Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Red 5 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RED   AU000000RED3

RED 5 LIMITED

(RED)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:40 2022-07-04 am EDT
0.2475 AUD   -1.00%
12:53aRED 5 : Application for quotation of securities - RED
PU
06/08Red 5 Signs Three-Year Contract with Delta Drone for Surveying Services at Western Australian Mines
MT
06/07Delta Drone International Limited Signs 3-Year Contract with Red 5 Limited
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red 5 : Application for quotation of securities - RED

07/04/2022 | 12:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RED 5 LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday July 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RED

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

412,088

04/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RED 5 LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

73068647610

1.3

ASX issuer code

RED

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

REDAV : SERVICE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RED : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

412,088

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A summary of the terms of the Red 5 Rights Plan is set out in the Company's notice of annual general meeting held on 18 November 2021: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201014/pdf/44np8qxmr08xkq.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

412,088

Jason Greive

Jason Greive

Issue date 4/7/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

412,088

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Vesting of Service Rights which vest into ordinary shares only if the participant remains employed by the Company as at 1 July 2022 (being one year after the end of the award measurement period).

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red 5 Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 04:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RED 5 LIMITED
12:53aRED 5 : Application for quotation of securities - RED
PU
06/08Red 5 Signs Three-Year Contract with Delta Drone for Surveying Services at Western Aust..
MT
06/07Delta Drone International Limited Signs 3-Year Contract with Red 5 Limited
CI
06/07Red 5 Limited Announces the Appointment of Fiona Harris Am as Non-Executive Director
CI
06/05Red 5 Pours First Gold at King of the Hills Project
MT
06/05Red 5 Limited Completes the First Gold Pour At the 100%-Owned 2.4Moz, 16-Year Life-Of-M..
CI
05/11Red 5 Starts Ore Processing at King of the Hills Gold Project
MT
05/11Red 5 Limited Advises That First Ore Has Commenced Being Processed Through the 4.7Mtpa ..
CI
04/27RED 5 : March 2022 quarterly presentation
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Red 5 Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 168 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2022 -32,8 M -22,3 M -22,3 M
Net Debt 2022 124 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 589 M 400 M 400 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart RED 5 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Red 5 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED 5 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,25 AUD
Average target price 0,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark James Williams Managing Director & Executive Director
John Tasovac Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Anthony Dundo Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Greive Chief Operating Officer
Ian Keith MacPherson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED 5 LIMITED-13.79%400
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.37%48 745
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.36%31 296
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-10.78%21 572
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.27%20 787
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.55%16 221