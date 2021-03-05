Red Light Holland Engages Former Canadian Special Operations Forces Officer, Glenn Cowan, Founder of One 9 Investments, to Advisory Board

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Glenn Cowan, a Veteran of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM,) to the Red Light Holland Advisory Board joining Chair, Bruce Linton, and a team of talented and experienced Advisors. Cowan is also the founder of One 9 Investments Inc. which he started in 2013 while serving as a Squadron Commander in the Armed Forces. Having operated on multiple combat deployments in Afghanistan, sensitive information operations in the Middle East, and Hostage Recovery operations in Africa, Cowan brings his strategic planning and tactical command experience coupled with his progressive stance for supporting Veterans plus his investment expertise to the Red Light Holland team.

"Having served in Special Operations Forces for most of my adult life, I'm intimately aware of the physical and psychological stressors that our service men and women face on a daily basis and in retirement. When mission planning we prided ourselves on 'out of the box' thinking, and it's time we apply this same creative through process to the manner in which we support our Veterans and society as a whole especially given the increase attention to mental health awareness," said Cowan, Founder of One 9 Investments Inc. "I was introduced to the, in my opinion, positive benefits of psychedelics and microdosing during my own journey of adapting to life after the military and now as a tech investor in venture capital, I've come to appreciate some of the best technological innovation is naturally occurring."

"Adding Glenn Cowan to the Red Light Holland Advisory Board is an honour for the Company. I have the utmost respect for our Armed Forces, past and present, and we appreciate Glenn's transparency and mission in supporting those who have served through his personal investments into their well-being and through his financial investments into companies who produce military technology. We look forward to his expertise and his empathetic and huge heart to continue to help support our Military men and women and our Veterans on all levels," said Todd Shapiro, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland.

In 2020, Mr. Cowan founded One 9 Venture Partners which invests primarily in dual-use technology companies validated by special operations units and national security intelligence partners including O2 Industries, a Kitchener based respiratory technology company and leading manufacturer of reusable respirators. O2 recently partnered with the UFC®, to provide UFC athletes with respiratory products for every UFC event, and has strong product ambassadors with some of the top fighters in the promotion. One 9 has a global reach and has an extensive network in Canada, the Five-Eyes military communities, Washington DC, Austin TX and Abu Dhabi.

In consideration for Cowan's services as an Advisor, and subject to all applicable laws (including the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) ("Applicable Laws") and the approval of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), the Company has granted to Mr. Cowan up to 200,000 incentive stock options at $0.32 (the "Options" and each individually, the "Option"). Each Option will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance, at an exercise price to be approved by the Board. The Options shall be subject to Applicable Laws and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan of the Company, and will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76195