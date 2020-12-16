Recylex : Ordinary General Meeting – December 16, 2020 – Presentation 12/16/2020 | 01:37pm GMT Send by mail :

Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 2 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 3 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 1. Opening of the General Meeting Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 5 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2. Formalities and Agenda Olivier Slomka, Secretary General of the Assembly Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Resolutions 1st Resolution: Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 2nd Resolution: Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 3rd Resolution: Appropriation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as reflected in the parent company financial statements 4th Resolution: Approval of the related party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial Code 5th Resolution: Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as Director 6th Resolution: Powers 7 Assemblée Générale Ordinaire | 16 Décembre 2020 | Président-Directeur Général Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 8 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 3. 2019 Developments and afterwards Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Review of major 2019 and following Developments (1/4) Technical difficulties occured at Weser-Metall GmbH in 2018 After the construction of the new reduction furnace and its commissioning in June 2018, unforeseeable and persistent technical difficulties occurred at Weser-Metall GmbH with the main furnace ("BSF"), whose operation was modified and switched to batch mode for combined operation with the new reduction furnace. As consequence, financial covenants from the financing agreement of the German subgroup of December 2016 were breached in 2018 These technical and consequently financial difficulties in Germany prompted the German subgroup to start talks with their financial partners to restructure the German loans from December 2016.

The difficulties had significant consequences for the financial performance of the year 2018 and continued in 2019: The EBITDA of Harz-Metall GmbH in Germany was not able to compensate the very sharp deterioration in the results of the other German companies, especially of Weser-Metall GmbH.

Harz-Metall GmbH in Germany was not able to compensate the very sharp deterioration in the results of the other German companies, especially of Weser-Metall GmbH. Since 2018 and in 2019 numerous meetings were held with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, the State of Lower Saxony and Glencore to find solutions to this situation. In this regard, bridging funding has been put in place by Glencore to meet the additional cash needs and "waivers" have been obtained from all financial partners to maintain funding. The indebtedness of the German subgroup and thus the group had increased considerably. 10 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Review of major 2019 and following Developments (2/4) Restructuring process initiated in late 2018 continued in 2019 The aim of the restructuring process initiated in 2018 and continued in 2019 was to find an appropriate organisational and financial structure that would allow the continuity of the Group's activities.

To ensure long-term stability, in 2019 projects for the sale of assets to cover debts were examined, namely the sales of Norzinco, PPM and later-on in 2019 of Weser-Metall GmbH. Stopped restructuring process by SARS-CoV-2 pandemic The first wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had put an end to the Group's restructuring process as envisaged after the rapid developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had had effects that the Group could no longer influence.

SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had put an end to the Group's restructuring process as envisaged after the rapid developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had had effects that the Group could no longer influence. The collapse of the zinc price over the period and the deterioration of the economic outlook had called into question Harz- Metall GmbH's ability to continue as a going concern. As a result, all the directors of the German entities had been obliged by German law in May 2020 to file for insolvency proceedings for all the German companies of the Group :

Weser-Metall GmbH, Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metals GmbH had each applied for protective proceedings (Schutzschirmverfahren) under German insolvency law, Self-administration procedures (Eigenverwaltungsverfahren) had been implemented for Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.

11 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Review of major 2019 and following Developments (3/4) Effects of insolvency procedures of the former whole German subgroup With the filings for insolvency proceedings, Recylex S.A. immediately lost control of the German entities, resulting in the deconsolidation of the entire German scope of consolidation and therefore the German companies left the Recylex Group definitively.

Since May 2020, the Recylex Group consists solely of Recylex S.A.'s two used lead battery recycling plants in France, C2P S.A.S. in the polypropylene recycling business and Recytech S.A.'s 50% share in the Zinc segment. Financial effects on the Company The € 16.0 million loan from Glencore International AG to Recylex S.A. from 2014 became due and payable at any time, as this loan had been linked since 2016 to the financing of the German sub-group.

sub-group. Recylex S.A. requested and obtained from Glencore International AG the temporary waiver by the latter of its right to declare the loan immediately due and payable. This deferral was granted until the end of February 2021.

Due to the developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the current uncertainties facing Recylex S.A.'s financial situation, Recylex S.A. has requested the competent authorities to suspend the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site until December 31, 2021 and to postpone the completion date to December 31, 2024. 12 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Review of major 2019 and following Developments (4/4) Going concern and suspension of share trading Recylex S.A.'s ability to continue as a going concern depends on a number of structural factors:

the continuation of business activity with Weser-Metall GmbH, which remains Recylex S.A.'s main customer, the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s financial and non-financial debt, but also the sale of non-operating assets.

Against this uncertain backdrop, the suspension of the share's listing will therefore remain in place until Recylex is in a position to reliably report on its going concern outlook. 13 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2019 Developments and afterwards Development of Results and Cash 14 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Development of Results of French Group EBITDA of major entities (€m) 10 9 7 6 5 2 1 1 0 ULAB recycling plants C2P S.A.S. Recytech dividends 2017 2018 2019 Earnings from the French battery recycling activities cover globally the costs of the holding. C2P S.A.S activity is self sufficient in terms of earnings. 15 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Development of Results of German subgroup EBITDA of major entities (€m) 18 17 14 2 3 0 3 -2 1 -3 0 0 -1 -3-2 -2 -4 -6 -25-23 -13 -34 WMG PPM HZO HMG C2P RED Germany WMG, HZO and 2017 2018 2019 HMG zinc performance was not able to cover deterioration of earnings for WMG, HZO and PPM 16 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Cash Development of Recylex Germany 201820192020 J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F 2,4 0,9 1,5 1,1 2,0 1,2 1,3 1,6 4,2 3,1 4,7 4,4 1,8 1,4 1,6 1,1 2,4 3,3 3,2 1,4 1,7 1,5 3,8 4,0 1,9 3,8 Total debt Feb. 2020 (€m) (1) Financing til 08/2018 Banks 59.4 Glencore - WC - financing 34.8 RESA 15.7 -8 -9 -11-12 -14 -25-24 -32-35 -40-43 -48-52 -57 -62 Deterioration of earnings has expanded to an ongoing cash demand. 79.5 -69 -75-76 Total - til August 2018 109.9 Bridge financing since 09/2018 Banks - Glencore 79.5 RESA - Total - since September 2018 79.5 Total debt 189.5 Additional GlAG-bridge loans in the amount of €m 25.6 until the end of June Cash requirements were covered by Glencore Acute cash demand of German subgroup since end of 2018. Financing via bridge loans and waivers from Financing Parties. Without capitalized interests; incl. off-balance working capital financing 17 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2019 Developments and afterwards Conclusions 18 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Conclusions on 2019 The unforeseenable longstanding technical difficulties at the BSF since combined with the RF lasted in 2019 Intensive learning curve was achieved due to added knowledge but the operations remained cash negative Financing structure of German subgroup was very tight, binded whole German subgroup with risk of immediate domino effects in events of default Upcoming breach of Covenants of German financing agreement in 2018

