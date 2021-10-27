Download report (PDF | 1.02 MB)

For the purpose of facilitating the understanding of the information provided in this document, certain alternative performance measures have been included. Their definition can be found at www.ree.es.

Financial Results. January - September 2021

1. Main highlights

Spanish electricity system and energy transition

The demand for electricity in the first nine months of the year in Spain reached 192,587 GWh, which is 3.4% above the demand recorded in the previous year, although it is still 3.2% below 2019, a year not affected by the pandemic. More than 70% of the power generated was obtained from sources that do not generate CO2.

The third quarter of the year was marked by high electricity prices. The price of KWh has gradually increased over the course of the summer, reaching an average price significantly higher than the previous year. This increase in market prices does not affect Red Eléctrica, whose revenues are regulated.

Royal Decree Law 17/2021, of 14 September, on urgent measures to mitigate the impact of rising natural gas prices on the retail gas and electricity markets, was published on 15 September. The measures introduced intend to have an immediate impact on the prices paid by consumers, such as the temporary reduction of certain duties and taxes, VAT or the tax on the sale of electricity production. Measures are also introduced to promote competitiveness in the electricity market, including a temporary reduction for some generation technologies as a result of the high natural gas prices.

Red Eléctrica's activity is essential to make the energy transition possible by facilitating the inclusion of new generation from renewable sources and working to increase our country's international interconnections, so that our consumers share the advantages of participating in a wider market.

In this regard, the planning for the 2021-2026 transmission grid, which will set the investments for the development of the Spanish transmission grid over the coming years, is key. Approval is expected over the next few months.

