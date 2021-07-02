Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REE   ES0173093024

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.

(REE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Red Electrica de España S A : Eléctrica publishes the new access capacities of the transmission grid for future power generation facilities

07/02/2021 | 08:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Red Eléctrica publishes the new access capacities of the transmission grid for future power generation facilities
01.07.2021
  • Also today, the procedure associated with the processing of grid access and connection requests resumes pursuant to the new regulation and in accordance with the available capacities per grid node.
  • As an innovative element, in addition to power generation facilities (renewable or conventional), the regulation includes the possibility of connecting energy storage systems and facilities that combine two or more technologies (hybrid facilities).

Red Eléctrica de España (REE), as system operator and manager of the high-voltage transmission grid, this morning has begun publishing the new access capacity of the grid nodes that make up the transmission grid and that will enable the connection of future generation facilities. This new capacity is the result of applying the new calculation methodology established by CNMC Circular 1/2021 of 20 January and its regulatory development, detailed on the Company's website (only available in Spanish).

The information, which will be updated on a monthly basis, is particularly relevant for connecting new renewable generation to transmission grid nodes with available capacity and thus facilitate the ecological transition in Spain.

The published access capacity, the maximum power that new electricity generation facilities can inject into the grid, considers technical aspects of the operation of the electricity system that are necessary in order to integrate as much renewable generation as possible in a safe and reliable manner.

Today also sees the resumption of the management of new requests for access and connection to the grid following the end of the moratorium that has been in force until now. In this regard, Red Eléctrica has made a new online system available to all developers for processing these requests through its Customer Services Portal (currently only available in Spanish).

The Company, in an effort to showcase its transparency and responsibility towards all agents involved, organised an online meeting on 25 June to present the new guidelines and informative documentation available, with more than 1,400 people following the event online.

Red Eléctrica de España continues, albeit within a new regulatory framework, to objectively fulfil its role in the management of the process linked to granting third-party access and connection to the grid by providing information in a clear and simple manner to interested parties.

More renewables for a 'greener' future

The commissioning of new renewable generation facilities is essential to increase the production capacity of green, inexhaustible and environmentally responsible energy, reduce Spain's dependence on more expensive and polluting fossil fuels and improve air quality thanks to electricity generation with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
08:28aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : Eléctrica publishes the new access capacities of ..
PU
06/30RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/24RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : 27 small towns come together to launch the Nation..
PU
06/22RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : REE awards the contract for the construction of t..
PU
06/22RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : Eléctrica and the mayors of La Línea and San Roqu..
PU
06/17RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : Eléctrica's CECRE celebrates 15 years of commitme..
PU
06/15RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : Eléctrica de España and Elia sign an innovative a..
PU
06/10RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : Electricity systems were successfully managed by ..
PU
06/09RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : Eléctrica and the Government of Navarra reaffirm ..
PU
06/08RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : Eléctrica and the regional Basque Government rati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 986 M 2 348 M 2 348 M
Net income 2021 674 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2021 6 444 M 7 620 M 7 620 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 6,42%
Capitalization 8 443 M 10 005 M 9 983 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,50x
EV / Sales 2022 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,67 €
Average target price 16,28 €
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Garcia Merino Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emilio Cerezo Díez Chief Financial Officer
Beatriz Corredor Sierra Chairman
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Information Technology Systems Department
Silvia Bruno de la Cruz Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.-6.62%10 583
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-3.84%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-5.16%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.45%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.73%76 707
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.50%65 138