Intensive discussions with all financing parties through 2019 led to investigations for divesments of the assets Norzinco, PPM and finally Weser-Metall GmbH Started restructuring with Focus on debt restructuring

Identified need for modernization of the group' s management processes, resources allocation and decision-making processes

decision-making processes More than ten years of losses and negative cash flow in German C2P GmbH's polypropylene production led to shut down after deep analysis in April 2019 Target to improve whole operations and need to restructure organization as well as financing structure 19 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 3. 2019 Developments and afterwards 3.3. Discussion Stream with German Financing Parties 20 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Overview of discussion stream with Financing Parties of German subgroup (process ended in may 2020) 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Oct-Nov 2019 Intense negotiations with financing parties; scenario analyses Waivers Bridge 12.0 10.0 7.0 5.7 3.0 4.7 4.5 6.2 financing GIAG 4.0 4.3 3.0 1.6 (in €m) Lender meeting Breach of covenants of financing agreement between German subgroup and Financing Parties in Q3 2018.

Since August 2018: discussions with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Lower Saxony and Glencore. Numerous financing meetings were held to develop a restructuring path.

Glencore covered need of fresh money with bridge financing. Banks and Lower Saxony supported the process by waiving redemptions and rights of termination of the financing agreement.

High complexity of the learning curve for operational measures caused delayed implementation, delays and updates of financing discussions to ensure further constructive discussions between all financing parties. Continuous discussion stream with financing parties to work out and resolve the situation. 21 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Overview of Operational and Debt Restructuring in Germany (processes led until May 2020) Focus on profitable and independent operating business of HMG & C2P Comprehensive and drastic debt restructuring needed for long term success Financial Focus on operating Restructuring business of HMG Generating important losses , WMG, HZO Corporate structures would have been and PPM were a major risk to the group. adapted to new group's core business, Sale process was started to use proceeds that means Recylex Deutschland to reduce the liabilities of the German (holding) , C2P and HMG, scaled down subgroup. to achieve a sustainable EBITDA The debt reduction would then have been without tremendous historic debt followed by a haircut of the remaining burden. debt, based on calculated insolvency forecasts. Long-term economic stability The goal was to stabilize the remaining group, maintain all business operations and furthermore be able to serve the EU Commission fine imposed on the group. Restructuring the new German subgroup comprises the resizing of operations, debt reduction and refocusing strategy. 22 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Former targeted structure after Carve Outs and M&A processes of German subgroup entities RECYLEX S.A. 50% 100% RECYTECH C2P S.A. S.A.S. 100% RECYLEX GmbH/Harz-Metall GmbH Lead Germany Zinc Germany HARZ-METALL GmbH WESER-METALL to be merged with GmbH RECYLEX GmbH to be carved out Recylex C2P Germany GmbH Grundstücks- HZO to be merged with verwaltungs GmbH to be sold HMG to be liquidated PPM PURE METALS Holding Lead Polypropylene Zinc GmbH to be sold Ownership Legal restructuring and carve-out target: Carve out of WMG: WMG to be carved out from Recylex German subgroup

Interest from strategic investors Restructuring of remaining German and French entities: HMG to be merged with Recylex GmbH

C2P to be merged with HMG/Recylex GmbH

HMG lead operations depend on use case for WMG buyer

French recycling plants to be separated to improve flexibility

Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH will retain the old burden and infrastructure Sale of NZO and PPM: Processes had began in summer 2019 and been targeted to be finalized by the end of Q1/2020, but continuously postponed Divestment of non-core entities HZO and PPM, M&A process for WMG Shrinking of remaining structure 23 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Participation in ECO-RECYCLAGE SpA not included in legal structure 2019 Developments and afterwards Review of 2019 24 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards* Claims for damages for dismissal without fair cause and/or prejudice of anxiety filed by 193 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. May 24, 2018: The Cour de Cassation has:

The Cour de Cassation has: Firstly, confirmed the Douai Appeal Court decisions considering that Recylex S.A. was not the co-employer of the former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S.; Secondly, reversed and cancelled the decisions of the Douai Appeal Court to the extent that they had ordered Recylex S.A. to pay damages to these former employees for loss of a chance to keep a job, referring these cases to the Amiens Court of Appeal concerning this last point.

Amongst the 187 former employees, 84 have seized the Amiens Appeal Court on referral after cassation.

19 February 2021 : decision of the Douai Appeal Court in collegial formation regarding additional claims for anxiety prejudice and breach of a security obligation for a total amount of €5.6 million (partially provisioned in the accounts) made by 91 former employees among the 187 claimants. These claims are linked to the administrative procedure concerning the inclusion of Metaleurop Nord's Noyelles-Godault plant on the list of facilities eligible for the early retirement allocation for asbestos workers. In this respect, the administrative court of appeal decided that such inclusion must be cancelled, by its decision of 2 March 2017, which is now final (see p. 14). In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless. *The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section 25 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards* Claims for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or breach of security duty and/or prejudice arising from the cancellation of dismissal authorization for protected employees and/or for dismissal without fair cause filed by 455 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. (global amount claimed approximately €26.5M of which €4.0M are provisioned) October 14, 2016: The Lens Labour Court (Industry section) ordered Recylex S.A. to pay to 73 non-protected former non-managerial employees and 2 protected former non-managerial employees, represented by the CGT union, an amount between €3,000 and €24,000 as damages and €500 pursuant to Article 700 of the French Civil Procedure Code, that is a total amount of €1,000,500. Recylex S.A. lodged an appeal against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. As the claims of 7 former employees were rejected by the court, 2 of them lodged an appeal against these decisions (but the Appeal Court confirmed on June 29, 2018 these reject decisions). On June 29, 2018 , the Douai Appeal Court also decided to overturn the 75 Lens Labour court decisions by rejecting the former employees claims. On January 29, 2020 , the Cour de cassation has rejected the appeal of former employees, thus making the Appeal Court's decisions final.

