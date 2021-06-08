Recylex : S.A. - Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. continues the discussions with the European Commission

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected the appeal by Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) against the cartel fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 for a total amount of €26.7 million.

The Company takes note of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. This procedure was initiated by Recylex S.A. in the context of its appeal against the fine imposed by the European Commission.

As indicated in the press release from April 28, 2021, Recylex S.A. recalls that, as part of the restructuring of its debt, the Company has entered into discussions with its main creditors, including the European Commission, with a view to adapting the amount and maturity of this debt to the Company’s ability to pay. These discussions are still ongoing at this date.

Recylex S.A. will keep its shareholders informed of the progress of the restructuring process.





***

Disclaimer : This press release may contain forward-looking statements that constitute either trends or objectives and should not be construed as forecasts of results or any other performance indicator. This information is by its nature subject to risks and uncertainties, as described in the Company's Annual Report available on its website ( www.recylex.fr ). More detailed information on Recylex can be find on its website ( www.recylex.eu ).

This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law.

***

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene.

For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu

***

Press & Investor contact: T +33 (0)158 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Attachment