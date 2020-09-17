Red Light Holland's Science and Innovation Division, Scarlette Lillie Joins Medical Psychedelics Working Group with Leading Academics; Professor David Nutt and Professor Jo Neill

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of its brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that Red Light Holland's Science and Innovation division, Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation ("Scarlette Lillie"), has joined the Medical Psychedelics Working Group ("MPWG"), a consortium of drug science experts, leading academics and researchers, policy specialists and industry partners. MPWG's aim is to create a rational and enlightened approach to psychedelic research and clinical treatment. MPWG will explore innovation within the psychedelic space with a specific focus on how psychedelics can be integrated into primary and secondary healthcare. The Company believes that evidence-based science, sharing data, and strong partnerships are keys to success for the psychedelic community.

"We are elated to join the most respected experts in the industry. To be able to have open communication with leading academics like Professor David Nutt, Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris and Dr. Jo Neill is a major development for Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation. Access is key in life and having access to the top minds in this sector is something we are all very excited about," said Red Light Holland CEO and Director, Todd Shapiro.

"When we were approached by Red Light Holland's Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation, we were more than happy to include them in this very important working group. We are grateful for their support and we recognize the Company's genuine and authentic approach to helping make positive change in this world through psilocybin research, education and information. We are thrilled to have Scarlette Lillie join our very MPWG," stated Professor Jo Neill.

"Both Sarah Hashkes and I are pleased to be able to brainstorm and continue developing these important synergies with our peers in the field of Medical and Science Research to help elevate the Psychedelic Sector as a whole," added Dr. Joe Geraci, Scarlette Lillie's Scientific Advisor and CEO of Netramark.

About MPWG

MPWG is a working group of experts, policy makers and scientists. Its primary role is to campaign for the rescheduling of all psychedelic drugs for research and medical purposes.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