The Lens Labour Court (Industry section) ordered Recylex S.A. to pay to 73 non-protected former non-managerial employees and 2 protected former non-managerial employees, represented by the CGT union, an amount between €3,000 and €24,000 as damages and €500 pursuant to Article 700 of the French Civil Procedure Code, that is a total amount of €1,000,500. Recylex S.A. lodged an appeal against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. As the claims of 7 former employees were rejected by the court, 2 of them lodged an appeal against these decisions (but the Appeal Court confirmed on June 29, 2018 these reject decisions). On , the Douai Appeal Court also decided to overturn the 75 Lens Labour court decisions by rejecting the former employees claims. On , the Cour de cassation has rejected the appeal of former employees, thus making the Appeal Court's decisions final. October 18, 2016: the Lens Labour Court (Management section) ordered Recylex S.A. to pay to 22 former managerial employees represented by CGT an amount between €3,000 and €16,000 as damages and €500 pursuant to Article 700 of the French Civil Procedure Code, that is a total amount of €213,000. Recylex S.A. lodged an appeal against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. On June 29, 2018 , the Douai Appeal Court decided to overturn the 22 Lens Labour court decisions by rejecting the former employees claims. On January 29, 2020 , the Cour de cassation has rejected the appeal of former employees, thus making the Appeal Court's decisions final. *The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section 26 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards* Claims for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or breach of security duty and/or prejudice arising from the cancellation of dismissal authorization for protected employees and/or for dismissal without fair cause filed by 455 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. (continued) March 30, 2018: the Lens Labour Court decided to order Recylex S.A. to pay to 13 each former employees represented by CGT an amount between €4,000 and €20,000 as damages, along with €500 under article 700 of the Civil Procedure Code, totaling €186,500. Recylex S.A. appealed against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. On 27 November 2020 , the Douai Appeal Court reversed the 13 aforementioned judgments and dismissed the former employees' claims for compensation.

the Lens Labour Court decided to order Recylex S.A. to pay to 13 each former employees represented by CGT an amount between €4,000 and €20,000 as damages, along with €500 under article 700 of the Civil Procedure Code, totaling €186,500. Recylex S.A. appealed against these decisions, thereby suspending their enforcement. On , the Douai Appeal Court reversed the 13 aforementioned judgments and dismissed the former employees' claims for compensation. 23 March 2021: decisions of the Management section of the Lens Labour Court regarding the claims made by 39 former employees for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or prejudice for loss of a chance and/or dismissal without fair cause, for a global amount of around €1.2 million. In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless.

decisions of the Management section of the Lens Labour Court regarding the claims made by 39 former employees for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or prejudice for loss of a chance and/or dismissal without fair cause, for a global amount of around €1.2 million. In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless. 29 January 2021: decisions of the Industry section of the Lens Labour Court regarding the claims made by 294 former employees for damages for prejudice of anxiety and/or prejudice for loss of a chance and/or dismissal without fair cause, for a global amount of around €9.2 million. In the latest state of this procedure, the claimants held Recylex S.A. harmless. *The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section 27 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Update on 2019 Legal Proceedings and afterwards* Claim for liability filed by the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. April 11, 2018 : the Arras Commercial Court ruled in favour of Recylex S.A., in the proceedings related to the claims by the Liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. to have Recylex S.A. condemned, as co-employer, to indemnify them for approximately €22 millions corresponding to the statutory employment contract severance payments and indemnities paid to the former Metaleurop Nord employees in 2003 by the salary guarantee fund regime (AGS - French employers' association overseeing guaranteed payment of salaries and wages). The claim from the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. was considered inadmissible as being time-barred since March 21, 2013 on the one hand, and for not having been declared within the scope of the judicial recovery procedure of Recylex S.A. 28 January 2021: expected decision of the 2 nd Chamber of the Douai Appeal Court. Claim for liability filed by Recylex S.A. against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. September 18, 2018 : : The Béthune Regional Court rejected Recylex S.A.'s liability claim lodged against the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. up to approximately €22 million corresponding mainly to the prejudice suffered by Recylex S.A. as a result of damages it had to pay to more than 550 former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. 10 December 2020: The Douai Appeal Court found the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. personally liable for breaching their legal obligation to seek reclassifications in connection with the dismissal of the former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. in 2003 and ordered the liquidators of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. to pay Recylex S.A. €809,396.75 for the causal part of their fault in the sentences handed down against Recylex S.A. in connection with the dismissals of former employees of Metaleurop Nord S.A.S. leading to the award of compensation to the latter. *The summary of the legal proceedings concerning Recylex S.A. is available on the Recylex Group's website : www.recylex.eu - Finance Section 28 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Update on 2019 the Estaque site rehabilitation and afterwards As the search for financing or specialised partnerships specifically dedicated to the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site initiated in 2013 was unsuccessful, Recylex S.A. continued the rehabilitation work on the Estaque site in 2019 for an amount of €3.0 million €5.9 million provision has been set aside at December 31, 2019 for the total amount of work remaining to be carried out and has to be financed by Recylex S.A. out of its own funds Due to the developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic on Recylex S.A.'s financial situation and the current uncertainties it is facing, Recylex S.A. has requested from the competent authorities: the temporary suspension of rehabilitation work on the Estaque site until December 31, 2021

the postponement of the date of completion of the work to December 31, 2024 29 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2019 Share Price Development and afterwards 16 14 12 20.12.2019 Continuation under 28.06.2018 Hot commissioning of conditions of the financing of the the reduction furnace German subgroup 10 8 13.05.2020 Share price suspension 6 14.05.2020 Opening of insolvency proceedings for the German 4 subgroup 2 19.03.2020 Information concerning the impact of the SRAS-CoV-2 0 30 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Recylex share price suspended since May 13, 2020 preceding the opening of the insolvency proceedings of the whole German subgroup The trading of the Recylex's ordinary shares remains suspended until the company is in a position to communicate in a reliable manner on its ability to continue its business Since Recylex S.A.'s ability to continue its activities depends on the fulfilment of several structuring assumptions, detailed in note 2 (paragraph "Going Concern"), note 32.5 and note 39 to the 2019 consolidated financial statements and in the "Subsequent events" Note to the 2019 parent company financial statements)

