    REE   ES0173093024

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.

(REE)
  Report
Download report (PDF | 1.02 MB)

10/27/2021 | 03:28am EDT
FINANCIAL

RESULTS

January - September 2021

27 OCTOBER 2021

WWW.REE.ES

For the purpose of facilitating the understanding of the information provided in this document, certain alternative performance measures have been included. Their definition can be found at www.ree.es.

Contents

1.

Main highlights.......................................................................................

5

2.

Red Eléctrica: Main aggregates .............................................................

8

3.

Earnings performance ...........................................................................

11

4.

Investments..........................................................................................

14

5.

Cash flow and balance sheet performance ..........................................

16

Appendix 1. Consolidated financial statements (RE Group).........................

19

Financial calendar .....................................................................

20

Appendix 2. Sustainability certifications ...................................................

22

Financial Results. January - September 2021

5

1. Main highlights

Spanish electricity system and energy transition

The demand for electricity in the first nine months of the year in Spain reached 192,587 GWh, which is 3.4% above the demand recorded in the previous year, although it is still 3.2% below 2019, a year not affected by the pandemic. More than 70% of the power generated was obtained from sources that do not generate CO2.

The third quarter of the year was marked by high electricity prices. The price of KWh has gradually increased over the course of the summer, reaching an average price significantly higher than the previous year. This increase in market prices does not affect Red Eléctrica, whose revenues are regulated.

Royal Decree Law 17/2021, of 14 September, on urgent measures to mitigate the impact of rising natural gas prices on the retail gas and electricity markets, was published on 15 September. The measures introduced intend to have an immediate impact on the prices paid by consumers, such as the temporary reduction of certain duties and taxes, VAT or the tax on the sale of electricity production. Measures are also introduced to promote competitiveness in the electricity market, including a temporary reduction for some generation technologies as a result of the high natural gas prices.

Red Eléctrica's activity is essential to make the energy transition possible by facilitating the inclusion of new generation from renewable sources and working to increase our country's international interconnections, so that our consumers share the advantages of participating in a wider market.

In this regard, the planning for the 2021-2026 transmission grid, which will set the investments for the development of the Spanish transmission grid over the coming years, is key. Approval is expected over the next few months.

WWW.REE.ES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 979 M 2 296 M 2 296 M
Net income 2021 682 M 791 M 791 M
Net Debt 2021 6 402 M 7 429 M 7 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 5,68%
Capitalization 9 513 M 11 030 M 11 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales 2022 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 085
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 17,65 €
Average target price 16,16 €
Spread / Average Target -8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Garcia Merino Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emilio Cerezo Díez Chief Financial Officer
Beatriz Corredor Sierra Chairman
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Information Technology Systems Department
Silvia Bruno de la Cruz Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.5.22%11 030
NEXTERA ENERGY10.78%167 704
ENEL S.P.A.-13.67%84 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.32%79 465
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.50%70 781
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.25%67 002