH), in accordance with IFRS 5:

  • Being classified as a discontinued operation, this result is no longer included in the Group's Current Operating Income before non-recurring items - it is now part of the aggregate "Results from discontinued operations"
    • In a difficult market environment, Norzinco GmbH's sales decreased to €57.5 million in FY 2019 compared to €66.3 million in FY 2018
    • HZO's zinc oxide production was 22,000 tonnes at December 31, 2019, down 10%, mainly due to higher maintenance activities than in 2018
  • Norzinco GmbH's result was negatively impacted by lower volumes and higher fixed and variable costs.

44 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Zinc Segment

2019 Review

  • At December 31, 2019, based on the progress made with the disposal of Norzinco GmbH, the Group concluded that the criteria laid down in IFRS 5 had been met.
  • The disposal process is part of the Group's withdrawal from non-core operations for the purpose of finalizing the German sub-group's debt restructuring.
  • Accordingly, Norzinco GmbH was classified as an "asset held for sale" on the statement of financial position, and the income/loss recorded by Norzinco GmbH is shown on the Net income from discontinued operations and assets held for sale line on the consolidated income statement
  • The Group's net income for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019 includes the net contribution from Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metal GmbH combined on the "Results from discontinued operations" line

45 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. 2019 Key Performance Indicators
  1. Plastic Segment

46 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Plastic Segment

2019 Key Performance Indicators

Group sales (EUR million)

12.9

-6%

11

12.1

0

2018

2019

Group industrial performance (tons)

=

12 500

Polypropylene produced

12 500

2019 2018

47 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Plastic Segment

2019 Key Financials

IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS

EUR million

2018

2019

Sales

12.9

12.1

Operating income before non-recurring items

-0.7

-1.0

as a % of sales

na

na

Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment

-0.3

-0.4

(EBITDA)

as a % of sales

na

na

48 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Plastic Segment

Review 2019

Challenging market conditions

  • Reduced competitiveness of recycled materials compared to virgin polypropylene
  • Weak demand from the automotive sector, especially in Germany

In 2019, the activity of C2P Germany GmbH was refocused on the processing/crushing lead-containing plastics

  • This refocusing is in line with the Group's desire to optimize the segment's industrial strategy in order to improve its future results, as C2P Germany GmbH in Germany has been confronted for years with an extremely difficult and loss-making environment.

Consequently, the extrusion and production of recycled polypropylene is carried out solely by C2P S.A.S. in France

In persistently difficult market conditions, C2P S.A.S. in France recorded stable production compared to 2018.

  • Sales for the segment reached €12.1 million, down 6% compared to 2018

49 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. 2019 Key Performance Indicators
  1. Special Metals Segment

50 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Special Metals Segment

2019 Key Performance Indicators

Production (per tons)

79% of sales in value

2019 Sales breakdown ( in tons)

161

3.5

101.5

5.8

2018

1.0

2019

58.4

45.1

6.1

5.8

4.9

7.3

6.2

Gallium

Germanium

Arsenic

Others

Arsenic

Germanium

Gallium

Others

51 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Special Metals Segment

Key 2019 Financials (before application of IFRS 5*)

IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS

EUR million

2018

2019

Sales

19.2

16.4

Operating income before non-recurring

+0.2

-4.7

items

as a % of sales

1%

na

Operating income before depreciation,

+0.5

-4.1

amortization, impairment (EBITDA)

as a % of sales

3%

na

  • In the second half of 2019, the Group initiated an active process to sell PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Special Metals) and Norzinco GmbH (Zinc Oxides), whose activities are presented in this report, in accordance with IFRS 5, as "discontinued operations". The Group concluded that the criteria determined by IFRS 5 were met and consequently applied the IFRS requirements at the end of the fiscal year, restating the income statement as of December 31, 2018.

52 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Special Metals Segment

Review 2019

Notwithstanding an encouraging performance in the first quarter of 2019, there was a sharp slowdown in demand for several metals during the following quarters

  • This chiefly applied to arsenic and germanium, which are the segment's leading contributors

Sales totaled €16.4 million in FY 2019, compared to €19.2 million in FY 2018

53 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Special Metals Segment

Review 2019

By December 31, 2019, the Group had received an offer to purchase the shares of its PPM Pure Metals GmbH subsidiary following the non-core asset disposal process set in motion in 2019, it being specified that this disposal encompasses all the assets in the Special Metals segment.

  • On this basis, in accordance with the criteria laid down under IFRS 5, PPM Pure Metals GmbH was classified as an "asset held for sale" on the statement of financial position, and the income/loss recorded by PPM Pure Metals GmbH is shown on the Net income from discontinued operations and assets held for sale line on the consolidated income statement

The Special Metals segment's sales are therefore no longer included in the Group's consolidated sales

following application of IFRS 5

  • Classification of the business as a discontinued operation
  • The sales are now reflected under "Results from discontinued operations"

54 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

55 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019

Ingo Schaefer, CFO of the Recylex Group

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Key Income Statement Figures

Key income statement figures (in € million)

2018

Change

(€ million)

2018

2019

2019/ restated

restated IFRS 5

2018 (M€)

Sales

364.6

283.4

237.4

(46.0)

EBITDA

(12.1)

(12.8)

(26.6)

(13.8)

Current Operating Result (ROC)

(20.5)

(20.0)

(38.5)

(18.5)

Other operating income and expenses*

(44.7)

(44.7)

(23.2)

21.3

Share in income from equity affiliates

9.5

9.5

6.7

(2.8)

Net financial income /(expense)

(11.4)

(10.9)

(14.0)

(3.1)

Income taxes

(11.7)

(12.5)

-

-

Results from discontinued operations

-

(0.04)

(15.4)

(15.36)

Net income

(78.7)

(78.7)

(84.3)

(5.6)

*This item includes income and expense that is unusual in frequency, nature or amount.

57 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Key Balance Sheet figures (IFRS)

Key balance sheet figures (in € million)

(€ million)

31/12/2018

31/12/2019

Change(M€)

Gross cash

6.4

9.1

2.7

Net cash

(7.4)

(5.9)

1.5

Equity

(79,7)

(168.7)

(89.0)

Provisions

26.2

22.4

(3.8)

Gross debt

123.9

183.6

59.7

58 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Group Financial Debt Evolution

Overview Net Debt as of December 31, 2019

in € million

31/12/2018

+

-

31/12/2019

Bank Loans German sub-group

43,6

43,6

Accumulated interests

0,7

0,7

Credit Line

13,8

1,2

15,0

Total Banks [A]

57,4

1,9

59,3

Glencore - Germany (Loan 2016 )

16,0

16,0

Glencore - France (Loan 2014)

16,0

0,1

16,1

Glencore - Germany Bridge Loan (2019)

40,7

40,7

Glencore - Germany complementary Loan 2019

16,8

16,8

Accumulated interests & Fees

0,7

0,7

Glencore Frozen Debt Contin Plan - Recylex S.A.

5,1

5,1

Total Glencore [B]

37,1

58,3

95,3

EU-Cion Fine [C]

25,4

-0,5

24,9

Claw back provision - Valuated [D]

4,1

4,1

Discounting effect € [E]

-0,1

0,0

Total Group [A] + [B] + [C] + [D] + [E]

123,9

60,2

-0,5

183,6

Gross Cash

6,4

2,7

9,1

Glencore Financing in FY 2019: + €57,5m

  • Complementary Bridge Loans starting in Feb. 2019 (10M€ ) and extended in April to November 2019 by 10 amendments up to €40,7m (Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements)
  • Complementary loan of €16,8m in July 2019

Fully drawn credit lines (€15m) by the German subgroup

Gross Debt as of December 31, 2019:

Gross debt German perimeter: €133.5m

Gross Debt French perimeter: €50.1m

Net Debt

117,5

57,5

-0,5

174,5

Working Capital facility

9,0

-0,7

8,3

Net Debt including Working Capital facility

126,5

57,5

-1,2

182,8

59 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

From EBITDA to Net Income

FY 2019: From EBITDA to Net Result (in € million)

60 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

61 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

6. SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets

Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. New Group Size and Outlook
  1. SARS-CoV-2Effects

63 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

SARS-CoV-2-Pandemic - Developments in Europe

Number of daily SARS-CoV-2 cases in Europe (1)

Confirmed cases of

Potential scenario: Outbreaks flattening after

Feb - Nov 2020

the most affected countries(2)

introduction of vaccine - indicative illustration(3)

100.000

50.000

0

Mar

May

Jul

Sep

Nov

France

1.543.321

Spain

Introduction of vaccine

1.284.408

UK

1.099.059

Italy

790.377

Germany

597.583

  • The number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Europe was comparably low over the summer and started increasing rapidly in Q4 2020.
  • Lockdowns were re-introduced in many countries: France Oct 30th (moving in public only allowed for limited time/ important reasons, e.g. work); Italy Nov 5th (night curfew, regional travel bans); Germany Nov 2nd (private meetings limited to 2 households).
  • A likely scenario for the development of SARS-CoV-2 case numbers are repetitive, possibly seasonal outbreaks that might become less severe once distribution of vaccines has started. Several vaccines are currently in final testing stages and estimated to be available starting in early 2021, however mass availability will likely not be achieved before mid 2021.(4)
  • The European Commission projects a contraction of the EU economy by -7,4% in 2020 (+1,2% pre SARS-CoV-2 forecast) before recovering with growth of 4,1% in 2021 and 3,0% in 2022. All projections are subject to high uncertainty.(5)

Exponential increase of SARS-CoV-2 laboratory confirmed cases during second fall/winter-wave.

Recovery periods for relevant markets will significantly exceed the year 2020 with long term effects.

(1) https://qap.ecdc.europa.eu/public/extensions/COVID-19/COVID-19.html#global-overview-tab; (2) https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/cases-2019-ncov-eueea; (3) https://csbcorrespondent.com/blog/why-banks-are-loosening-cre-underwritingstandards-

64

during-pandemic ; (4) https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/17/health/covid-vaccine-when-available.html ; (5) https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_2021 ; https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_232

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

SARS-CoV-2 - Impact on the Automotive Industry

LV-production forecasts 2020

Forecast of value creation Germany - Scenarios (Index)(1)

change over time (million vehicles)

WorldEU Germany

-29% +4%

91,9

71,2

74,1

-28%

+4%

-23%

+2%

64,9

21,9

15,8

16,3

17,0

5,2

4,0

3,8

3,9

Before SARS-CoV-2

Q1

Q2

Q3

100.0

95.4

95.3

98.6

89.4

90.9

92.5

93.9

85.4

88.2

89.5

80.8

80.4

82.4

Index

77.2

65.7

2017=100

71.5

64.5

2017

2018

2019

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023P

2024P

Before SARS-CoV2(1)

Basis-scenario

Risk-scenario(2)

Current situation

Short and medium-term perspective

The SARS-CoV2 effects hit the struggling

OEM: Economic uncertainty dampens private and

automotive industry particularly hard.

commercial demand for vehicles.

Some OEM and supplier plants were closed for

Trade & suppliers: temporary production stops,

several weeks in spring 2020 but are mostly

reduction of wear and tare (service revenues and

operational since.

replacement parts) and the inability to compensate

Global markets were expected to stagnate for 2020

through online sales have reduced cash buffers.

before SARS-CoV2 already. The current demand is

Service providers/Fleet business: Significant drop

well below 2019 levels.

in demand in car sharing; less fleet renewal.

However market sentiment has improved in Q3 and

Overall SARS-CoV2 still causes a massive collapse of

forecasts were reversed upwards.

the forecast value creation - as shown in the graph.

