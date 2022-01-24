Red 5 : December 2021 quarterly presentation

Competent Person's Statement and Disclaimer

Competent Person Statements for JORC 2012 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves

● The information in this presentation that relates to the Mineral Resources for the King of the Hills deposit is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Increased Underground Resource at King of the Hills"

released on 22 July 2021. The information in this presentation relating to the King of the Hills regional deposits is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Maiden JORC open pit Resources defined for near mine regional deposits at King of the Hills" dated 1 May 2019, and Information in this presentation relating to KOTH satellite deposits is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Additional Resources defined for satellite open pit deposits at King of the Hills" dated 6 May 2020. The information in this presentation relating to the King of the Hills Ore Reserve is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "KOTH Final Feasibility Study delivers 2.4Moz Ore Reserve - confirms at least a 16-year Life of Mine and a clear pathway to production in 2022" dated 15 September 2020.

only2020, which are available on the ASX web-site. Information in this presentation relating to Great Western is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Resource Update and maiden Reserve for Great Western deposit", dated 15 October 2020. Information in this presentation relating to Cables and Mission are from ASX announcements: "Option Agreement signed to purchase Cables and Mission gold deposits", dated 2

● Red 5 confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the Final Feasibility Study production targets on the King of the Hills project (see ASX release 15 September 2020), or the forecast financial information

derived from a production target, in the initial public reports continue to apply and have not materially changed.

● The information in this presentation that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Darlot Underground deposit relates to the ASX announcement titled "Red 5 2020 Annual Report" dated 14 October

December 2019, and "Red 5 exercises option to complete acquisition of the Cables and Mission gold deposits", dated 22 May 2020. Information in this presentation relating to Ockerburry Hill is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Eastern Goldfields Regional Exploration Update" dated 16 April 2018. All announcements are available on the ASX web-site.

useunderpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

● R d 5 confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters

Forward-Looking Statements

● Certain statements made during or in connection with this Investor Presentation contain or comprise certain forward-looking statements regarding RED's Mineral Resources and Reserves, exploration activities, project development operations, production rates, life of mine, projected cash flow, capital expenditure, operating costs and other economic performance and financial condition as well as general market outlook. A though RED believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such expectations are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause ctual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward looking statements and no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, delays or changes in project development, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in metals prices and exchange rates and business a d operational risk management. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of RED, its officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this Investor Presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission. RED undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events other than required by the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statement.