Red Electrica de España S A : The Chairwoman of Red Eléctrica will travel to La Línea de la Concepción to meet with its Mayor

The Chairwoman of Red Eléctrica will travel to La Línea de la Concepción to meet with its Mayor

03.03.2021

The Chairwoman of the Red Eléctrica Group, Beatriz Corredor, will travel to La Línea de la Concepción, in Cádiz, to hold a meeting with its Mayor, Juan Franco, with the aim of working on achieving an agreement regarding the project for the construction of the electricity substation that will enable the submarine interconnection between the Spanish Peninsula and the autonomous city of Ceuta.

The meeting has been agreed to after an exchange of correspondence between the CEO and the Mayor. In her letter, Ms. Corredor expressed to the Mayor of La Línea 'her willingness to engage in dialogue and establish the appropriate meetings with the will to reach an agreement in order to attain the best solution for the general interest of the citizens of La Línea.'

In this letter, the Chairwoman of the Company explains that the purpose of her visit to La Línea is none other than 'to collaborate closely with all the interested parties in the project, from a position of dialogue, consensus and maximum openness, to incorporate all the improvements that are necessary from an economic, social and environmental point of view, in addition to getting to know first-hand the needs of the people of La Línea and the current situation of the municipality.'

The interconnection project with Ceuta is included in the 2015-2021 Electricity Planning; a Planning which marks the energy policy of the State and which falls upon Red Eléctrica to manage and carry out. This project also represents an opportunity for the relaunching of clean energy in the Campo de Gibraltar and the consolidation of a stable electricity system in the autonomous city of Ceuta, which in turn will enable higher levels of renewable generation and lead to the end of fossil-fuel dependence.

Ms. Corredor explained that 'the project is still in the initial stages of development and there is enough time for us to ensure that all the necessary suggestions are collated and considered, and to establish the channels of trust and mutual understanding that will enable us to identify solutions and find the best way to meet the needs of La Línea and improve the well-being of its residents.'

Quite recently, the Chairwoman of Red Eléctrica also held a meeting on the subject with the President of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas.

