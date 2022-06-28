Red Metal Resources : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED – PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT - Form 6-K 06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT Send by mail :

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, that management considers necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, results of operations and cash flows. RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) April 30, January 31, Note 2022 2022 ASSETS Current Cash $ 166,451 $ 474,317 Prepaids and other receivables 8 117,317 152,947 Total current assets 283,768 627,264 Equipment 7 69,973 22,637 Exploration and evaluation assets 6 779,026 821,773 Total assets $ 1,132,767 $ 1,471,674 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Accounts payable $ 103,840 $ 87,938 Accrued liabilities 74,702 102,208 Due to related parties 11 301,744 57,254 Notes payable 11 2,028,826 - Total current liabilities 2,509,112 247,400 Long-term notes payable to related parties 11 - 1,555,503 Long-term amounts due to related parties 11 - 159,513 Withholding taxes payable 9 144,005 151,907 Total liabilities 2,653,117 2,114,323 Shareholders' deficit Share capital 10 7,755,830 7,755,830 Shares subscribed 10 25,250 - Share-based payment reserve 10 4,036,262 4,034,929 Deficit (12,981,611) (12,144,764) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (356,081) (288,644) Total shareholders' deficit (1,520,350) (642,649) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,132,767 $ 1,471,674 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Subsequent event (Note 13) Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: /s/CaitlinJeffs/s/Joao(John)daCosta Director Director 1 | Page The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended April 30, Note 2022 2021 (restated)* Operating expenses: Amortization 7 $ 4,377 $ 2,511 Consulting fees 11 52,120 34,998 General and administrative 160,399 19,012 Mineral exploration costs 11 521,261 11,578 Professional fees 11 19,822 54,184 Regulatory 19,461 3,764 Rent 11 - 3,000 Salaries, wages and benefits 18,224 9,433 (795,664) (138,480) Other items Foreign exchange loss (5,346) (1,689) Interest on notes payable 11 (35,837) (27,469) Net loss (836,847) (167,638) Foreign currency translation (67,437) 17,449 Comprehensive loss $ (904,284) $ (150,189) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.00) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted: 51,557,959 41,218,008 *Restated for change in presentation currency (Note 3) 2 | Page The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Share Capital Note Number of common shares issued Amount Shares Subscribed Share-based payment reserve Deficit Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total deficit Balance, January 31, 2021 (restated)* 41,218,008 $ 6,409,558 $ - $ 3,521,907 $(10,522,764) $ (226,211) $ (817,510) Shares subscribed - - 110,000 - - - 110,000 Cash received from short sell fees - - - 7,127 - - 7,127 Net loss for the period ended April 30, 2021 - - - - (167,638) - (167,638) Foreign exchange translation - - - - - 17,449 17,449 Balance, April 30, 2021 (restated)* 41,218,008 $ 6,409,558 $ 110,000 $ 3,529,034 $(10,690,402) $ (208,762) $ (850,572) Balance at January 31, 2022 51,557,959 $ 7,755,830 $ - $ 4,034,929 $(12,144,764) $ (288,644) $ (642,649) Shares subscribed 12 - - 25,250 - - - 25,250 Share-based compensation 10 - - - 1,333 - - 1,333 Net loss for the period ended April 30, 2022 - - - - (836,847) - (836,847) Foreign exchange translation - - - - - (67,437) (67,437) Balance, April 30, 2022 51,557,959 $ 7,755,830 $ 25,250 $ 4,036,262 $(12,981,611) $ (356,081) $(1,520,350) *Restated for change in presentation currency (Note 3) 3 | Page The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows used in operating activities (restated)* Net loss $ (836,847) $ (167,637) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Accrued interest on related party notes payable 35,837 27,469 Amortization 4,377 2,511 Stock-based compensation 1,333 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Prepaids and other receivables 35,504 (2,819) Accounts payable 16,587 (17,112) Accrued liabilities (27,204) 13,101 Due to related parties 86,327 35,991 Net cash used in operating activities (684,086) (108,496) Cash flows used in investing activities Acquisition of equipment (55,572) - Net cash used in investing activities (55,572) - Cash flows provided by financing activities Issuance of notes payable to related parties 432,702 39,497 Cash received on subscription to shares 25,250 110,000 Cash received on subscription to subscription receipts - 15,000 Cash received from short sell fees - 7,127 Net cash provided by financing activities 457,952 171,624 Effects of foreign currency exchange (26,160) 1,317 Change in cash (307,866) 64,445 Cash, beginning 474,317 60,486 Cash, ending $ 166,451 $ 124,931 *Restated for change in presentation currency (Note 3) 4 | Page The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statement. RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 1.NATURE AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS Red Metal Resources Ltd. (the "Company") is involved in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Chile through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Polymet SpA ("Polymet") organized under the laws of the Republic of Chile. The Company has not determined whether its properties contain mineral reserves that are economically recoverable. The Company's head office is located at 1130 West Pender Street, Suite 820, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A4. Its registered office address is 700 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1S8. The Company's mailing address is 278 Bay Street, Suite 102, Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 1R8. Polymet's head office is located in Vallenar, III Region of Atacama, Chile. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern, meaning it will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the ordinary course of operations. As at April 30, 2022, the Company has not advanced its mineral properties to commercial production and is not able to finance day to day activities through operations. The Company's continuation as a going concern is dependent upon the successful results from its mineral property exploration activities and its ability to attain profitable operations and generate funds there from and/or raise equity capital or borrowings sufficient to meet current and future obligations. As at April 30, 2022, the Company had $166,451 cash and working capital deficit of $2,225,344. The Company raises financing for its exploration and development activities in discrete tranches to finance its activities for limited periods only. The Company has identified that further funding may be required for working capital purposes, and to finance the Company's exploration program and development of mineral assets. These conditions may cast substantial doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not give effect to any adjustment which would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and, therefore, be required to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those reflected in the consolidated financial statements and such adjustments may be material. Uncertainty Associated with Global Outbreak of COVID-19 In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared an outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which continues to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, have adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds. 2.BASIS OF PREPARATION These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue on June 27, 2022, by the directors of the Company. a) Statement of Compliance and Basis of Presentation The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee which the Canadian Accounting Standards Board has approved for incorporation into Part 1 of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting including IAS 34 Interim financial reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2022.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value. 5 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) During the year ended January 31, 2022, the Company changed its presentation currency from the United States dollar to the Canadian dollar. The Company believes that the change in presentation currency will provide shareholders with a better reflection of the Company's business activities and enhance the comparability of the Company's financial information to its peers. For more details, see Note 4 of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Reference herein to $ or CAD is to Canadian dollars, USD$ is to the US dollars. Balance sheet items are classified as current if receipt or payment is due within twelve months. Otherwise, they are presented as non-current. b) Significant accounting policies The accounting policies applied in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2022. c) Accounting standards issued but not yet effective Accounting standards, amendments to standards, or interpretations have been issued but have future effective dates are either not applicable or are not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3.CHANGE IN PRESENTATION AND FUNCTIONAL CURRENCY Effective February 1, 2021, the Company changed its presentation currency to Canadian dollars from US dollars. The Company believes that the change in presentation currency will provide shareholders with a better reflection of the Company's business activities and enhance the comparability of the Company's financial information to its industry peers. The change in presentation currency represents a voluntary change in accounting policy, which is accounted for retrospectively. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021, have been translated into the new presentation currency in accordance with IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, using the procedures outlined below: ·assets and liabilities were translated to CAD using exchange rates at April 30, 2021; ·income and expenses were translated using average exchange rates during the three-month period ended April 30, 2021; ·share capital and deficit were translated at the historical rates prevailing at the dates of transactions; and ·differences arising from the translation of the results for the reporting period have been taken to the accumulated other comprehensive loss. The change in presentation currency resulted in the following impact on the April 30, 2021, condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position: 6 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) CondensedConsolidatedStatementofFinancialPosition April 30, 2021 As reported, USD$ Restated, CAD$ Cash $ 101,694 $ 124,931 Other current assets 17,721 21,771 Equipment 25,778 31,668 Exploration and evaluation assets 739,140 908,033 Total assets $ 884,333 $ 1,086,403 Current liabilities $ 262,425 $ 322,389 Non-current liabilities 1,314,274 1,614,586 Total liabilities 1,576,699 1,936,975 Share capital 6,281,521 6,409,558 Shares subscribed 87,721 110,000 Share-based payment reserve 2,897,562 3,529,034 Deficit (9,877,350) (10,690,402) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,820) (208,762) Total shareholders' deficit (692,366) (850,572) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 884,333 $ 1,086,403 CondensedConsolidatedStatementofLossandComprehensiveLoss Three months ended April 30, 2021 As reported, USD$ Restated, CAD$ Operating expenses $ (110,035) $ (138,480) Foreign exchange loss (1,342) (1,689) Interest on notes payable (21,827) (27,469) Net loss (133,204) (167,638) Other comprehensive income (loss) (11,580) 17,449 Comprehensive loss $ (144,784) $ (150,189) Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00) The functional currency of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entities operate. The Company reconsiders the functional currency of its entities if there is a change in events and conditions which determined the primary economic environment. The continuation of Red Metal from Nevada to British Columbia, listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as Canadian dollar denominated private placements, have significantly increased the Parent Company's exposure to the Canadian dollar. Therefore, as of February 1, 2022, the Company adopted Canadian dollar as corporate entity's functional currency on a prospective basis. Minera Polymet continues to use Chilean peso as its functional currency. 