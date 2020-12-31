Red Light Holland Engages Graham Pechenik, Respected Patent and IP Lawyer and Editor-at-Large of Psilocybin Alpha, as Senior Advisor to Advisory Board

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland") is pleased to announce it has engaged Graham Pechenik to serve as a Senior Advisor to its Advisory Board. Graham is a registered patent attorney, with degrees in Biochemistry and Cognitive Neuroscience. Mr Pechenik gained over a decade of experience representing Fortune 500 companies in the agricultural, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotech, and technology industries before founding Calyx Law in 2016, the first intellectual property law boutique to focus on cannabis and psychedelics. Graham is also editor-at-large of Psilocybin Alpha, where he tracks patent filings and writes about patent issues in the psychedelics space.

“Adding Graham Pechenik, who is a well-respected lawyer who develops IP strategies, protects IP through patent and trademark filings, and uses IP to generate value and growth, coupled with his strong support and advocacy of responsible use of psychedelics, to Red Light Holland’s Advisory Board, as a Senior Advisor, is another magical moment for the Company,” said Todd Shapiro, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland. “During the last seven months we have compiled an incredible Advisory Board, including our chair Bruce Linton. Graham was, simply put, another desired piece of the puzzle we were searching for to help round out this very important and active team. We are elated to have Graham join Red Light Holland and our visions of providing responsible legal access of psilocybin, through education and information align tremendously.”

“Having experienced firsthand the benefits of psilocybin mushrooms and microdosing, including for issues involving anxiety, alcohol use, and attention, I’m a strong supporter of making these benefits I’ve seen personally (without making medical claims) available to responsible adults everywhere,” said Graham Pechenik, Founder of Calyx Law. “However, even just discussing the use of mushrooms is heavily stigmatized in most places. I look forward to the day when psilocybin mushrooms and truffles are hopefully more legally accessible, and I am thrilled to help Red Light Holland raise awareness of the magic truffle worldwide. I’m honoured and delighted to work toward this vision with such a stellar team.”

In consideration for his services as Senior Advisor, and subject to all applicable laws (including the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) ("Applicable Laws") the Company has granted to Mr. Pechenik 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options" and each individually, the "Option"). Each Option will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance, at an exercise price of $0.315 CND. The Options shall be subject to Applicable Laws and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan of the Company.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71218