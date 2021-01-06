Log in
RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION

(RLH)
RLH INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of RLH Corporation - RLH

01/06/2021 | 10:52pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of RLH Corporation (NYSE: RLH) to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of RLH will receive only $3.50 in cash for each share of RLH that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rlh/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86,8 M 86,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 3,41 $
Spread / Highest target 2,64%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Russell Chief Executive Officer
R. Carter Pate Chairman
Gary A. Kohn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edwards Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph B. Megibow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION-1.73%87
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED2.62%14 500
WHITBREAD PLC1.35%8 373
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.1.99%6 550
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.12%5 839
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-0.49%5 511
