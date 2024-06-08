Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: RMES) (OTC PINK: RMESD) ("Red Metal" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "I660". Red Metal's shares officially began trading on the FSE on Friday, June 7, 2024. With listings in Canada, the US and Germany, Red Metal Resources is able to reach an audience of investors throughout North America and Europe.

The FSE is the largest out of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. It is also one of the largest trading exchanges in the world.

Red Metal's CEO, Gregg Jensen, stated: "We anticipate that Red Metal's listing on the FSE will further strengthen liquidity, while also giving European investors the opportunity to become shareholders in the Company. On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to have Red Metal listed on yet another exchange, and we look forward to continue building value for our shareholders."

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the CSE under the symbol RMES and on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com

Contact:

Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Gregg Jensen, CEO

1-866-907-5403

gregg.jensen@redmetalresources.com

www.redmetalresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212204