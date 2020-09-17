Log in
RED LIGHT HOLLAND CORP.

(TRIP)
Red Light Holland's Science and Innovation Division, Scarlette Lillie Joins Medical Psychedelics Working Group with Leading Academics; Professor David Nutt and Professor Jo Neill

09/17/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of its brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that Red Light Holland's Science and Innovation division, Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation ("Scarlette Lillie"), has joined the Medical Psychedelics Working Group ("MPWG"), a consortium of drug science experts, leading academics and researchers, policy specialists and industry partners. MPWG's aim is to create a rational and enlightened approach to psychedelic research and clinical treatment. MPWG will explore innovation within the psychedelic space with a specific focus on how psychedelics can be integrated into primary and secondary healthcare. The Company believes that evidence-based science, sharing data, and strong partnerships are keys to success for the psychedelic community.

"We are elated to join the most respected experts in the industry. To be able to have open communication with leading academics like Professor David Nutt, Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris and Dr. Jo Neill is a major development for Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation. Access is key in life and having access to the top minds in this sector is something we are all very excited about," said Red Light Holland CEO and Director, Todd Shapiro.

"When we were approached by Red Light Holland's Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation, we were more than happy to include them in this very important working group. We are grateful for their support and we recognize the Company's genuine and authentic approach to helping make positive change in this world through psilocybin research, education and information. We are thrilled to have Scarlette Lillie join our very MPWG," stated Professor Jo Neill.

"Both Sarah Hashkes and I are pleased to be able to brainstorm and continue developing these important synergies with our peers in the field of Medical and Science Research to help elevate the Psychedelic Sector as a whole," added Dr. Joe Geraci, Scarlette Lillie's Scientific Advisor and CEO of Netramark.

About MPWG

MPWG is a working group of experts, policy makers and scientists. Its primary role is to campaign for the rescheduling of all psychedelic drugs for research and medical purposes.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: 647-204-7129
Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com
Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, MPWG and the Company's intention and aim in researching psychedelics in the healthcare space. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that MPWG or the Company will be able to continue researching psychedelics in the ways described in the press release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64026


© Newsfilecorp 2020