7 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 4.SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS The preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make assumptions and estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include estimates which, by their nature, are uncertain. These assumptions and associated estimates are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. The current market conditions introduce additional uncertainties, risks and complexities in management's determination of the estimates and assumptions used to prepare the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. As the COVID-19 pandemic and volatility in financial markets is an evolving situation, management cannot reasonably estimate the length or severity of the impact on the Company. As such, actual results may differ from estimates and the effect of such differences may be material. The impacts of such estimates are pervasive throughout the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and may require accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and the revision affects both current and future periods. The following are critical judgments that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements: •classification/allocation of expenses as exploration and evaluation expenditures; •classification and measurement of the Company's financial assets and liabilities; •determination that the Company is able to continue as a going concern; and •determination whether there have been any events or changes in circumstances that indicate the impairment of the Company's exploration and evaluations assets. Key sources of estimation uncertainty include the following: •the carrying value and recoverability of exploration and evaluation assets; •recoverability and measurement of deferred tax assets; •provisions for restoration and environmental obligations and contingent liabilities; and •measurement of share-based transactions. 5.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISKS Financial instruments measured at fair value are classified into one of three levels in the fair value hierarchy according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values. The three levels at the fair value hierarchy are: Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. Level 2 - observable inputs other than quoted prices in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. Level 3 - unobservable inputs in which there is little or no market data available, which require the reporting entity to develop its own assumptions. The Company has classified its cash as measured at fair value in the statement of financial position, using level 1 inputs. 8 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Categories of financial instruments As at: April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Financial assets: FVTPL Cash $ 166,451 $ 474,317 Financial liabilities: Amortized cost Accounts payable $ 103,840 $ 87,938 Accrued liabilities $ 74,702 $ 102,208 Due to related parties $ 301,744 $ 57,254 Notes payable $ 2,028,826 $ - Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis: As at April 30, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Cash $ 166,451 $ - $ - $ 166,451 $ 166,451 $ - $ - $ 166,451 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, due to related parties, and notes payable approximate their fair value due to the short-term nature of these instruments. Risk management The Company has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments: credit risk, market risk and liquidity risk. Management, the Board of Directors, and the Audit Committee monitor risk management activities and review the adequacy of such activities. Credit risk: Credit risk is the risk of potential loss to the Company if a customer or counter party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company's credit risk is limited to the carrying amount on the statement of financial position and arises from the Company's cash, which is held with a high-credit quality financial institutions in Canada and in Chile. As such, the Company's credit risk exposure is minimal. Market risk: Market risk is the risk of loss that may arise from changes in market factors such as interest rates, foreign exchange rates, and equity prices. i.Interest rate risk: Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company has minimal interest rate risk as it has no interest accumulating financial assets that may become susceptible to interest rate fluctuations. ii.Currency risk: Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair values of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because they are denominated in currencies that differ from the respective functional currency.The Company has offices in Canada and Chile, and holds cash in Canadian, United States, and Chilean Peso currencies. A significant change in the currency exchange rates between the Canadian dollar relative to US dollar and Chilean Peso could have an effect on the Company's results of operations, financial position, and/or cash flows. At April 30, 2022, the Company had no hedging agreements in place with respect to foreign exchange rates. As the majority of the transactions of the Company are denominated in CAD and Chilean Peso currencies, movements in the foreign exchange rates are not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. 