Recylex : Ordinary General Meeting – December 16, 2020 – Presentation
12/16/2020 | 01:37pm GMT
Ordinary General Meeting
Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 | Suresnes
Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Agenda
Opening of the General Meeting
Formalities and Agenda
2019 Developments and afterwards
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019
SARS-CoV-2Effects and important targets
Statutory Auditors' Reports
Resolutions
1. Opening of the General Meeting
Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
2. Formalities and Agenda
Olivier Slomka, Secretary General of the Assembly
Resolutions
1st Resolution: Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
2nd Resolution: Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
3rd Resolution: Appropriation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as reflected in the parent company financial statements
4th Resolution: Approval of the related party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial Code
5th Resolution: Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as Director
6th Resolution: Powers
3. 2019 Developments and afterwards
Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Review of major 2019 and following Developments (1/4)
Technical difficulties occured at Weser-Metall GmbH in 2018
After the construction of the new reduction furnace and its commissioning in June 2018, unforeseeable and persistent technical difficulties occurred at Weser-Metall GmbH with the main furnace ("BSF"), whose operation was modified and switched to batch mode for combined operation with the new reduction furnace.
As consequence, financial covenants from the financing agreement of the German subgroup of December 2016 were breached in 2018
These technical and consequently financial difficulties in Germany prompted the German subgroup to start talks with their financial partners to restructure the German loans from December 2016.
The difficulties had significant consequences for the financial performance of the year 2018 and continued in 2019: The EBITDA of Harz-Metall GmbH in Germany was not able to compensate the very sharp deterioration in the results of the other German companies, especially of Weser-Metall GmbH.
Since 2018 and in 2019 numerous meetings were held with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, the State of Lower Saxony and Glencore to find solutions to this situation. In this regard, bridging funding has been put in place by Glencore to meet the additional cash needs and "waivers" have been obtained from all financial partners to maintain funding. The indebtedness of the German subgroup and thus the group had increased considerably.
Review of major 2019 and following Developments (2/4)
Restructuring process initiated in late 2018 continued in 2019
The aim of the restructuring process initiated in 2018 and continued in 2019 was to find an appropriate organisational and financial structure that would allow the continuity of the Group's activities.
To ensure long-term stability, in 2019 projects for the sale of assets to cover debts were examined, namely the sales of Norzinco, PPM and later-on in 2019 of Weser-Metall GmbH.
Stopped restructuring process by SARS-CoV-2 pandemic
The first wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had put an end to the Group's restructuring process as envisaged after the rapid developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had had effects that the Group could no longer influence.
The collapse of the zinc price over the period and the deterioration of the economic outlook had called into question Harz- Metall GmbH's ability to continue as a going concern. As a result, all the directors of the German entities had been obliged by German law in May 2020 to file for insolvency proceedings for all the German companies of the Group :
Weser-MetallGmbH, Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metals GmbH had each applied for protective proceedings (Schutzschirmverfahren) under German insolvency law,
Self-administrationprocedures (Eigenverwaltungsverfahren) had been implemented for Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.
Review of major 2019 and following Developments (3/4)
Effects of insolvency procedures of the former whole German subgroup
With the filings for insolvency proceedings, Recylex S.A. immediately lost control of the German entities, resulting in the deconsolidation of the entire German scope of consolidation and therefore the German companies left the Recylex Group definitively.
Since May 2020, the Recylex Group consists solely of Recylex S.A.'s two used lead battery recycling plants in France, C2P S.A.S. in the polypropylene recycling business and Recytech S.A.'s 50% share in the Zinc segment.
Financial effects on the Company
The € 16.0 million loan from Glencore International AG to Recylex S.A. from 2014 became due and payable at any time, as this loan had been linked since 2016 to the financing of the German sub-group.
Recylex S.A. requested and obtained from Glencore International AG the temporary waiver by the latter of its right to declare the loan immediately due and payable. This deferral was granted until the end of February 2021.
Due to the developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the current uncertainties facing Recylex S.A.'s financial situation, Recylex S.A. has requested the competent authorities to suspend the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site until December 31, 2021 and to postpone the completion date to December 31, 2024.
Review of major 2019 and following Developments (4/4)
Going concern and suspension of share trading
Recylex S.A.'s ability to continue as a going concern depends on a number of structural factors:
the continuation of business activity with Weser-Metall GmbH, which remains Recylex S.A.'s main customer,
the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s financial and non-financial debt,
but also the sale of non-operating assets.
Against this uncertain backdrop, the suspension of the share's listing will therefore remain in place until Recylex is in a position to reliably report on its going concern outlook.
2019 Developments and afterwards
Development of Results and Cash
Development of Results of French Group
EBITDA of major entities (€m)
10
9
7
6
5
2
1 1
0
ULAB recycling plants
C2P S.A.S.
Recytech dividends
2017 2018 2019
Earnings from the French battery recycling activities cover globally the costs of the holding.
C2P S.A.S activity is self sufficient in terms of earnings.
Development of Results of German subgroup
EBITDA of major entities (€m)
18
17
14
2
3
0
3
-2
1
-3
0 0 -1
-3-2-2
-4
-6
-25-23
-13
-34
WMG
PPM
HZO
HMG
C2P
RED Germany
WMG, HZO and
2017
2018
2019
HMG zinc performance was not able to cover deterioration of earnings for WMG, HZO and PPM
Cash Development of Recylex Germany
201820192020
J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F
Deterioration of earnings has expanded to an ongoing cash demand.