(1) As of 03/12/2019, (2) Strict lockdown measures with plant closures

65

Sources: Oxford Economics; LMC Automotive; own analysis

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Long-term consequences

  • Industry with serious, long-termdemand problem; catching-up process in Germany is predicted to take several years.
  • German OEM association VDA predicts insolvencies along the entire value chain as government subsidies are insufficient to outweigh SARS-CoV-2 impact.
  • Developments in electrification and autonomous driving will use significant (financial) resources.
  • Reduction of the supply chain complexity, establishment of local structures.
  • All this will likely result in a further consolidation.

SARS-CoV-2 - Effects on Zinc and Lead Price

Outlook for zinc prices 2020 - 2022 (in USD / t)

2.921

Forecast

2 700

2 546

2 571

2 325

2 300

2 488

2.198

2 275

2 367

1.859

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Outlook for lead prices 2020 - 2022 (in USD / t)

2.243

Forecast

2 003

1 952

1 906

1 900

1 793

1 794

1 856

1 749

1 750

1 756

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Act (2018 and 2019)

Wood Mackenzie Outlook Q4 2019

  • Forecasts of the LME zinc price dropped significantly in March due to SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on demand expectations.
  • This effect was partly recovered for 2020 as the Chinese economy is almost back to normal - Chinese imports of zinc concentrates 2020 could be the highest since 2009.
  • However demand weaknesses in the rest of the world persist (European consumption projected -12.1% in 2020, +6.3% in 2021) and the outlook for 2021 and 2022 shows a slower recovery of prices than assumed in March.
  • Due to the business model of Recytech its operating result is highly sensitive to the zinc price.

Wood Mackenzie March 2020

Wood Mackenzie October 2020

  • Similar to the developments in zinc, lead price expectations dropped in March 2020 but partly recovered over the course of the year.
  • Demand is currently strong in Europe and especially North America. French and German consumption, as well as total European consumption of lead in 2020 is forecasted above levels of 2019, further slight increase in 2021 projected.
  • While supply from mines and smelters is vulnerable to SARS-CoV2 related curtailments.
  • Natural hedging mechanisms at Recylex S.A. (buying and selling products based on LME) outbalance part of lead price exposure.

Impact on profitability

Impact on profitability

lowgering

hochhigh

geringlow

hochhigh

Source: Wood Mackenzie long-/short term outlook

66

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

German subgroup applied for protective shield procedures on May 14, 2020

The rapid developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had effects the Group could not any longer influence

The slump of the zinc price and the deteriorating economic outlook took away the going concern perspective of German Harz-Metall GmbH

As a result, the entire German management has been forced by German law to file for insolvency for all German companies of the Group:

  • Weser-MetallGmbH, Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metals GmbH have each applied for protective shield procedures (Schutzschirmverfahren) in accordance with Section 270 b (1) sentence 1 of German Insolvency law
  • Self-administrationprocedures (Eigenverwaltungsverfahren) were applied for Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

The restructuring path that has been initiated after the technical difficulties due to the conversion of Nordenham's Bath Smelting Furnace for the combined operation with the new reduction furnace in 2018 ended abruptly

67 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Major consequences of the filings of German subgroup's legal entities

€16.0 million loan of 2014 from Glencore International AG to Recylex S.A. may had become due at any time after being linked since 2016 with the financing of the German subgroup

  • Was solved temporarily after Recylex S.A. requested from Glencore International AG to waive its claim on this loan due to the events that have occurred and to agree to maintain the loan

Recylex S.A. lost immediately control of the German entities, resulting in the deconsolidation of the entire German perimeter

  • The loss of control appeared as a direct consequence of the orders of the German insolvency court and all power of attorney were completely transferred to the Managing Directors of the German entities and the Insolvency Administrator that was appointed
  • As a consequence the Recylex Group since that time consist solely of the French operations which are the two used lead-acid batteries recycling plant of Recylex S.A., C2P S.A.S. and the 50% participation in Recytech S.A.

