|
Recylex : Voting form 1
S.A. au capital de 9 577 998.34 € Siège social : 6, Place de la Madeleine 75008 PARIS
542 097 704 RCS PARIS
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE Convoquée le 16 décembre 2020 à 10h00 Au siège administratif de la société
79, Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau - 92158 Suresnes
ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To be held on December 16th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
At the company's administrative office
Disclaimer
Recylex SA published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:44:01 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
237 M
283 M
283 M
|Net income 2019
|
-84,3 M
-100 M
-100 M
|Net Debt 2019
|
143 M
170 M
170 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|-1,04x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
47,8 M
56,9 M
56,9 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|0,63x
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,97x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|99,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|RECYLEX
|-45.57%
|57