79.5
-69 -75-76
Total - til August 2018
109.9
Bridge financing since 09/2018
Banks
-
Glencore
79.5
RESA
-
Total - since September 2018
79.5
Total debt
189.5
Additional GlAG-bridge loans in the amount of €m 25.6 until the end of June
Cash requirements were covered by Glencore
Acute cash demand of German subgroup since end of 2018.
Financing via bridge loans and waivers from Financing Parties.
Without capitalized interests; incl. off-balance working capital financing
2019 Developments and afterwards
Conclusions
Conclusions on 2019
The unforeseenable longstanding technical difficulties at the BSF since combined with the RF lasted in 2019
Intensive learning curve was achieved due to added knowledge but the operations remained cash negative
Financing structure of German subgroup was very tight, binded whole German subgroup with risk of immediate domino effects in events of default
Upcoming breach of Covenants of German financing agreement in 2018
Intensive discussions with all financing parties through 2019 led to investigations for divesments of the assets Norzinco, PPM and finally Weser-Metall GmbH
Started restructuring with
Focus on debt restructuring
Identified need for modernization of the group' s management processes, resources allocation and decision-making processes
More than ten years of losses and negative cash flow in German C2P GmbH's polypropylene production led to shut down after deep analysis in April 2019
Target to improve whole operations and need to restructure organization as well as financing structure
3. 2019 Developments and afterwards
3.3. Discussion Stream with German Financing Parties
Overview of discussion stream with Financing Parties of German subgroup (process ended in may 2020)
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Oct-Nov 2019
Intense negotiations with financing parties; scenario analyses
Waivers
Bridge
12.0
10.0
7.0
5.7
3.0
4.7
4.5
6.2
financing GIAG
4.0
4.3
3.0
1.6
(in €m)
Lender meeting
Breach of covenants of financing agreement between German subgroup and Financing Parties in Q3 2018.
Since August 2018: discussions with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Lower Saxony and Glencore. Numerous financing meetings were held to develop a restructuring path.
Glencore covered need of fresh money with bridge financing. Banks and Lower Saxony supported the process by waiving redemptions and rights of termination of the financing agreement.
High complexity of the learning curve for operational measures caused delayed implementation, delays and updates of financing discussions to ensure further constructive discussions between all financing parties.
Continuous discussion stream with financing parties to work out and resolve the situation.
Overview of Operational and Debt Restructuring in
Germany (processes led until May 2020)
Focus on profitable and independent operating business of HMG & C2P
Comprehensive and drastic debt restructuring needed for long term success
Financial
Focus on operating
Restructuring
business of HMG
Generating important losses , WMG, HZO
Corporate structures would have been
and PPM were a major risk to the group.
adapted to new group's core business,
Sale process was started to use proceeds
that means Recylex Deutschland
to reduce the liabilities of the German
(holding) , C2P and HMG, scaled down
subgroup.
to achieve a sustainable EBITDA
The debt reduction would then have been
without tremendous historic debt
followed by a haircut of the remaining
burden.
debt, based on calculated insolvency
forecasts.
Long-term economic stability
The goal was to stabilize the remaining group, maintain all business operations and furthermore be able to serve the EU Commission fine imposed on the group.
Restructuring the new German subgroup comprises
the resizing of operations, debt reduction and refocusing strategy.
Former targeted structure after Carve Outs and M&A processes of German subgroup entities
RECYLEX S.A.
50%
100%
RECYTECH
C2P
S.A.
S.A.S.
100%
RECYLEX GmbH/Harz-Metall GmbH
Lead Germany
Zinc Germany
HARZ-METALL GmbH
WESER-METALL
to be merged with
GmbH
RECYLEX GmbH
to be carved out
Recylex
C2P Germany GmbH
Grundstücks-
HZO
to be merged with
verwaltungs GmbH
to be sold
HMG
to be liquidated
PPM PURE METALS
Holding
Lead
Polypropylene
Zinc
GmbH
to be sold
Ownership
Legal restructuring and carve-out target:
Carve out of WMG:
WMG to be carved out from Recylex German subgroup
Interest from strategic investors
Restructuring of remaining German and French entities:
HMG to be merged with Recylex GmbH
C2P to be merged with HMG/Recylex GmbH
HMG lead operations depend on use case for WMG buyer
French recycling plants to be separated to improve flexibility
Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH will retain the old burden and infrastructure
Sale of NZO and PPM:
Processes had began in summer 2019 and been targeted to be finalized by the end of Q1/2020, but continuously postponed
Divestment of non-core entities HZO and PPM, M&A process for WMG
Shrinking of remaining structure
23 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board
Participation in ECO-RECYCLAGE SpA not included in legal structure
2019 Developments and afterwards
Review of 2019
Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*
Claims for damages for dismissal without fair cause and/or prejudice of anxiety filed by 193 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.
May 24, 2018: The Cour de Cassation has:
Firstly, confirmed the Douai Appeal Court decisions considering that Recylex S.A. was not the co-employer of the former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.;
Secondly, reversed and cancelled the decisions of the Douai Appeal Court to the extent that they had ordered Recylex S.A. to pay damages to these former employees for loss of a chance to keep a job, referring these cases to the Amiens Court of Appeal concerning this last point.
Amongst the 187 former employees, 84 have seized the Amiens Appeal Court on referral after cassation.