9 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) iii.Equity price risk: Equity price risk is the risk that the fair value of equity/securities decreases as a result of changes in the levels of equity indices and the value of individual stocks. The Company is not exposed to equity price risk as it does not have any investments in marketable securities. Liquidity risk: Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company has a planning and budgeting process in place to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis. Historically, the Company's sources of funding have been through equity financings and loans from the Company's management and its major shareholder; however, the Company cannot be certain that it will be able to raise sufficient funds to meet its short-term business requirements. The following table details the remaining contractual maturities of the Company's financial liabilities as of April 30, 2022: Within 1 year 1-5 years 5+ years Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 178,542 $ - $ - Amounts due to related parties 301,744 - - Loans payable(1) 2,154,688 - - Withholding taxes payable - - 144,005 $ 2,634,974 $ - $ 144,005 (1) Payments denominated in foreign currencies have been translated using the April 30, 2022, exchange rate. 6.EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS As of April 30, 2022, and January 31, 2022, the Company's interest in exploration and evaluation assets consisted of three active copper-gold projects on two properties, namely the Farellón and Perth Projects both located on the Carrizal Property, and the Mateo Project located on the Mateo Property. The Company capitalizes acquisition costs incurred on the Company's exploration and evaluation properties; the costs associated with exploration and drilling programs as well as property tax payments are expensed as period costs in the period they are incurred. Following tables present, as of April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022 acquisition costs associated with each property: Exploration and evaluation assets at April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Effect of foreign currency translation April 30, 2022 Farellón Project Farellón $ 432,389 $ (22,492) $ 409,897 Quina 166,660 (8,670) 157,990 Exeter 169,270 (8,805) 160,465 Sub-total, Farellón Project 768,319 (39,967) 728,352 Perth Project 53,454 (2,780) 50,674 Total costs $ 821,773 $ (42,747) $ 779,026 10 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Exploration and evaluation assets at January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 (restated)* Effect of foreign currency translation January 31, 2022 Farellón Project Farellón $ 473,792 $ (41,403) $ 432,389 Quina 182,618 (15,958) 166,660 Exeter 185,479 (16,209) 169,270 Sub-total, Farellón Project 841,889 (73,570) 768,319 Perth Project 58,574 (5,120) 53,454 Total costs $ 900,463 $ (78,690) $ 821,773 *Restated for change in presentation currency (Note 3) During the three-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company incurred the following costs associated with the exploration activities on its mineral properties: Exploration costs for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022 Farellón Project Perth Project Mateo Project Total Costs Property taxes paid $ 349 $ - $ - $ 349 Geology 31,193 - - 31,193 Drilling 400,103 - - 400,103 Equipment used 18,954 - - 18,954 Camp costs (including meals and travel) 43,666 - - 43,666 Assay costs 25,743 25,743 Total exploration costs $ 520,008 $ - $ - $ 520,008 Exploration costs for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021 (restated)* Farellón Project Perth Project Mateo Project Total Costs Property taxes paid $ 360 $ - $ - $ 360 Geology 7,263 - - 7,263 Drilling - - - - Equipment used - - - - Camp costs (including meals and travel) 2,595 - - 2,595 Assay costs - - - - Total exploration costs $ 10,218 $ - $ - $ 10,218 *Restated for change in presentation currency (Note 3) In addition to the costs listed in the tables above, during the three-month periods ended April 30, 2022, the Company incurred $1,253 in regulatory fees associated with claim maintenance (2021 - $1,360). 11 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 7.EQUIPMENT Changes in equipment cost, depreciation and net book value of the equipment at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2021 are as follows: Cost Equipment Balance at January 31, 2021 $ 53,715 Additions - Effect of foreign currency translation (4,694) Balance at January 31, 2022 49,021 Additions 55,572 Effect of foreign currency translation (5,441) Balance at April 30, 2022 $ 99,152 Accumulated depreciation Balance at January 31, 2021 $ 19,833 Additions 8,626 Effect of foreign currency translation (2,075) Balance at January 31, 2022 26,384 Additions 4,377 Effect of foreign currency translation (1,582) Balance at April 30, 2022 $ 29,179 Net carrying amounts Balance, January 31, 2022 $ 22,637 Balance, April 30, 2022 $ 69,973 8.PREPAIDS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Prepaids and other receivables consisted of the following as at April 30, 2022 and at January 31, 2022: April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Chilean corporate tax prepayment $ 618 $ 652 GST/HST receivable 17,352 11,785 Prepaid deposits for drilling program - 21,065 Prepaid expenses for general and administrative fees 99,347 119,445 Total prepaids and other receivables $ 117,317 $ 152,947 9.WITHHOLDING TAXES PAYABLE On July 31, 2020, the Company reclassified $146,237 in Chilean withholding taxes payable from current liabilities to long-term liabilities. As at April 30, 2022, and at January 31, 2022, the Company had $144,005 and $151,907 in Chilean withholding taxes payable, respectively. 