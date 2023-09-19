Red Cat Holdings, Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1.75 million compared to USD 1.13 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.81 million compared to USD 3.81 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago.