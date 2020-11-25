Log in
RECYLEX    RX   FR0000120388

RECYLEX

(RX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 05/13 11:20:04 am
1.848 EUR   +0.65%
05:46pRECYLEX : Voting form 1
PU
05:39pRECYLEX : Draft Resolutions
PU
11/05RECYLEX : Financial information as of September 30, 2020
PU
Recylex : Voting form 1

11/25/2020
S.A. au capital de 9 577 998.34 € Siège social : 6, Place de la Madeleine 75008 PARIS

542 097 704 RCS PARIS

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE Convoquée le 16 décembre 2020 à 10h00 Au siège administratif de la société

79, Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau - 92158 Suresnes

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To be held on December 16th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

At the company's administrative office

Financials
Sales 2019 237 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2019 -84,3 M -100 M -100 M
Net Debt 2019 143 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 47,8 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Rudow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Laetitia Seta Non-Executive Director
Christopher Robert Eskdale Director
Diana Kisro-Warnecke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECYLEX-45.57%57
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.15.53%27 568
SUEZ SA20.43%12 063
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.41%8 475
STERICYCLE12.84%6 592
PENNON GROUP PLC-5.93%5 424