19 February 2021: decision of the Douai Appeal Court in collegial formation regarding additional claims for anxiety prejudice and breach of a security obligation for a total amount of €5.6 million (partially provisioned in the accounts) made by 91 former employees among the 187 claimants. These claims are linked to the administrative procedure concerning the inclusion of Metaleurop Nord's Noyelles-Godault plant on the list of facilities eligible for the early retirement allocation for asbestos workers. In this respect, the administrative court of appeal decided that such inclusion must be cancelled, by its decision of 2 March 2017, which is now final (see p. 14). In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless.
Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*
Claims for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or breach of security duty and/or prejudice arising from the cancellation of dismissal authorization for protected employees and/or for dismissal without fair cause filed by 455 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. (global amount claimed approximately €26.5M of which €4.0M are provisioned)
October 14, 2016: The Lens Labour Court (Industry section) ordered Recylex S.A. to pay to 73 non-protected former non-managerial employees and 2 protected former non-managerial employees, represented by the CGT union, an amount between €3,000 and €24,000 as damages and €500 pursuant to Article 700 of the French Civil Procedure Code, that is a total amount of €1,000,500. Recylex S.A. lodged an appeal against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. As the claims of 7 former employees were rejected by the court, 2 of them lodged an appeal against these decisions (but the Appeal Court confirmed on June 29, 2018 these reject decisions). On June 29, 2018, the Douai Appeal Court also decided to overturn the 75 Lens Labour court decisions by rejecting the former employees claims. On January 29, 2020, the Cour de cassation has rejected the appeal of former employees, thus making the Appeal Court's decisions final.
October 18, 2016: the Lens Labour Court (Management section) ordered Recylex S.A. to pay to 22 former managerial employees represented by CGT an amount between €3,000 and €16,000 as damages and €500 pursuant to Article 700 of the French Civil Procedure Code, that is a total amount of €213,000. Recylex S.A. lodged an appeal against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. On June 29, 2018, the Douai Appeal Court decided to overturn the 22 Lens Labour court decisions by rejecting the former employees claims. On January 29, 2020, the Cour de cassation has rejected the appeal of former employees, thus making the Appeal Court's decisions final.
Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*
Claims for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or breach of security duty and/or prejudice arising from the cancellation of dismissal authorization for protected employees and/or for dismissal without fair cause filed by 455 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. (continued)
March 30, 2018: the Lens Labour Court decided to order Recylex S.A. to pay to 13 each former employees represented by CGT an amount between €4,000 and €20,000 as damages, along with €500 under article 700 of the Civil Procedure Code, totaling €186,500. Recylex S.A. appealed against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. On 27 November 2020, the Douai Appeal Court reversed the 13 aforementioned judgments and dismissed the former employees' claims for compensation.
23 March 2021: decisions of the Management section of the Lens Labour Court regarding the claims made by 39 former employees for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or prejudice for loss of a chance and/or dismissal without fair cause, for a global amount of around €1.2 million. In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless.
29 January 2021: decisions of the Industry section of the Lens Labour Court regarding the claims made by 294 former employees for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or prejudice for loss of a chance and/or dismissal without fair cause, for a global amount of around €9.2 million. In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless.
Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards*
Claim for liability filed by the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.
April 11, 2018 : the Arras Commercial Court ruled in favour of Recylex S.A., in the proceedings related to the claims by the Liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. to have Recylex S.A. condemned, as co-employer, to indemnify them for approximately €22 millions corresponding to the statutory employment contract severance payments and indemnities paid to the former Metaleurop Nord employees in 2003 by the salary guarantee fund regime (AGS - French employers' association overseeing guaranteed payment of salaries and wages). The claim from the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. was considered inadmissible as being time-barred since March 21, 2013 on the one hand, and for not having been declared within the scope of the judicial recovery procedure of Recylex S.A. 28 January 2021: expected decision of the 2nd Chamber of the Douai Appeal Court.
Claim for liability filed by Recylex S.A. against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.
September 18, 2018 : : The Béthune Regional Court rejected Recylex S.A.'s liability claim lodged against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. up to approximately €22 million corresponding mainly to the prejudice suffered by Recylex S.A. as a result of damages it had to pay to more than 550 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. 10 December 2020: The Douai Appeal Court found the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. personally liable for breaching their legal obligation to seek reclassifications in connection with the dismissal of the former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. in 2003 and ordered the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. to pay Recylex S.A. €809,396.75 for the causal part of their fault in the sentences handed down against Recylex S.A. in connection with the dismissals of former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. leading to the award of compensation to the latter.
