Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.

(REE)
News 
Red Electrica de España S A : Data on carbon-free electricity generation, now also available in Red Eléctrica de España's redOS app

03/12/2021 | 06:55am EST
Data on carbon-free electricity generation, now also available in Red Eléctrica de España's redOS app
10.03.2021
  • The generation of electricity produced using technologies that do not emit greenhouse gas emissions is one of the key indicators to monitor how the ecological transition is moving forward.
  • This new option of the app is available for both the 'professional' and 'consumer' profile and enables the emission-free energy generation, both at national level and in the peninsular, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands electricity systems, to be monitored.


redOS, the application developed by Red Eléctrica de España (REE) for mobile devices that shows the behaviour of the electricity system in real time, deploys new features. The app's new update, now available on Google Play and Apple Store, includes, among other new functions, the option to consult and see the evolution of electricity production obtained from technologies that do not emit CO2 emissions.

The new version of redOS allows the two app profiles ('professional' and 'consumer') to consult and view real-time information regarding emission-free generation at a national level, or specifically for the peninsular, Balearic Islands or Canary Islands electricity systems.

REE, which launched redOS in November 2020 in order to offer society a tool for consulting information regarding the electricity system in real time, incorporates this new indicator to draw attention to and raise awareness on the share of renewable technologies and those which produce zero CO2 in the Spanish electricity system. The data presented is not only shown in real-time, but it is also provides information on the evolution of the share of emissions in the generation mix on a daily basis for the last 13 months. Additionally, a breakdown by technologies is provided together with the share that each of the technologies has in the generation mix.

The reduction of emissions in electricity generation is one of the Government's priorities, a goal which has been established in Spain's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and which aims to achieve a minimum share of 74% of carbon-free technologies in the electricity generation mix by 2030. According to REE data, in 2020 this share stood at 67.3% of the total amount of GWh produced in Spain.

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 948 M 2 322 M 2 322 M
Net income 2021 677 M 807 M 807 M
Net Debt 2021 6 150 M 7 331 M 7 331 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 6,96%
Capitalization 7 772 M 9 299 M 9 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,15x
EV / Sales 2022 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 011
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,43 €
Last Close Price 14,42 €
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Garcia Merino Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
María Teresa Quirós Álvarez Chief Financial Officer
Beatriz Corredor Sierra Chairman
Ana María de Anca Ramos Manager-Information Systems & Technology Area
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Information Technology Systems Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.-14.04%9 299
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.97%146 716
ENEL S.P.A.0.60%101 245
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.05%82 390
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.95%69 760
ORSTED A/S-21.48%65 986
