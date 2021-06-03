Log in
Recylex : Modalities for availability and consultation of preparatory documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of June 16, 2021

06/03/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
European expert

in the circular economy

www.recylex.eu

3 June 2021 - 7 pm

The European expert

www.recylex.eu

Press release

in the circular economy

Modalities for availability and consultation of preparatory documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of June 16, 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year of 2020, will be held on June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the health context, this meeting will be held behind closed doors in accordance with the provisions of Order no. 2020- 321 of March 25, 2020 (as amended by Order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020) and Decree no. 2020- 418 of April 10, 2020 (as amended by Decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020), it being specified that these provisions have been extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting will be fully broadcasted live on the Company's websiteon June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Paris time) to ensure that all shareholders can follow the meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by mail using the voting form, or to give a proxy to the Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting or to a third party, in accordance with the procedures specified in the meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on May 28, 2021 and available on the Company's website. The voting form provided for this purpose is available on the Company's website and must be returned to the Société Générale Securities Services for the purpose of voting by mail or by proxy at the following address: SGSS/SBO/CIS/ISS, 32, rue du Champ de tir - CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France.

Shareholders are invited to submit their written questions in accordance with the procedures specified in the meeting notice. Questions must be sent by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt to the following address: Recylex S.A., Legal Department, 79, rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 92158 Suresnes Cedex, France or by e-mail to assemblee.generale@recylex.eu. These written questions must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration. Answers to written questions will be published directly on the Company's website at the following address: www.recylex.eu- Finance section - Shareholders tab.

All documents and information provided for in Articles R. 225-83 and R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Recylex website.

Press & Investor contact : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office : 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France

Administrative office : 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Modalities for availability and consultation of preparatory documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of June 16, 2021 | Press release | 3 June 2021

Each shareholder is invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Ordinary General Meeting on the Company's website www.recylex.euunder the Finance section - Shareholders tab.

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene. For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu

Press & Investor contact : T +33 (0)1 58 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office : 6 place de la Madeleine | 75 008 Paris | France

Administrative office : 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92 158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Disclaimer

Recylex SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