Update on 2019 the Estaque site rehabilitation and afterwards
As the search for financing or specialised partnerships specifically dedicated to the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site initiated in 2013 was unsuccessful, Recylex S.A. continued the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site in 2019 for an amount of €3.0 million
€5.9 million provision has been set aside at December 31, 2019 for the total amount of work remaining to be carried out and has to be financed by Recylex S.A. out of its own funds
Due to the developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic on Recylex S.A.'s financial situation and the current uncertainties it is facing, Recylex S.A. has requested from the competent authorities:
the temporary suspension of rehabilitation work on the Estaque site until December 31, 2021
the postponement of the date of completion of the work to December 31, 2024
2019 Share Price Development and afterwards
16
14
12
20.12.2019 Continuation under
28.06.2018 Hot commissioning of
conditions of the financing of the
the reduction furnace
German subgroup
10
8
13.05.2020 Share
price suspension
6
14.05.2020 Opening of
insolvency proceedings
for the German
4
subgroup
2
19.03.2020 Information concerning the impact of the SRAS-CoV-2
0
Recylex share price suspended since May 13, 2020 preceding the opening of the insolvency proceedings of the whole German subgroup
The trading of the Recylex's ordinary shares remains suspended until the company is in a position to communicate in a reliable manner on its ability to continue its business
Since Recylex S.A.'s ability to continue its activities depends on the fulfilment of several structuring assumptions, detailed in note 2 (paragraph "Going Concern"), note 32.5 and note 39 to the 2019 consolidated financial statements and in the "Subsequent events" Note to the 2019 parent company financial statements)
These structuring assumptions relate not only to the continuation of business operations with Weser-Metall GmbH, but also to the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s financial and non-financial debt in order to enable the company to maintain its cash balanced and to meet its current and medium-term liabilities in the normal course of its business
4. 2019 Key Performance Indicators
Ingo Schaefer, CFO of the Recylex Group
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Lead Segment
Lead Segment
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Lead price in 2019 (per ton)
2400
2200
2000
1800
1600
1400
1200
1000
In USD
In EUR
Source: LME
Average annual lead price (EUR per ton)
2 100
2 050
2 052
2 000
1 950
1 900
1 895
1 850
1 800
-6%
1 750
1 787
1 700
1 650
2017
2018
2019
Source: LME
Lead Segment
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Group sales (EUR million)
Group industrial performance (tons)
+1%
250
236.2
105 300
-17%
Lead production
200
104 600
195.9
150
-10%
100
102 700
Scrap batteries processed
50
112 900
0
2019
2018
2018
2019
Lead Segment
2019 Key Financials
IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS
EUR million
2018
2019
Sales
236.2
195.9
Operating income before non-recurring items
-24.3
-29.4
as a % of sales
na
na
Operating income before depreciation, amortization,
-19.8
-20.8
impairment (EBITDA)
as a % of sales
na
na
Lead Segment
2019 Review
Deteriorating conditions:
Fall in average lead prices
Flat business conditions
Higher fixed and variable costs following the entry into production of the reduction furnace and the maintenance operations on the existing furnace
Steep decline in scrap battery processing activities
Technical performance:
In December 2018, the main furnace (BSF) was halted after advanced wear and tear was observed in the refractory bricks owing to operational changes following on from the connection of the new reduction furnace and the associated technical difficulties.
Major scheduled maintenance shutdown. Lead production at the two combined furnaces resumed at the end of January.
Availability and the smelting rate of the existing main furnace lagged below the target levels and past technical performance levels (prior to the connection of the second reduction furnace)
In November 2019, an 11-day shutdown was carried out to repair certain parts of the refractory as to implement technical improvement. As a result, the technical performance of the main furnace improved significantly in December 2019 and January-February 2020.
Key figures
The Lead segment's sales totaled €195.9 million in FY 2019 83% of the Group's consolidated sales in 2019
Lead production in FY 2019 came to 105,300 tonnes, a very small increase of 0.7% compared to FY 2018
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Zinc Segment
Zinc Segment
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Zinc price in 2019 (per ton)
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
In USD
In EUR
Source: LME
Average annual zinc price (EUR per ton)
2 600
2 550
2 561
2 500
2 450
2 468
2 400
2 350
2 300
-8%
2 250
2 274
2 200
2 150
2 100
Source: LME
2017
2018
2019
Zinc Segment
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Group restated sales (EUR million)*
Group industrial performance (tons)**
122.5
-10%
120
22 000
Zinc oxides
115
production
24 500
110
105
-16%
-2%
102.9
Waelz Oxides
73 030
100
production**
74 270
95
90
2019
2018
2018
2019
Including 50% of Recytech S.A **Including 100% of Recytech S.A..
Zinc Segment
2019 Key Financials (IFRS 5 applied)
IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS
EUR million
2018
2019*
restated*
Sales
30.0
23.6
Operating income before non-recurring
+12.2
+2.9
items
as a % of sales
40.6%
12.2%
Operating income before depreciation,
+14.0
+4.7
amortization, impairment (EBITDA)
as a % of sales
46.6%
19.9%
In the second half of 2019, the Group initiated an active process to sell PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Special Metals) and Norzinco GmbH (Zinc Oxides), whose activities are presented in this report, in accordance with IFRS 5, as "discontinued operations". The Group concluded that the criteria determined by IFRS 5 were met and consequently applied the IFRS requirements at the end of the fiscal year, restating the income statement as of December 31, 2018.
Zinc Segment
2019 Review
Deteriorating market conditions:
Decline in zinc prices
High sensitivity of performance to zinc prices, particularly that of the dust recycling business
Significantly deteriorated trading conditions compared to the previous year
Key figures
Sales in the Zinc segment amounted to €23.6 million (IFRS 5 applied) 10% of consolidated sales in 2019
With 172,400 tonnes of dust from electric steel mills processed, the Group's total Waelz oxide production - Harz Metall GmbH and Recytech - amounted to nearly 73,030 tonnes at December 31, 2019, down only 2% compared with 2018
Zinc Segment
2019 Review
In what concerns the zinc waste recycling activity (Norzinco GmbH), in accordance with IFRS 5:
Being classified as a discontinued operation, this result is no longer included in the Group's Current Operating Income before non-recurring items - it is now part of the aggregate "Results from discontinued operations"
In a difficult market environment, Norzinco GmbH's sales decreased to €57.5 million in FY 2019 compared to €66.3 million in FY 2018
HZO's zinc oxide production was 22,000 tonnes at December 31, 2019, down 10%, mainly due to higher maintenance activities than in 2018
Norzinco GmbH's result was negatively impacted by lower volumes and higher fixed and variable costs.