These structuring assumptions relate not only to the continuation of business operations with Weser-Metall GmbH, but also to the restructuring of Recylex S.A.'s financial and non-financial debt in order to enable the company to maintain its cash balanced and to meet its current and medium-term liabilities in the normal course of its business

Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 31 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 4. 2019 Key Performance Indicators Ingo Schaefer, CFO of the Recylex Group Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2019 Key Performance Indicators Lead Segment 33 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Lead Segment 2019 Key Performance Indicators Lead price in 2019 (per ton) 2400 2200 2000 1800 1600 1400 1200 1000 In USD In EUR Source: LME Average annual lead price (EUR per ton) 2 100 2 050 2 052 2 000 1 950 1 900 1 895 1 850 1 800 -6% 1 750 1 787 1 700 1 650 2017 2018 2019 Source: LME 34 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Lead Segment 2019 Key Performance Indicators Group sales (EUR million) Group industrial performance (tons) +1% 250 236.2 105 300 -17% Lead production 200 104 600 195.9 150 -10% 100 102 700 Scrap batteries processed 50 112 900 0 2019 2018 2018 2019 35 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Lead Segment 2019 Key Financials IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS EUR million 2018 2019 Sales 236.2 195.9 Operating income before non-recurring items -24.3 -29.4 as a % of sales na na Operating income before depreciation, amortization, -19.8 -20.8 impairment (EBITDA) as a % of sales na na 36 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Lead Segment 2019 Review Deteriorating conditions: Fall in average lead prices

Flat business conditions

Higher fixed and variable costs following the entry into production of the reduction furnace and the maintenance operations on the existing furnace

Steep decline in scrap battery processing activities Technical performance: In December 2018, the main furnace (BSF) was halted after advanced wear and tear was observed in the refractory bricks owing to operational changes following on from the connection of the new reduction furnace and the associated technical difficulties.

Major scheduled maintenance shutdown. Lead production at the two combined furnaces resumed at the end of January.

Availability and the smelting rate of the existing main furnace lagged below the target levels and past technical performance levels (prior to the connection of the second reduction furnace)

In November 2019, an 11-day shutdown was carried out to repair certain parts of the refractory as to implement technical improvement. As a result, the technical performance of the main furnace improved significantly in December 2019 and January-February 2020. Key figures The Lead segment's sales totaled €195.9 million in FY 2019  83% of the Group's consolidated sales in 2019

83% of the Group's consolidated sales in 2019 Lead production in FY 2019 came to 105,300 tonnes, a very small increase of 0.7% compared to FY 2018 37 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2019 Key Performance Indicators Zinc Segment 38 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Zinc Segment 2019 Key Performance Indicators Zinc price in 2019 (per ton) 3500 3000 2500 2000 1500 In USD In EUR Source: LME Average annual zinc price (EUR per ton) 2 600 2 550 2 561 2 500 2 450 2 468 2 400 2 350 2 300 -8% 2 250 2 274 2 200 2 150 2 100 Source: LME 2017 2018 2019 39 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Zinc Segment 2019 Key Performance Indicators Group restated sales (EUR million)* Group industrial performance (tons)** 122.5 -10% 120 22 000 Zinc oxides 115 production 24 500 110 105 -16% -2% 102.9 Waelz Oxides 73 030 100 production** 74 270 95 90 2019 2018 2018 2019 Including 50% of Recytech S.A **Including 100% of Recytech S.A.. 40 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Zinc Segment - 2019 Key Financials (before application of IFRS 5) IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS EUR million 2018 2019 Sales 96.3 81.1 Operating income before non-recurring items +11.7 - 0.3 as a % of sales 12.1% na Operating income before depreciation, +15.0 +2.0 amortization, impairment (EBITDA) as a % of sales 15.6% 8.5% 41 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Zinc Segment 2019 Key Financials (IFRS 5 applied) IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS EUR million 2018 2019* restated* Sales 30.0 23.6 Operating income before non-recurring +12.2 +2.9 items as a % of sales 40.6% 12.2% Operating income before depreciation, +14.0 +4.7 amortization, impairment (EBITDA) as a % of sales 46.6% 19.9% In the second half of 2019, the Group initiated an active process to sell PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Special Metals) and Norzinco GmbH (Zinc Oxides), whose activities are presented in this report, in accordance with IFRS 5, as "discontinued operations". The Group concluded that the criteria determined by IFRS 5 were met and consequently applied the IFRS requirements at the end of the fiscal year, restating the income statement as of December 31, 2018. 42 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Zinc Segment 2019 Review Deteriorating market conditions: Decline in zinc prices

High sensitivity of performance to zinc prices, particularly that of the dust recycling business

Significantly deteriorated trading conditions compared to the previous year Key figures Sales in the Zinc segment amounted to €23.6 million (IFRS 5 applied)  10% of consolidated sales in 2019

10% of consolidated sales in 2019 With 172,400 tonnes of dust from electric steel mills processed, the Group's total Waelz oxide production - Harz Metall GmbH and Recytech - amounted to nearly 73,030 tonnes at December 31, 2019, down only 2% compared with 2018 43 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Zinc Segment 2019 Review In what concerns the zinc waste recycling activity (Norzinco GmbH), in accordance with IFRS 5: Being classified as a discontinued operation, this result is no longer included in the Group's Current Operating Income before non-recurring items - it is now part of the aggregate "Results from discontinued operations"

non-recurring items - it is now part of the aggregate "Results from discontinued operations" In a difficult market environment, Norzinco GmbH's sales decreased to €57.5 million in FY 2019 compared to €66.3 million in FY 2018 HZO's zinc oxide production was 22,000 tonnes at December 31, 2019, down 10%, mainly due to higher maintenance activities than in 2018

Norzinco GmbH's result was negatively impacted by lower volumes and higher fixed and variable costs. 44 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Zinc Segment 2019 Review At December 31, 2019, based on the progress made with the disposal of Norzinco GmbH, the Group concluded that the criteria laid down in IFRS 5 had been met.