68 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Insolvency impact on German subgroup

Holding

RECYLEX S.A.

Remaining Recylex Group

Lead

Zinc

Polypropylene

50%

100%

RECYTECH

C2P

100%

100%

S.A.

S.A.S.

RECYLEX

RECYLEX

Beteiligungs-

Beteiligungs-

gesellschaft 1 mbH

gesellschaft 2 mbH

Lost economical control and deconsolidation

RECYLEX GmbH

  • liquidated

HMG

WMG

Asset deal /

Protective Shield Procedure

Asset deal(s) or

Insolvency plan or

with self administration

liquidation

liquidation

Self Administration

procedure only

Recylex Grundstücks-

C2P Germany

Norzinco GmbH

verwaltungs GmbH

GmbH

Asset deal or

liquidated

liquidated

liquidation

PPM

  • Asset deal or liquidation

Immediate effects

  • Loss of the legal control (shares) during the 2016 financing project and the related trusteeship, on 19 December 2020
  • Cut off (economical) control of German subgroup with the German court orders on 15 May 2020 followed the filings of 14 May 2020
  • Deconsolidation of German subgroup at Recylex S.A. level in the moment of German court orders
  • Legal structure will remain, but every single legal entity of German subgroup goes and decides on its own

Procedures overview

Protective Shield Procedures with self administration at WMG, HMG, NZO and PPM

  • Self administration only at Recylex GmbH, C2P
    Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH

69 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

New Group Structure after insolvency impact on German subgroup

Holding

RECYLEX S.A.

Remaining Recylex Group

Lead

Zinc

Polypropylene

50%

100%

RECYTECH

C2P

100%

100%

S.A.

S.A.S.

RECYLEX

RECYLEX

Beteiligungs-

Beteiligungs-

gesellschaft 1 mbH

gesellschaft 2 mbH

Lost economical control and deconsolidation

RECYLEX GmbH

liquidated

HMG

WMG

Protective Shield Procedure

Asset deal and

Asset deal and

with self administration

legal ent. liquidation

legal ent. liquidation

Self Administration

procedure only

Recylex Grundstücks-

C2P Germany

Norzinco GmbH

verwaltungs GmbH

GmbH

Asset deal and

liquidated

liquidated

legal ent. liquidation

PPM

  • Asset deal / liquidation

Following effects

  • Remaining Recylex Group: Two German legal entities to be liquidated or used

German Perimeter:

  • Liquidation during insolvency procedure of Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH
  • Sale of operations to potential buyers of WMG, HMG (Lead / Zinc), HZO, PPM and liquidation of remaining legal entities

70 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic since

October 2020

The effects of the new containment linked to the second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic made the current outlook extremely difficult.

It is inevitable that certain assumptions will not materialize and that unforeseen events or circumstances could occur.

In recent weeks we have seen an effect of containment measures on the market for used lead batteries with a lack of availability, while our only customer, Weser-Metall GmbH, was still producing and demanding materials.

In 2021, we have to anticipate a very significant decrease in dividends to be received from Recytech S.A., whose capacity in terms of cash available to pay dividends is highly dependent on the volumes of zinc dust to be processed and the price of zinc. The zinc price and the availability of zinc dust have both decreased in 2020 as well.

Taking into account the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, containment measures and information on the availability of a vaccine, we can expect a third wave of containment measures at the beginning of 2021, which will again influence our activities and our return to stability.

71 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

  1. New Group Size and Outlook
  1. Important targets

72 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Focus on remaining operations

Weser-Metall GmbH remains our main and unique customer

  • Since In May 2020 Weser-Metall GmbH is continously supplied with pre-payments in view of the insolvency proceedings in progress in Germany until we have a more certain horizon for the future of Weser-Metall.
  • Since Weser-Metall has been completely out of the Group since mid-May, its insolvency proceedings are completely independent of Recylex. We have no control over the progress or timing of the proceedings.
  • The potential takeover of Weser-Metall by Glencore does not necessarily mean that the cooperation will continue in the same form and volume as in the past, as it is unclear what the future of Weser-Metall and its business model will be in the event of a takeover.

