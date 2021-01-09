Halper Sadeh LLP : Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - MTSC, PRVL, RLH, CGIX

Log in
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share in cash. If you are an MTS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prevail shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash. If you are a Prevail shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation for $3.50 per share in cash. If you are a Red Lion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company. If you are a Cancer Genetics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--mtsc-prvl-rlh-cgix-301204685.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