The disposal process is part of the Group's withdrawal from non-core operations for the purpose of finalizing the German sub-group's debt restructuring.

non-core operations for the purpose of finalizing the German sub-group's debt restructuring. Accordingly, Norzinco GmbH was classified as an "asset held for sale" on the statement of financial position, and the income/loss recorded by Norzinco GmbH is shown on the Net income from discontinued operations and assets held for sale line on the consolidated income statement

The Group's net income for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019 includes the net contribution from Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metal GmbH combined on the " Results from discontinued operations " line 45 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2019 Key Performance Indicators Plastic Segment 46 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Plastic Segment 2019 Key Performance Indicators Group sales (EUR million) 12.9 -6% 11 12.1 0 2018 2019 Group industrial performance (tons) = 12 500 Polypropylene produced 12 500 2019 2018 47 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Plastic Segment 2019 Key Financials IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS EUR million 2018 2019 Sales 12.9 12.1 Operating income before non-recurring items -0.7 -1.0 as a % of sales na na Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment -0.3 -0.4 (EBITDA) as a % of sales na na 48 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Plastic Segment Review 2019 Challenging market conditions Reduced competitiveness of recycled materials compared to virgin polypropylene

Weak demand from the automotive sector, especially in Germany In 2019, the activity of C2P Germany GmbH was refocused on the processing/crushing lead-containing plastics This refocusing is in line with the Group's desire to optimize the segment's industrial strategy in order to improve its future results, as C2P Germany GmbH in Germany has been confronted for years with an extremely difficult and loss-making environment. Consequently, the extrusion and production of recycled polypropylene is carried out solely by C2P S.A.S. in France In persistently difficult market conditions, C2P S.A.S. in France recorded stable production compared to 2018. Sales for the segment reached €12.1 million, down 6% compared to 2018 49 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 2019 Key Performance Indicators Special Metals Segment 50 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Special Metals Segment 2019 Key Performance Indicators Production (per tons) 79% of sales in value 2019 Sales breakdown ( in tons) 161 3.5 101.5 5.8 2018 1.0 2019 58.4 45.1 6.1 5.8 4.9 7.3 6.2 Gallium Germanium Arsenic Others Arsenic Germanium Gallium Others 51 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Special Metals Segment Key 2019 Financials (before application of IFRS 5*) IFRS FINANCIAL INDICATORS EUR million 2018 2019 Sales 19.2 16.4 Operating income before non-recurring +0.2 -4.7 items as a % of sales 1% na Operating income before depreciation, +0.5 -4.1 amortization, impairment (EBITDA) as a % of sales 3% na In the second half of 2019, the Group initiated an active process to sell PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Special Metals) and Norzinco GmbH (Zinc Oxides), whose activities are presented in this report, in accordance with IFRS 5, as "discontinued operations". The Group concluded that the criteria determined by IFRS 5 were met and consequently applied the IFRS requirements at the end of the fiscal year, restating the income statement as of December 31, 2018. 52 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Special Metals Segment Review 2019 Notwithstanding an encouraging performance in the first quarter of 2019, there was a sharp slowdown in demand for several metals during the following quarters This chiefly applied to arsenic and germanium, which are the segment's leading contributors Sales totaled €16.4 million in FY 2019, compared to €19.2 million in FY 2018 53 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Special Metals Segment Review 2019 By December 31, 2019, the Group had received an offer to purchase the shares of its PPM Pure Metals GmbH subsidiary following the non-core asset disposal process set in motion in 2019, it being specified that this disposal encompasses all the assets in the Special Metals segment. On this basis, in accordance with the criteria laid down under IFRS 5, PPM Pure Metals GmbH was classified as an "asset held for sale" on the statement of financial position, and the income/loss recorded by PPM Pure Metals GmbH is shown on the Net income from discontinued operations and assets held for sale line on the consolidated income statement The Special Metals segment's sales are therefore no longer included in the Group's consolidated sales following application of IFRS 5 Classification of the business as a discontinued operation

The sales are now reflected under "Results from discontinued operations" 54 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 55 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 Ingo Schaefer, CFO of the Recylex Group Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Key Income Statement Figures Key income statement figures (in € million) 2018 Change (€ million) 2018 2019 2019/ restated restated IFRS 5 2018 (M€) Sales 364.6 283.4 237.4 (46.0) EBITDA (12.1) (12.8) (26.6) (13.8) Current Operating Result (ROC) (20.5) (20.0) (38.5) (18.5) Other operating income and expenses* (44.7) (44.7) (23.2) 21.3 Share in income from equity affiliates 9.5 9.5 6.7 (2.8) Net financial income /(expense) (11.4) (10.9) (14.0) (3.1) Income taxes (11.7) (12.5) - - Results from discontinued operations - (0.04) (15.4) (15.36) Net income (78.7) (78.7) (84.3) (5.6) *This item includes income and expense that is unusual in frequency, nature or amount. 57 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Key Balance Sheet figures (IFRS) Key balance sheet figures (in € million) (€ million) 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Change(M€) Gross cash 6.4 9.1 2.7 Net cash (7.4) (5.9) 1.5 Equity (79,7) (168.7) (89.0) Provisions 26.2 22.4 (3.8) Gross debt 123.9 183.6 59.7 58 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Group Financial Debt Evolution Overview Net Debt as of December 31, 2019 in € million 31/12/2018 + - 31/12/2019 Bank Loans German sub-group 43,6 43,6 Accumulated interests 0,7 0,7 Credit Line 13,8 1,2 15,0 Total Banks [A] 57,4 1,9 59,3 Glencore - Germany (Loan 2016 ) 16,0 16,0 Glencore - France (Loan 2014) 16,0 0,1 16,1 Glencore - Germany Bridge Loan (2019) 40,7 40,7 Glencore - Germany complementary Loan 2019 16,8 16,8 Accumulated interests & Fees 0,7 0,7 Glencore Frozen Debt Contin Plan - Recylex S.A. 5,1 5,1 Total Glencore [B] 37,1 58,3 95,3 EU-Cion Fine [C] 25,4 -0,5 24,9 Claw back provision - Valuated [D] 4,1 4,1 Discounting effect € [E] -0,1 0,0 Total Group [A] + [B] + [C] + [D] + [E] 123,9 60,2 -0,5 183,6 Gross Cash 6,4 2,7 9,1 Glencore Financing in FY 2019: + €57,5m Complementary Bridge Loans starting in Feb. 2019 (10M€ ) and extended in April to November 2019 by 10 amendments up to €40,7m (Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements)

