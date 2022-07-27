Log in
    REE   ES0173093024

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.

(REE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:18 2022-07-26 am EDT
18.66 EUR   +1.11%
Red Electrica de España S A : Download report

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Financial results

27 July 2022

redeia.com

The Consolidated Financial Statements included in the financial information presented in this document have been audited. This information was drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For the purpose of facilitating the understanding of the information provided in this doc- ument, certain alternative performance measures have been included. Their definition can be found at

https://www.redeia.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/alternative-performance-measures

Financial results January-June 2022

3

1.

Main highlights......................................................................

5

2.

Red Eléctrica: Main aggregates ...........................................

11

3.

Earnings performance .........................................................

14

4.

Investments .........................................................................

18

5.

Cash flow and balance sheet performance ..........................

20

Appendix 1. Consolidated financial statements (Redeia)...........

23

Consolidated income statement ................................

23

Consolidated balance sheet ......................................

24

Appendix 2. Sustainability certifications ....................................

27

Financial results January-June2022

5

Redeia, the new brand of the Red Eléctrica Group

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. ("the Company") has renewed its image to respond to the business needs resulting from its performance, growth and diversification, becoming a manager of essential and global infrastructure in the energy and telecommunications field. This new brand encompasses all its businesses: Red Eléctrica, Reintel, Hispasat, Redinter, the new brand of our international subsidiary, and Elewit, five benchmark companies and leaders in their sectors. The Company's new brand was presented on 7 June during the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Company is launching its new position, "the value of the essential", which reflects its history of bringing high voltage electric power to every corner of Spain, operating the electrical system ensuring security of supply at all times, making connectivity possible through fibre optics and more recently through Hispasat's satellites, and sharing our knowledge with Latin America, all with a commitment to innovation as its hallmark.

Increasing the dividend and strengthening the Group's balance sheet

The sale of the 49% non-controlling interest in Reintel to KKR for EUR 995.6 million was completed on 29 June. The transaction resulted in the recognition of a capital gain of EUR 919 million in the Group's equity. Following completion of this process, Redeia's Board of Directors decided to increase shareholder remuneration with a charge to profit for 2023, so the dividend will be EUR 1 per share in that year, compared to the EUR 0.8 envisaged in the strategic plan. They also decided to strengthen the equity of Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.U. by EUR 900 million, which will allow it to take on the demanding challenges arising from the energy transition with greater financial robustness.

Spanish electricity system and energy transition

The electricity market continues to be impacted by the tense geopolitical situation in Europe, to the point that, in some countries, the security of supply during the coming winter is being questioned, with fears spreading that there could be situations in which electricity demand cannot be met. In Spain, the high proportion of renewable energy sources, its geographical location and the origin of the fuels used for electricity generation offer additional protection against possible disruptions in the supply of fuel.

redeia.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
