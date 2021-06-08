Log in
    RX   FR0000120388

RECYLEX

(RX)
Recylex : Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission

06/08/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
European expert

in the circular economy

www.recylex.eu

8 June 2021 - 8 pm

www.recylex.eu

Press release

in the circular economy

Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected the appeal by Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) against the cartel fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 for a total amount of €26.7 million.

The Company takes note of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. This procedure was initiated by Recylex S.A. in the context of its appeal against the fine imposed by the European Commission.

As indicated in the press release from April 28, 2021, Recylex S.A. recalls that, as part of the restructuring of its debt, the Company has entered into discussions with its main creditors, including the European Commission, with a view to adapting the amount and maturity of this debt to the Company's ability to pay. These discussions are still ongoing at this date.

Recylex S.A. will keep its shareholders informed of the progress of the restructuring process.

Press & Investor contact : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office : 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France

Administrative office : 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission | Press release | 8 June 2021 | Page 2 of

2

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's annual report available on its website (www.recylex.fr). Further information about Recylex is available from its website

(www.recylex.fr).

This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law.

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene. For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu

Press & Investor contact : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office : 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France

Administrative office : 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Disclaimer

Recylex SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
