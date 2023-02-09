Red Electrica de España S A : Construction begins on the new 400 kV Almendrales substation in Mequinenza (Zaragoza)

2021-2026 Transmission Grid Planning for Aragón





Construction begins on the new 400 kV Almendrales substation in Mequinenza (Zaragoza)

08.02.2023

With a budget of €8.5 million and a completion period of approximately one year, this infrastructure will contribute to integration of renewable energy into the electricity system

Red Eléctrica, a subsidiary of Redeia and responsible for the transmission of electricity and the operation of the national electricity system, in the next few days will commence the construction works for the new 400 kV Almendrales substation in Mequinenza, Zaragoza.

The main purpose of this infrastructure, which is scheduled to be completed in approximately one year and involves an investment of €8.5 million, is to evacuate and integrate into the electricity system initially a total of around 500 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation from various facilities in the area. Additionally, the project includes the construction of a 1.6-kilometre 400 kV double-circuit electricity line that will connect this substation with the nearby 400 kV Aragón-Mequinenza line.

This is Red Eléctrica's second substation in the municipality of Mequinenza, as the Company already operates another one located next to the Mequinenza hydro reservoir located in the municipality, which is the largest in the region of Aragón.

The construction of this new substation is included in the 2021-2026 Transmission Grid Planning approved last year by the Spanish Government. Said Planning is binding for Red Eléctrica and includes investments of general interest in the three provinces of Aragón that will exceed €300 million.

As part of the Company's commitment to sustainability and in relation to expand its electricity transmission infrastructure, Red Eléctrica supports various projects of social interest in Mequinenza, such as the enlargement of the Santa Agatoclia Vocational Training Centre, a project that was included as part of the collaboration agreement the Company signed with the Town Council last year and which has made it possible of offer new educational courses aligned with the demands of the companies located in the area.