Complementary loan of €16,8m in July 2019 Fully drawn credit lines (€15m) by the German subgroup Gross Debt as of December 31, 2019: Gross debt German perimeter: €133.5m Gross Debt French perimeter: €50.1m Net Debt 117,5 57,5 -0,5 174,5 Working Capital facility 9,0 -0,7 8,3 Net Debt including Working Capital facility 126,5 57,5 -1,2 182,8 59 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board From EBITDA to Net Income FY 2019: From EBITDA to Net Result (in € million) 60 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 61 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 6. SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board New Group Size and Outlook SARS-CoV-2 Effects 63 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board SARS-CoV-2-Pandemic - Developments in Europe Number of daily SARS-CoV-2 cases in Europe (1) Confirmed cases of Potential scenario: Outbreaks flattening after Feb - Nov 2020 the most affected countries(2) introduction of vaccine - indicative illustration(3) 100.000 50.000 0 Mar May Jul Sep Nov France 1.543.321 Spain Introduction of vaccine 1.284.408 UK 1.099.059 Italy 790.377 Germany 597.583 The number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Europe was comparably low over the summer and started increasing rapidly in Q4 2020.

SARS-CoV-2 infections in Europe was comparably low over the summer and started increasing rapidly in Q4 2020. Lockdowns were re-introduced in many countries: France Oct 30 th (moving in public only allowed for limited time/ important reasons, e.g. work); Italy Nov 5 th (night curfew, regional travel bans); Germany Nov 2 nd (private meetings limited to 2 households).

re-introduced in many countries: France Oct 30 (moving in public only allowed for limited time/ important reasons, e.g. work); Italy Nov 5 (night curfew, regional travel bans); Germany Nov 2 (private meetings limited to 2 households). A likely scenario for the development of SARS-CoV-2 case numbers are repetitive, possibly seasonal outbreaks that might become less severe once distribution of vaccines has started. Several vaccines are currently in final testing stages and estimated to be available starting in early 2021, however mass availability will likely not be achieved before mid 2021. (4)

SARS-CoV-2 case numbers are repetitive, possibly seasonal outbreaks that might become less severe once distribution of vaccines has started. Several vaccines are currently in final testing stages and estimated to be available starting in early 2021, however mass availability will likely not be achieved before mid 2021. The European Commission projects a contraction of the EU economy by -7,4% in 2020 (+1,2% pre SARS-CoV-2 forecast) before recovering with growth of 4,1% in 2021 and 3,0% in 2022. All projections are subject to high uncertainty. (5) Exponential increase of SARS-CoV-2 laboratory confirmed cases during second fall/winter-wave. Recovery periods for relevant markets will significantly exceed the year 2020 with long term effects. (1) https://qap.ecdc.europa.eu/public/extensions/COVID-19/COVID-19.html#global-overview-tab; (2) https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/cases-2019-ncov-eueea; (3) https://csbcorrespondent.com/blog/why-banks-are-loosening-cre-underwritingstandards- 64 during-pandemic ; (4) https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/17/health/covid-vaccine-when-available.html ; (5) https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_2021 ; https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_232 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board SARS-CoV-2 - Impact on the Automotive Industry LV-production forecasts 2020 Forecast of value creation Germany - Scenarios (Index)(1) change over time (million vehicles) WorldEU Germany -29% +4% 91,9 71,2 74,1 -28% +4% -23% +2% 64,9 21,9 15,8 16,3 17,0 5,2 4,0 3,8 3,9 Before SARS-CoV-2 Q1 Q2 Q3 100.0 95.4 95.3 98.6 89.4 90.9 92.5 93.9 85.4 88.2 89.5 80.8 80.4 82.4 Index 77.2 65.7 2017=100 71.5 64.5 2017 2018 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023P 2024P Before SARS-CoV2(1) Basis-scenario Risk-scenario(2) Current situation Short and medium-term perspective  The SARS-CoV2 effects hit the struggling  OEM: Economic uncertainty dampens private and automotive industry particularly hard. commercial demand for vehicles.  Some OEM and supplier plants were closed for  Trade & suppliers: temporary production stops, several weeks in spring 2020 but are mostly reduction of wear and tare (service revenues and operational since. replacement parts) and the inability to compensate  Global markets were expected to stagnate for 2020 through online sales have reduced cash buffers. before SARS-CoV2 already. The current demand is  Service providers/Fleet business: Significant drop well below 2019 levels. in demand in car sharing; less fleet renewal.  However market sentiment has improved in Q3 and  Overall SARS-CoV2 still causes a massive collapse of forecasts were reversed upwards. the forecast value creation - as shown in the graph. (1) As of 03/12/2019, (2) Strict lockdown measures with plant closures 65 Sources: Oxford Economics; LMC Automotive; own analysis Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Long-term consequences Industry with serious, long-term demand problem ; catching-up process in Germany is predicted to take several years.

