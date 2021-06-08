Recylex : Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission

European expert in the circular economy www.recylex.eu Follow us

Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected the appeal by Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) against the cartel fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 for a total amount of €26.7 million.

The Company takes note of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. This procedure was initiated by Recylex S.A. in the context of its appeal against the fine imposed by the European Commission.

As indicated in the press release from April 28, 2021, Recylex S.A. recalls that, as part of the restructuring of its debt, the Company has entered into discussions with its main creditors, including the European Commission, with a view to adapting the amount and maturity of this debt to the Company's ability to pay. These discussions are still ongoing at this date.

Recylex S.A. will keep its shareholders informed of the progress of the restructuring process.