Zinc Segment
2019 Review
At December 31, 2019, based on the progress made with the disposal of Norzinco GmbH, the Group concluded that the criteria laid down in IFRS 5 had been met.
The disposal process is part of the Group's withdrawal from non-core operations for the purpose of finalizing the German sub-group's debt restructuring.
Accordingly, Norzinco GmbH was classified as an "asset held for sale" on the statement of financial position, and the income/loss recorded by Norzinco GmbH is shown on the Net income from discontinued operations and assets held for sale line on the consolidated income statement
The Group's net income for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019 includes the net contribution from Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metal GmbH combined on the "Results from discontinued operations" line
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Plastic Segment
Plastic Segment
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Group sales (EUR million)
12.9
-6%
11
12.1
0
2018
2019
Group industrial performance (tons)
=
12 500
Polypropylene produced
12 500
2019 2018
Plastic Segment
2019 Key Financials
IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS
EUR million
2018
2019
Sales
12.9
12.1
Operating income before non-recurring items
-0.7
-1.0
as a % of sales
na
na
Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment
-0.3
-0.4
(EBITDA)
as a % of sales
na
na
Plastic Segment
Review 2019
Challenging market conditions
Reduced competitiveness of recycled materials compared to virgin polypropylene
Weak demand from the automotive sector, especially in Germany
In 2019, the activity of C2P Germany GmbH was refocused on the processing/crushing lead-containing plastics
This refocusing is in line with the Group's desire to optimize the segment's industrial strategy in order to improve its future results, as C2P Germany GmbH in Germany has been confronted for years with an extremely difficult and loss-making environment.
Consequently, the extrusion and production of recycled polypropylene is carried out solely by C2P S.A.S. in France
In persistently difficult market conditions, C2P S.A.S. in France recorded stable production compared to 2018.
Sales for the segment reached €12.1 million, down 6% compared to 2018
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Special Metals Segment
Special Metals Segment
2019 Key Performance Indicators
Production (per tons)
79% of sales in value
2019 Sales breakdown ( in tons)
161
3.5
101.5
5.8
2018
1.0
2019
58.4
45.1
6.1
5.8
4.9
7.3
6.2
Gallium
Germanium
Arsenic
Others
Arsenic
Germanium
Gallium
Others
Special Metals Segment
Key 2019 Financials (before application of IFRS 5*)
IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS
EUR million
2018
2019
Sales
19.2
16.4
Operating income before non-recurring
+0.2
-4.7
items
as a % of sales
1%
na
Operating income before depreciation,
+0.5
-4.1
amortization, impairment (EBITDA)
as a % of sales
3%
na
In the second half of 2019, the Group initiated an active process to sell PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Special Metals) and Norzinco GmbH (Zinc Oxides), whose activities are presented in this report, in accordance with IFRS 5, as "discontinued operations". The Group concluded that the criteria determined by IFRS 5 were met and consequently applied the IFRS requirements at the end of the fiscal year, restating the income statement as of December 31, 2018.
Special Metals Segment
Review 2019
Notwithstanding an encouraging performance in the first quarter of 2019, there was a sharp slowdown in demand for several metals during the following quarters
This chiefly applied to arsenic and germanium, which are the segment's leading contributors
Sales totaled €16.4 million in FY 2019, compared to €19.2 million in FY 2018
Special Metals Segment
Review 2019
By December 31, 2019, the Group had received an offer to purchase the shares of its PPM Pure Metals GmbH subsidiary following the non-core asset disposal process set in motion in 2019, it being specified that this disposal encompasses all the assets in the Special Metals segment.
On this basis, in accordance with the criteria laid down under IFRS 5, PPM Pure Metals GmbH was classified as an "asset held for sale" on the statement of financial position, and the income/loss recorded by PPM Pure Metals GmbH is shown on the Net income from discontinued operations and assets held for sale line on the consolidated income statement
The Special Metals segment's sales are therefore no longer included in the Group's consolidated sales
following application of IFRS 5
Classification of the business as a discontinued operation
The sales are now reflected under "Results from discontinued operations"
5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019
Ingo Schaefer, CFO of the Recylex Group
Key Income Statement Figures
Key income statement figures (in € million)
2018
Change
(€ million)
2018
2019
2019/ restated
restated IFRS 5
2018 (M€)
Sales
364.6
283.4
237.4
(46.0)
EBITDA
(12.1)
(12.8)
(26.6)
(13.8)
Current Operating Result (ROC)
(20.5)
(20.0)
(38.5)
(18.5)
Other operating income and expenses*
(44.7)
(44.7)
(23.2)
21.3
Share in income from equity affiliates
9.5
9.5
6.7
(2.8)
Net financial income /(expense)
(11.4)
(10.9)
(14.0)
(3.1)
Income taxes
(11.7)
(12.5)
-
-
Results from discontinued operations
-
(0.04)
(15.4)
(15.36)
Net income
(78.7)
(78.7)
(84.3)
(5.6)
*This item includes income and expense that is unusual in frequency, nature or amount.
