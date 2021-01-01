Log in
MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages RLH, MTSC, CATM, and XLNX Shareholders to Contact the Firm

01/01/2021 | 01:41pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation for $3.50 per share in cash. If you are a Red Lion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share in cash. If you are an MTS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP for $35.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cardtronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock. If you are a Xilinx shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merger-investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-encourages-rlh-mtsc-catm-and-xlnx-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301199871.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
