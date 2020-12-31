Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.    REE   ES0173093024

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.

(REE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Electrica de España S A : Wind power registers a new all-time high of instantaneous generation

12/31/2020 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 08:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
03:07aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Wind power registers a new all-time high of instan..
PU
12/28RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : La eólica anota un nuevo máximo histórico de gener..
PU
12/23RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Eléctrica, Correos and AlmaNatura launch a new edi..
PU
12/23RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Eléctrica and the Regional Government of Andalusia..
PU
12/23RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : La innovación que mueve Red Eléctrica
PU
12/22RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Renewables account for 43.6% of electricity genera..
PU
12/18RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : 10 leading transmission system operators launch jo..
PU
12/16RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Demand for electricity in Spain falls by 5.5% in N..
PU
12/16RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : The Spanish electricity system receives 33 millio..
PU
12/15RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : CDP includes Red Eléctrica on its A List, the high..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 017 M 2 478 M 2 478 M
Net income 2020 671 M 824 M 824 M
Net Debt 2020 6 509 M 7 997 M 7 997 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 6,02%
Capitalization 9 102 M 11 184 M 11 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,74x
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 029
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,45 €
Last Close Price 16,90 €
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Garcia Merino Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Corredor Sierra Chairman
María Teresa Quirós Álvarez Chief Financial Officer
Ana María de Anca Ramos Manager-Information Systems & Technology Area
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Information Technology Systems Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.-5.75%11 184
NEXTERA ENERGY25.39%147 577
ENEL S.P.A.17.02%103 028
IBERDROLA, S.A.27.89%88 106
ORSTED A/S84.69%88 040
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.48%66 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