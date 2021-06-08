Recylex : Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission

|
Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission
The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected the appeal by Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) against the cartel fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 for a total amount of €26.7 million.
The Company takes note of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. This procedure was initiated by Recylex S.A. in the context of its appeal against the fine imposed by the European Commission.
As indicated in the press release from April 28, 2021, Recylex S.A. recalls that, as part of the restructuring of its debt, the Company has entered into discussions with its main creditors, including the European Commission, with a view to adapting the amount and maturity of this debt to the Company's ability to pay. These discussions are still ongoing at this date.
Recylex S.A. will keep its shareholders informed of the progress of the restructuring process.
Press & Investor contact : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu
Recylex S.A. | Registered office : 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France
Administrative office : 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's annual report available on its website (www.recylex.fr).
(www.recylex.fr).
This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law.