Key Balance Sheet figures (IFRS)
Key balance sheet figures (in € million)
(€ million)
31/12/2018
31/12/2019
Change(M€)
Gross cash
6.4
9.1
2.7
Net cash
(7.4)
(5.9)
1.5
Equity
(79,7)
(168.7)
(89.0)
Provisions
26.2
22.4
(3.8)
Gross debt
123.9
183.6
59.7
Group Financial Debt Evolution
Overview Net Debt as of December 31, 2019
in € million
31/12/2018
+
-
31/12/2019
Bank Loans German sub-group
43,6
43,6
Accumulated interests
0,7
0,7
Credit Line
13,8
1,2
15,0
Total Banks [A]
57,4
1,9
59,3
Glencore - Germany (Loan 2016 )
16,0
16,0
Glencore - France (Loan 2014)
16,0
0,1
16,1
Glencore - Germany Bridge Loan (2019)
40,7
40,7
Glencore - Germany complementary Loan 2019
16,8
16,8
Accumulated interests & Fees
0,7
0,7
Glencore Frozen Debt Contin Plan - Recylex S.A.
5,1
5,1
Total Glencore [B]
37,1
58,3
95,3
EU-Cion Fine [C]
25,4
-0,5
24,9
Claw back provision - Valuated [D]
4,1
4,1
Discounting effect € [E]
-0,1
0,0
Total Group [A] + [B] + [C] + [D] + [E]
123,9
60,2
-0,5
183,6
Gross Cash
6,4
2,7
9,1
Glencore Financing in FY 2019: + €57,5m
Complementary Bridge Loans starting in Feb. 2019 (10M€ ) and extended in April to November 2019 by 10 amendments up to€40,7m(Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements)
Complementary loan of€16,8m in July 2019
Fully drawn credit lines (€15m) by the German subgroup
Gross Debt as of December 31, 2019:
Gross debt German perimeter: €133.5m
Gross Debt French perimeter: €50.1m
Net Debt
117,5
57,5
-0,5
174,5
Working Capital facility
9,0
-0,7
8,3
Net Debt including Working Capital facility
126,5
57,5
-1,2
182,8
From EBITDA to Net Income
FY 2019: From EBITDA to Net Result (in € million)
6. SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets
Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
New Group Size and Outlook
SARS-CoV-2Effects
SARS-CoV-2-Pandemic - Developments in Europe
Number of daily SARS-CoV-2 cases in Europe (1)
Confirmed cases of
Potential scenario: Outbreaks flattening after
Feb - Nov 2020
the most affected countries(2)
introduction of vaccine - indicative illustration(3)
100.000
50.000
0
Mar
May
Jul
Sep
Nov
France
1.543.321
Spain
Introduction of vaccine
1.284.408
UK
1.099.059
Italy
790.377
Germany
597.583
The number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Europe was comparably low over the summer and started increasing rapidly in Q4 2020.
Lockdowns were re-introduced in many countries: France Oct 30th (moving in public only allowed for limited time/ important reasons, e.g. work); Italy Nov 5th (night curfew, regional travel bans); Germany Nov 2nd (private meetings limited to 2 households).
A likely scenario for the development of SARS-CoV-2 case numbers are repetitive, possibly seasonal outbreaks that might become less severe once distribution of vaccines has started. Several vaccines are currently in final testing stages and estimated to be available starting in early 2021, however mass availability will likely not be achieved before mid 2021.(4)
The European Commission projects a contraction of the EU economy by -7,4% in 2020 (+1,2% pre SARS-CoV-2 forecast) before recovering with growth of 4,1% in 2021 and 3,0% in 2022. All projections are subject to high uncertainty.(5)
Exponential increase of SARS-CoV-2 laboratory confirmed cases during second fall/winter-wave.
Recovery periods for relevant markets will significantly exceed the year 2020 with long term effects.
SARS-CoV-2 - Impact on the Automotive Industry
LV-production forecasts 2020
Forecast of value creation Germany - Scenarios (Index)(1)
change over time (million vehicles)
WorldEU Germany
-29% +4%
91,9
71,2
74,1
-28%
+4%
-23%
+2%
64,9
21,9
15,8
16,3
17,0
5,2
4,0
3,8
3,9
Before SARS-CoV-2
Q1
Q2
Q3
100.0
95.4
95.3
98.6
89.4
90.9
92.5
93.9
85.4
88.2
89.5
80.8
80.4
82.4
Index
77.2
65.7
2017=100
71.5
64.5
2017
2018
2019
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023P
2024P
Before SARS-CoV2(1)
Basis-scenario
Risk-scenario(2)
Current situation
Short and medium-term perspective
The SARS-CoV2 effects hit the struggling
OEM: Economic uncertainty dampens private and
automotive industry particularly hard.
commercial demand for vehicles.
Some OEM and supplier plants were closed for
Trade & suppliers: temporary production stops,
several weeks in spring 2020 but are mostly
reduction of wear and tare (service revenues and
operational since.
replacement parts) and the inability to compensate
Global markets were expected to stagnate for 2020
through online sales have reduced cash buffers.
before SARS-CoV2 already. The current demand is
Service providers/Fleet business: Significant drop
well below 2019 levels.
in demand in car sharing; less fleet renewal.
However market sentiment has improved in Q3 and
Overall SARS-CoV2 still causes a massive collapse of
forecasts were reversed upwards.
the forecast value creation - as shown in the graph.
(1) As of 03/12/2019, (2) Strict lockdown measures with plant closures
65
Sources: Oxford Economics; LMC Automotive; own analysis
Long-term consequences
Industry with serious,long-termdemand problem; catching-up process in Germany is predicted to take several years.
German OEM association VDApredicts insolvencies along the entire value chain as government subsidies are insufficient to outweigh SARS-CoV-2 impact.
Developments in electrification and autonomous driving will use significant (financial) resources.
Reduction of the supply chain complexity, establishment oflocal structures.
