Red Electrica de España S A : 70 municipalities in 24 provinces and nine autonomous communities seek new residents in the second edition of Holapueblo

70 municipalities in 24 provinces and nine autonomous communities seek new residents in the second edition of Holapueblo

04.03.2021

A total of 70 municipalities from 24 provinces and nine autonomous communities will be participating in the second edition of Holapueblo, a project by Red Eléctrica Group, Correos and AlmaNatura to drive the repopulation of rural areas by matching villages looking for new residents with people who are looking for a change of life style while starting up a business venture and settling there.

'Holapueblo takes new dwellers to the rural environment, fosters the development of environmentally-sustainable businesses, generates a positive impact on rural communities and revives the territory's economic activity', says Antonio Calvo Roy, Sustainability Manager at Red Eléctrica Group.

Registration for municipalities has been open to the whole of Spain and, after analysing 112 applications, 70 municipalities have been chosen.

Selection has been based on criteria considered to be the most important by those wishing to live and set up business in a rural environment, such as having a good internet connection, a choice of housing, a doctor's surgery and educational centres, among others.

The municipalities are located in Andalucía (Almería, Huelva, Málaga and Seville), Aragón (Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza), Cantabria, Castilla- La Mancha (Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Guadalajara), Castilla y León (Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Soria and Zamora), Comunidad Valenciana (Castellón and Valencia), Extremadura (Badajoz and Cáceres), Galicia (Lugo and Ourense) and Navarre. Full list below.

In order for possible new residents and entrepreneurs to get to know the municipalities, Holapueblo will publish a technical data sheet and a photographic report of each location on its website, www.holapueblo.com, and will carry out several promotional campaigns.

The enrolment period is now open for people who have entrepreneurial idea and are interested in settling in a rural environment, and can be done at Holapueblo.com. 35 entrepreneurs will be selected and will be given access to an individualised mentoring process aimed at developing their business idea, will be accompanied in their search to find a municipality, and will be provided with relevant information and put into direct contact with municipalities that are compatible with their personal and professional needs.

The first edition of Holapueblo, which was launched as a pilot project, helped a total of 30 people. Below are a few of the businesses that started up: