Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Professor David Nutt and the esteemed organization, Drug Science. This partnership is set to leverage data from Red Light Holland's pioneering, privacy-first microdosing app (https://imicroapp.com), which collects anonymized data from users who consent to share their experience with microdosing the Company's psilocybin truffles.

Under the guidance of Professor David Nutt, a globally recognized expert in psychedelic neuropsychopharmacology, and in alliance with Drug Science, the UK's leading independent scientific body on drugs, this collaboration aims to analyze real-world data to gain insights into the usage and potential benefits of psilocybin microdosing. By focusing on data collected in a naturalistic and legal environment in the Netherlands, where the Company's psilocybin truffles are sold responsibly, the initiative seeks to understand how microdosing can be used safely and effectively.

Professor David Nutt commented on the collaboration, stating, "This partnership offers a unique opportunity to study psilocybin microdosing in a legal context, which is crucial for advancing our understanding of its effects and potential therapeutic benefits. The data gathered from Red Light Holland's app could be instrumental in guiding future research including in the treatment of mental health problems with microdosing, as well as in policy development."

The primary goal of this partnership is to inform and support the development of evidence-based regulations that facilitate responsible access to psilocybin microdosing. With a commitment to privacy and ethical standards, Red Light Holland's app ensures that all shared data is anonymized and used solely for research purposes, respecting the privacy and security of its users.

"Collaborating with Professor Nutt and Drug Science represents a significant step forward in our mission to explore the therapeutic potential of psilocybin microdosing," said Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland. "By analyzing Red Light's real-world data by one of the most respected individuals in the world, specializing in drug research, we hope to contribute valuable insights to the ongoing conversation about the potential benefits of microdosing psilocybin therapy and pave the way for responsible, regulated access."

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

About Drug Science

Drug Science Consultancy provides research advice and consultancy services to businesses, governments and other stakeholders on all drug related areas, with particular emphasis on the emerging cannabis and psychedelic medicine markets. We are a separate, commercially oriented trading arm of the Drug Science charity. All profits are returned to the charity to support its charitable objectives.