All this will likely result in afurther consolidation.
SARS-CoV-2 - Effects on Zinc and Lead Price
Outlook for zinc prices 2020 - 2022 (in USD / t)
2.921
Forecast
2 700
2 546
2 571
2 325
2 300
2 488
2.198
2 275
2 367
1.859
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Outlook for lead prices 2020 - 2022 (in USD / t)
2.243
Forecast
2 003
1 952
1 906
1 900
1 793
1 794
1 856
1 749
1 750
1 756
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Act (2018 and 2019)
Wood Mackenzie Outlook Q4 2019
Forecasts of the LME zinc price dropped significantly in March due to SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on demand expectations.
This effect was partly recovered for 2020 as the Chinese economy is almost back to normal - Chinese imports of zinc concentrates 2020 could be the highest since 2009.
However demand weaknesses in the rest of the world persist (European consumption projected -12.1% in 2020, +6.3% in 2021) and the outlook for 2021 and 2022 shows a slower recovery of prices than assumed in March.
Due to the business model of Recytech its operating result is highly sensitive to the zinc price.
Wood Mackenzie March 2020
Wood Mackenzie October 2020
Similar to the developments in zinc, lead price expectations dropped in March 2020 but partly recovered over the course of the year.
Demand is currently strong in Europe and especially North America. French and German consumption, as well as total European consumption of lead in 2020 is forecasted above levels of 2019, further slight increase in 2021 projected.
While supply from mines and smelters is vulnerable to SARS-CoV2 related curtailments.
Natural hedging mechanisms at Recylex S.A. (buying and selling products based on LME) outbalance part of lead price exposure.
Impact on profitability
Impact on profitability
lowgering
hochhigh
geringlow
hochhigh
Source: Wood Mackenzie long-/short term outlook
66
German subgroup applied for protective shield procedures on May 14, 2020
The rapid developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had effects the Group could not any longer influence
The slump of the zinc price and the deteriorating economic outlook took away the going concern perspective of German Harz-Metall GmbH
As a result, the entire German management has been forced by German law to file for insolvency for all German companies of the Group:
Weser-MetallGmbH, Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metals GmbH have each applied for protective shield procedures (Schutzschirmverfahren) in accordance with Section 270 b (1) sentence 1 of German Insolvency law
Self-administrationprocedures (Eigenverwaltungsverfahren) were applied for Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH
The restructuring path that has been initiated after the technical difficulties due to the conversion of Nordenham's Bath Smelting Furnace for the combined operation with the new reduction furnace in 2018 ended abruptly
Major consequences of the filings of German subgroup's legal entities
€16.0 million loan of 2014 from Glencore International AG to Recylex S.A. may had become due at any time after being linked since 2016 with the financing of the German subgroup
Was solved temporarily after Recylex S.A. requested from Glencore International AG to waive its claim on this loan due to the events that have occurred and to agree to maintain the loan
Recylex S.A. lost immediately control of the German entities, resulting in the deconsolidation of the entire German perimeter
The loss of control appeared as a direct consequence of the orders of the German insolvency court and all power of attorney were completely transferred to the Managing Directors of the German entities and the Insolvency Administrator that was appointed
As a consequence the Recylex Group since that time consist solely of the French operations which are the two used lead-acid batteries recycling plant of Recylex S.A., C2P S.A.S. and the 50% participation in Recytech S.A.
Insolvency impact on German subgroup
Holding
RECYLEX S.A.
Remaining Recylex Group
Lead
Zinc
Polypropylene
50%
100%
RECYTECH
C2P
100%
100%
S.A.
S.A.S.
RECYLEX
RECYLEX
Beteiligungs-
Beteiligungs-
gesellschaft 1 mbH
gesellschaft 2 mbH
Lost economical control and deconsolidation
RECYLEX GmbH
liquidated
HMG
WMG
Asset deal /
Protective Shield Procedure
Asset deal(s) or
Insolvency plan or
with self administration
liquidation
liquidation
Self Administration
procedure only
Recylex Grundstücks-
C2P Germany
Norzinco GmbH
verwaltungs GmbH
GmbH
Asset deal or
liquidated
liquidated
liquidation
PPM
Asset deal or liquidation
Immediate effects
Loss of the legal control (shares) during the 2016 financing project and the related trusteeship, on 19 December 2020
Cut off (economical) control of German subgroup with the German court orders on 15 May 2020 followed the filings of 14 May 2020
Deconsolidation of German subgroup at Recylex S.A. level in the moment of German court orders
Legal structure will remain,but every single legal entity of German subgroup goes and decides on its own
Procedures overview
Protective Shield Procedures with self administration at WMG, HMG, NZO and PPM
Self administration only at Recylex GmbH, C2P
Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH
69 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board
New Group Structure after insolvency impact on German subgroup
Holding
RECYLEX S.A.
Remaining Recylex Group
Lead
Zinc
Polypropylene
50%
100%
RECYTECH
C2P
100%
100%
S.A.
S.A.S.
RECYLEX
RECYLEX
Beteiligungs-
Beteiligungs-
gesellschaft 1 mbH
gesellschaft 2 mbH
Lost economical control and deconsolidation
RECYLEX GmbH
liquidated
HMG
WMG
Protective Shield Procedure
Asset deal and
Asset deal and
with self administration
legal ent. liquidation
legal ent. liquidation
Self Administration
procedure only
Recylex Grundstücks-
C2P Germany
Norzinco GmbH
verwaltungs GmbH
GmbH
Asset deal and
liquidated
liquidated
legal ent. liquidation
PPM
Asset deal / liquidation
Following effects
Remaining Recylex Group: Two German legal entities to be liquidated or used
German Perimeter:
Liquidation during insolvency procedure of Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH
Sale of operations to potential buyers of WMG, HMG (Lead / Zinc), HZO, PPM and liquidation of remaining legal entities
Second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic since
October 2020
The effects of the new containment linked to the second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic made the current outlook extremely difficult.