; catching-up process in Germany is predicted to take several years. German OEM association VDA predicts insolvencies along the entire value chain as government subsidies are insufficient to outweigh SARS-CoV-2 impact.

as government subsidies are insufficient to outweigh SARS-CoV-2 impact. Developments in electrification and autonomous driving will use significant (financial) resources.

Reduction of the supply chain complexity, establishment of local structures.

structures. All this will likely result in a further consolidation . SARS-CoV-2 - Effects on Zinc and Lead Price Outlook for zinc prices 2020 - 2022 (in USD / t) 2.921 Forecast 2 700 2 546 2 571 2 325 2 300 2 488 2.198 2 275 2 367 1.859 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Outlook for lead prices 2020 - 2022 (in USD / t) 2.243 Forecast 2 003 1 952 1 906 1 900 1 793 1 794 1 856 1 749 1 750 1 756 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Act (2018 and 2019) Wood Mackenzie Outlook Q4 2019 Forecasts of the LME zinc price dropped significantly in March due to SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on demand expectations.

SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on demand expectations. This effect was partly recovered for 2020 as the Chinese economy is almost back to normal - Chinese imports of zinc concentrates 2020 could be the highest since 2009.

However demand weaknesses in the rest of the world persist (European consumption projected -12.1% in 2020, +6.3% in 2021) and the outlook for 2021 and 2022 shows a slower recovery of prices than assumed in March.

-12.1% in 2020, +6.3% in 2021) and the outlook for 2021 and 2022 shows a slower recovery of prices than assumed in March. Due to the business model of Recytech its operating result is highly sensitive to the zinc price. Wood Mackenzie March 2020 Wood Mackenzie October 2020 Similar to the developments in zinc, lead price expectations dropped in March 2020 but partly recovered over the course of the year.

Demand is currently strong in Europe and especially North America. French and German consumption, as well as total European consumption of lead in 2020 is forecasted above levels of 2019, further slight increase in 2021 projected.

While supply from mines and smelters is vulnerable to SARS-CoV2 related curtailments.

SARS-CoV2 related curtailments. Natural hedging mechanisms at Recylex S.A. (buying and selling products based on LME) outbalance part of lead price exposure. Impact on profitability Impact on profitability lowgering hochhigh geringlow hochhigh Source: Wood Mackenzie long-/short term outlook 66 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board German subgroup applied for protective shield procedures on May 14, 2020 The rapid developments caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had effects the Group could not any longer influence The slump of the zinc price and the deteriorating economic outlook took away the going concern perspective of German Harz-Metall GmbH As a result, the entire German management has been forced by German law to file for insolvency for all German companies of the Group: Weser-Metall GmbH, Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metals GmbH have each applied for protective shield procedures (Schutzschirmverfahren) in accordance with Section 270 b (1) sentence 1 of German Insolvency law

GmbH, Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and PPM Pure Metals GmbH have each applied for protective shield procedures (Schutzschirmverfahren) in accordance with Section 270 b (1) sentence 1 of German Insolvency law Self-administration procedures (Eigenverwaltungsverfahren) were applied for Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH The restructuring path that has been initiated after the technical difficulties due to the conversion of Nordenham's Bath Smelting Furnace for the combined operation with the new reduction furnace in 2018 ended abruptly 67 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Major consequences of the filings of German subgroup's legal entities €16.0 million loan of 2014 from Glencore International AG to Recylex S.A. may had become due at any time after being linked since 2016 with the financing of the German subgroup Was solved temporarily after Recylex S.A. requested from Glencore International AG to waive its claim on this loan due to the events that have occurred and to agree to maintain the loan Recylex S.A. lost immediately control of the German entities, resulting in the deconsolidation of the entire German perimeter The loss of control appeared as a direct consequence of the orders of the German insolvency court and all power of attorney were completely transferred to the Managing Directors of the German entities and the Insolvency Administrator that was appointed

As a consequence the Recylex Group since that time consist solely of the French operations which are the two used lead-acid batteries recycling plant of Recylex S.A., C2P S.A.S. and the 50% participation in Recytech S.A. 68 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Insolvency impact on German subgroup Holding RECYLEX S.A. Remaining Recylex Group Lead Zinc Polypropylene 50% 100% RECYTECH C2P 100% 100% S.A. S.A.S. RECYLEX RECYLEX Beteiligungs- Beteiligungs- gesellschaft 1 mbH gesellschaft 2 mbH Lost economical control and deconsolidation RECYLEX GmbH liquidated HMG WMG Asset deal / Protective Shield Procedure  Asset deal(s) or Insolvency plan or with self administration liquidation liquidation Self Administration procedure only Recylex Grundstücks- C2P Germany Norzinco GmbH verwaltungs GmbH GmbH  Asset deal or  liquidated  liquidated liquidation PPM Asset deal or liquidation Immediate effects Loss of the legal control (shares) during the 2016 financing project and the related trusteeship, on 19 December 2020

Cut off (economical) control of German subgroup with the German court orders on 15 May 2020 followed the filings of 14 May 2020

Deconsolidation of German subgroup at Recylex S.A. level in the moment of German court orders

Legal structure will remain, but every single legal entity of German subgroup goes and decides on its own Procedures overview  Protective Shield Procedures with self administration at WMG, HMG, NZO and PPM Self administration only at Recylex GmbH, C2P

Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH 69 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board New Group Structure after insolvency impact on German subgroup Holding RECYLEX S.A. Remaining Recylex Group Lead Zinc Polypropylene 50% 100% RECYTECH C2P 100% 100% S.A. S.A.S. RECYLEX RECYLEX Beteiligungs- Beteiligungs- gesellschaft 1 mbH gesellschaft 2 mbH Lost economical control and deconsolidation RECYLEX GmbH  liquidated HMG WMG Protective Shield Procedure  Asset deal and  Asset deal and with self administration legal ent. liquidation legal ent. liquidation Self Administration procedure only Recylex Grundstücks- C2P Germany Norzinco GmbH verwaltungs GmbH GmbH  Asset deal and  liquidated  liquidated legal ent. liquidation PPM Asset deal / liquidation Following effects Remaining Recylex Group : Two German legal entities to be liquidated or used German Perimeter: Liquidation during insolvency procedure of Recylex GmbH, C2P Germany GmbH and Recylex Grundstücksverwaltungs GmbH

