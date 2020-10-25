Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Red Metal Limited    RDM   AU000000RDM6

RED METAL LIMITED

(RDM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
0.12 AUD   -4.00%
05:20pRED METAL : Re-issue of Mt Skipper Drilling Update with Appended JORC Tables
PU
09/21RED METAL LIMITED : - 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
09/20RED METAL : RDM_AGM Notification.pdf
PU
Red Metal : Re-issue of Mt Skipper Drilling Update with Appended JORC Tables

10/25/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Red Metal Limited (ASX: RDM) has re-issued the ASX announcement dated 9 September 2020 titled Mount Skipper: Follow-Up Drilling Completed, now with appended JORC Tables.

This ASX announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors.

For further information concerning Red Metal's operations and plans for the future please refer to the recently updated web site or contact Rob Rutherford, Managing Director at:

Phone: +61 (0)2 9281-1805

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: www.redmetal.com.au

Disclaimer

Red Metal Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 21:19:06 UTC