We are continuing our review of the market and the technical options to be put in place to assess new customers

  • It is not enough to simply approach potential customers and offer them the materials we have.
  • We must be able to adapt to the demands of these new customers and to have the technical capacity to supply the different qualities they require, which demands investments.
  • After having less or no influence on purchase (ULABs) and sales prices we must therefore continue to improve the conditions for purchasing used lead batteries.

73 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Debt situation demands debt restructuring

  • Measures taken to lighten the cost structure, particularly at the head office.
  • The current financial structure and more particularly the debt is not bearable as it stands given the cash generation of the new scope following the deconsolidation of the former German subgroup
    Crucial for Recylex to restructure its financial and non-financial debt.
  • Started discussions concerning all debt, which includes Glencore's loan of 16 million euros, the financial recovery clause and deferred receivables arising from the continuation plan, as well as the European Commission's fine payment plan.
  • Debt restructuring is necessary to clean up the balance sheet in order to regain financial flexibility to finance investments in the future.
  • In this very uncertain context, we are also under the obligation to preserve cash flow and therefore we have asked to suspend rehabilitation work at the L'Estaque site. The disposal of the L'Estaque site in the future is also an important element in maintaining our financial structure.

74 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Loss of Equity demands actions before end of 2022

The equity situation needs to be recovered before end of 2022

  • The raise of new equity in the current situation is not promising due to the uncertainties of the lead operations that are dependent on Weser-Metall and the necessary restructuring of all financial debts.
  • A debt restructuring could have positive effects on the share equity but the single effects will depends from the details of the debt restructuring.
  • Therefore after the necessary debt restructuring an equity increase could become necessary in 2022 latest but stable and cash flow positive business operations are preconditions as well as the vision to further develop the remaining operations, which demands investments.

* See Note 39 to the 2018 Consolidated statements

75 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

76 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

7. Statutory Auditors' Reports

Company's Statutory Auditors

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

78 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

8. Resolutions

Olivier Slomka, Secretary General of the Assembly

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Summary of the resolutions and voting results

1st Resolution: Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

This resolution is approved by 98,98 %

2nd Resolution: Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

This resolution is approved by 98,98 %

3rd Resolution: Appropriation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as reflected in the parent company financial statements

This resolution is approved by 99,99 %

4th Resolution: Approval of the related party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial Code

This resolution is approved by 99,99 %

5th Resolution: Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as Director

This resolution is approved by 99,99 %

6th Resolution: Powers

This resolution is approved by 100 %

80 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

End of the General Meeting

Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Legal disclaimers

This is a free translation of the French-language version of the slides presented at the Combined General Meeting and is provided solely for informational purposes to English speaking readers. In case of any discrepancy the French version prevails.

This document may contain forward-looking information, including objectives and trends, as well as forward-looking statements concerning the financial situation, operating results, activities and strategy of Recylex S.A. and the Recylex Group, including in terms of the impact of certain operations and/or market trends. This information and data do not constitute forecasts within the meaning of European Regulation n°809/2004, and should not be construed as forecasts of results or any other performance indicator. Any forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and legal context, but do not constitute guarantees of the future performance of the company and the Group. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Recylex S.A., as described in particular in the company's annual financial report.

Recylex S.A. and the companies of the Recylex Group do not undertake any obligation to supplement, update or amend these forward-looking statements, which can only be assessed at the date of their release, as a result of any new information, future events or any other reason. Certain data or information contained in this document may be inaccurate, incomplete and/or missing. In the event of any discrepancy between the information and data in this document and the information and data published in the Company's annual financial report, the information and data in the annual financial report shall prevail. For more information on financial and accounting standards, please refer to the Company's annual financial report.

The annual financial report filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the Company's website (www.recylex.eu) and can be obtained on request from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org) or directly from Recylex S.A.

82 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board

Disclaimer

Recylex SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:36:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