Sale of operations to potential buyers of WMG, HMG (Lead / Zinc), HZO, PPM and liquidation of remaining legal entities 70 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic since October 2020 The effects of the new containment linked to the second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic made the current outlook extremely difficult. It is inevitable that certain assumptions will not materialize and that unforeseen events or circumstances could occur. In recent weeks we have seen an effect of containment measures on the market for used lead batteries with a lack of availability, while our only customer, Weser-Metall GmbH, was still producing and demanding materials. In 2021, we have to anticipate a very significant decrease in dividends to be received from Recytech S.A., whose capacity in terms of cash available to pay dividends is highly dependent on the volumes of zinc dust to be processed and the price of zinc. The zinc price and the availability of zinc dust have both decreased in 2020 as well. Taking into account the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, containment measures and information on the availability of a vaccine, we can expect a third wave of containment measures at the beginning of 2021, which will again influence our activities and our return to stability. 71 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board New Group Size and Outlook Important targets 72 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Focus on remaining operations Weser-Metall GmbH remains our main and unique customer Since In May 2020 Weser-Metall GmbH is continously supplied with pre-payments in view of the insolvency proceedings in progress in Germany until we have a more certain horizon for the future of Weser-Metall.

Weser-Metall GmbH is continously supplied with pre-payments in view of the insolvency proceedings in progress in Germany until we have a more certain horizon for the future of Weser-Metall. Since Weser-Metall has been completely out of the Group since mid-May, its insolvency proceedings are completely independent of Recylex. We have no control over the progress or timing of the proceedings.

Weser-Metall has been completely out of the Group since mid-May, its insolvency proceedings are completely independent of Recylex. We have no control over the progress or timing of the proceedings. The potential takeover of Weser-Metall by Glencore does not necessarily mean that the cooperation will continue in the same form and volume as in the past, as it is unclear what the future of Weser-Metall and its business model will be in the event of a takeover. We are continuing our review of the market and the technical options to be put in place to assess new customers It is not enough to simply approach potential customers and offer them the materials we have.

We must be able to adapt to the demands of these new customers and to have the technical capacity to supply the different qualities they require, which demands investments.

After having less or no influence on purchase (ULABs) and sales prices we must therefore continue to improve the conditions for purchasing used lead batteries. 73 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Debt situation demands debt restructuring Measures taken to lighten the cost structure, particularly at the head office.

The current financial structure and more particularly the debt is not bearable as it stands given the cash generation of the new scope following the deconsolidation of the former German subgroup

− Crucial for Recylex to restructure its financial and non-financial debt.

Crucial for Recylex to restructure its financial and non-financial debt. Started discussions concerning all debt, which includes Glencore's loan of 16 million euros, the financial recovery clause and deferred receivables arising from the continuation plan, as well as the European Commission's fine payment plan.

Debt restructuring is necessary to clean up the balance sheet in order to regain financial flexibility to finance investments in the future.

In this very uncertain context, we are also under the obligation to preserve cash flow and therefore we have asked to suspend rehabilitation work at the L'Estaque site. The disposal of the L'Estaque site in the future is also an important element in maintaining our financial structure. 74 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Loss of Equity demands actions before end of 2022 The equity situation needs to be recovered before end of 2022 The raise of new equity in the current situation is not promising due to the uncertainties of the lead operations that are dependent on Weser-Metall and the necessary restructuring of all financial debts.

Weser-Metall and the necessary restructuring of all financial debts. A debt restructuring could have positive effects on the share equity but the single effects will depends from the details of the debt restructuring.

Therefore after the necessary debt restructuring an equity increase could become necessary in 2022 latest but stable and cash flow positive business operations are preconditions as well as the vision to further develop the remaining operations, which demands investments. * See Note 39 to the 2018 Consolidated statements 75 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 76 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 7. Statutory Auditors' Reports Company's Statutory Auditors Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Agenda Opening of the General Meeting Formalities and Agenda 2019 Developments and afterwards 2019 Key Performance Indicators Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Figures of 2019 SARS-CoV-2 Effects and important targets Statutory Auditors' Reports Resolutions 78 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board 8. Resolutions Olivier Slomka, Secretary General of the Assembly Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Summary of the resolutions and voting results 1st Resolution: Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 This resolution is approved by 98,98 % 2nd Resolution: Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 This resolution is approved by 98,98 % 3rd Resolution: Appropriation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as reflected in the parent company financial statements This resolution is approved by 99,99 % 4th Resolution: Approval of the related party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial Code This resolution is approved by 99,99 % 5th Resolution: Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Nick POPOVIC as Director This resolution is approved by 99,99 % 6th Resolution: Powers This resolution is approved by 100 % 80 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board End of the General Meeting Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Legal disclaimers This is a free translation of the French-language version of the slides presented at the Combined General Meeting and is provided solely for informational purposes to English speaking readers. In case of any discrepancy the French version prevails. This document may contain forward-looking information, including objectives and trends, as well as forward-looking statements concerning the financial situation, operating results, activities and strategy of Recylex S.A. and the Recylex Group, including in terms of the impact of certain operations and/or market trends. This information and data do not constitute forecasts within the meaning of European Regulation n°809/2004, and should not be construed as forecasts of results or any other performance indicator. Any forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and legal context, but do not constitute guarantees of the future performance of the company and the Group. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Recylex S.A., as described in particular in the company's annual financial report. Recylex S.A. and the companies of the Recylex Group do not undertake any obligation to supplement, update or amend these forward-looking statements, which can only be assessed at the date of their release, as a result of any new information, future events or any other reason. Certain data or information contained in this document may be inaccurate, incomplete and/or missing. In the event of any discrepancy between the information and data in this document and the information and data published in the Company's annual financial report, the information and data in the annual financial report shall prevail. For more information on financial and accounting standards, please refer to the Company's annual financial report. The annual financial report filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the Company's website (www.recylex.eu) and can be obtained on request from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org) or directly from Recylex S.A. 82 Ordinary General Meeting | December 16, 2020 | CEO & Chairman of the Board Attachments Original document