It is inevitable that certain assumptions will not materialize and that unforeseen events or circumstances could occur.
In recent weeks we have seen an effect of containment measures on the market for used lead batteries with a lack of availability, while our only customer, Weser-Metall GmbH, was still producing and demanding materials.
In 2021, we have to anticipate a very significant decrease in dividends to be received from Recytech S.A., whose capacity in terms of cash available to pay dividends is highly dependent on the volumes of zinc dust to be processed and the price of zinc. The zinc price and the availability of zinc dust have both decreased in 2020 as well.
Taking into account the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, containment measures and information on the availability of a vaccine, we can expect a third wave of containment measures at the beginning of 2021, which will again influence our activities and our return to stability.
New Group Size and Outlook
Important targets
Focus on remaining operations
Weser-Metall GmbH remains our main and unique customer
Since In May 2020 Weser-Metall GmbH is continously supplied with pre-payments in view of the insolvency proceedings in progress in Germany until we have a more certain horizon for the future of Weser-Metall.
Since Weser-Metall has been completely out of the Group since mid-May, its insolvency proceedings are completely independent of Recylex. We have no control over the progress or timing of the proceedings.
The potential takeover of Weser-Metall by Glencore does not necessarily mean that the cooperation will continue in the same form and volume as in the past, as it is unclear what the future of Weser-Metall and its business model will be in the event of a takeover.
We are continuing our review of the market and the technical options to be put in place to assess new customers
It is not enough to simply approach potential customers and offer them the materials we have.
We must be able to adapt to the demands of these new customers and to have the technical capacity to supply the different qualities they require, which demands investments.
After having less or no influence on purchase (ULABs) and sales prices we must therefore continue to improve the conditions for purchasing used lead batteries.
Debt situation demands debt restructuring
Measures taken to lighten the cost structure, particularly at the head office.
The current financial structure and more particularly the debt is not bearable as it stands given the cash generation of the new scope following the deconsolidation of the former German subgroup − Crucial for Recylex to restructure its financial and non-financial debt.
Started discussions concerning all debt, which includes Glencore's loan of 16 million euros, the financial recovery clause and deferred receivables arising from the continuation plan, as well as the European Commission's fine payment plan.
Debt restructuring is necessary to clean up the balance sheet in order to regain financial flexibility to finance investments in the future.
In this very uncertain context, we are also under the obligation to preserve cash flow and therefore we have asked to suspend rehabilitation work at the L'Estaque site. The disposal of the L'Estaque site in the future is also an important element in maintaining our financial structure.
Loss of Equity demands actions before end of 2022
The equity situation needs to be recovered before end of 2022
The raise of new equity in the current situation is not promising due to the uncertainties of the lead operations that are dependent on Weser-Metall and the necessary restructuring of all financial debts.
A debt restructuring could have positive effects on the share equity but the single effects will depends from the details of the debt restructuring.
Therefore after the necessary debt restructuring an equity increase could become necessary in 2022 latest but stable and cash flow positive business operations are preconditions as well as the vision to further develop the remaining operations, which demands investments.
* See Note 39 to the 2018 Consolidated statements
7. Statutory Auditors' Reports
Company's Statutory Auditors
8. Resolutions
Olivier Slomka, Secretary General of the Assembly
Summary of the resolutions and voting results
1st Resolution: Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
This resolution is approved by 98,98 %
2nd Resolution: Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
This resolution is approved by 98,98 %
3rd Resolution: Appropriation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as reflected in the parent company financial statements
This resolution is approved by 99,99 %
4th Resolution: Approval of the related party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial Code
This resolution is approved by 99,99 %
5th Resolution: Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as Director
This resolution is approved by 99,99 %
6th Resolution: Powers
This resolution is approved by 100 %
End of the General Meeting
Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Legal disclaimers
This is a free translation of the French-language version of the slides presented at the Combined General Meeting and is provided solely for informational purposes to English speaking readers. In case of any discrepancy the French version prevails.
This document may contain forward-looking information, including objectives and trends, as well as forward-looking statements concerning the financial situation, operating results, activities and strategy of Recylex S.A. and the Recylex Group, including in terms of the impact of certain operations and/or market trends. This information and data do not constitute forecasts within the meaning of European Regulation n°809/2004, and should not be construed as forecasts of results or any other performance indicator. Any forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and legal context, but do not constitute guarantees of the future performance of the company and the Group. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Recylex S.A., as described in particular in the company's annual financial report.
Recylex S.A. and the companies of the Recylex Group do not undertake any obligation to supplement, update or amend these forward-looking statements, which can only be assessed at the date of their release, as a result of any new information, future events or any other reason. Certain data or information contained in this document may be inaccurate, incomplete and/or missing. In the event of any discrepancy between the information and data in this document and the information and data published in the Company's annual financial report, the information and data in the annual financial report shall prevail. For more information on financial and accounting standards, please refer to the Company's annual financial report.
The annual financial report filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the Company's website (www.recylex.eu) and can be obtained on request from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org) or directly from Recylex S.A.