10.SHARE CAPITAL On February 10, 2021, the Company changed its corporate jurisdiction from the State of Nevada to the Province of British Columbia. The Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Company, under the Nevada Revised Statutes, were replaced with the Articles of the Company, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The authorized capital of the Company was amended to an unlimited number of common shares without par value (the "Shares"). The Company retroactively reclassified $6,424,684 associated with the historical share issuances from additional paid-in capital to common stock. 12 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) During the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, the Company did not have any transactions that resulted in issuance of the Company's Shares of common stock. Warrants The changes in the number of warrants outstanding during the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, and for the year ended January 31, 2022, are as follows: Three months ended April 30, 2022 Year ended January 31, 2022 Number of warrants Weighted average exercise price Number of warrants Weighted average exercise price Warrants outstanding, beginning 10,688,239 $ 0.36 - $ n/a Warrants issued - $ n/a 10,688,239 $ 0.36 Warrants outstanding, ending 10,688,239 $ 0.36 10,688,239 $ 0.36 Details of warrants outstanding as at April 30, 2022, are as follows: Number of warrants exercisable Grant date Exercise price 3,849,668 May 17, 2021 $0.20 expiring on May 17, 2024, as extended on May 2, 2022 149,310 (1) May 17, 2021 $0.20 expiring on May 17, 2024, as extended on May 2, 2022 6,460,872 November 23, 2021 $0.30 if exercised prior to November 23, 2022; $0.60 if exercised after November 23, 2022 but prior to November 23, 2023 228,389 (1) November 23, 2021 $0.30 if exercised prior to November 23, 2022 $0.60 is exercised after November 23, 2022 but prior to November 23, 2023 10,688,239 (1)Broker warrants issued on closing of the Unit Offering and SR Offering. At April 30, 2022, the weighted average life of the warrants was 1.37 years. Options On July 13, 2021, the Company adopted an incentive stock option plan (the "Option Plan") which provides that the Board of Directors of the Company may, from time to time, at their discretion and in accordance with the CSE requirements, grant stock options to directors, officers and technical consultants for up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common Shares of the Company. Such options are exercisable for a period of up to ten years from the date of grant. Exercise price and vesting terms are determined at the time of grant by the Board of Directors. On November 24, 2021, the Company's board of directors granted 1,750,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of five years expiring on November 24, 2026. The options to acquire up to 1,700,000 Shares vested immediately upon grant, therefore the Company recognized $330,425 as share-based compensation for the period ended January 31, 2022. The fair value of these stock options was estimated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing model using the following assumptions: 13 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) November 24, 2021 Expected life 5 years Annualized volatility 186% Risk-free interest rate 1.56% Dividend yield Nil Fair Value at the date of grant $0.20 The option to acquire up to 50,000 Shares issued to a consultant for investor relation services vests over a period of 12 months at a rate of 12,500 Shares per quarter beginning on February 24, 2022. During the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, the Company recognized $1,333 (2021 - $4,770) as share-based compensation associated with this option, which was recorded as part of the advertising and promotion expenses for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022. The fair value of this stock option was estimated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing model using the following assumptions: November 24, 2021 Expected life 5 years Annualized volatility 195% - 205% Risk-free interest rate 1.52% - 2.63% Dividend yield Nil Fair Value at vesting $0.154 - $0.218 At April 30, 2022, the Company had 1,750,000 Share purchase options issued and outstanding, with 1,712,500 share purchase options exercisable on that date. All options were exercisable at $0.25 per Share, and had a weighted average life of 4.57 years. 11.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related parties include the directors, officers, key management personnel, close family members and entities controlled by these individuals. Key management personnel are those having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company as a whole The following amounts were due to related parties as at: April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Due to a company owned by an officer and director (a) $ 85,284 $ 21 Due to a company controlled by officers and directors (a) 89,510 39,565 Due to a company controlled by officers and directors (a) 107,350 5,650 Due to the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") (a), (b) 12,027 5,476 Due to the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") (a), (b) 1,279 1,272 Due to a major shareholder (a), (b) 3,198 3,180 Due to a company controlled by a director (a) 3,096 2,090 Total due to related parties $ 301,744 $ 57,254 (a)Amounts are unsecured, due on demand and bear no interest. (b)On July 29, 2020, Polymet entered into mining royalty agreements (the "NSR Agreements") with the Company's CEO, CFO, and the major shareholder (the "Purchasers") to sell net smelter returns (the "NSR") on its mineral concessions. NSR range from 0.3% to 1.25% depending on particular concession and the Purchaser. The Company's CEO agreed to acquire the NSR for $1,919 (USD$1,500), CFO agreed to acquire the NSR for $1,279 (USD$1,000), and the major shareholder agreed to acquire the NSR for $3,198 (USD$2,500). 14 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) The NSR will be paid quarterly once commercial exploitation begins and will be paid on gold, silver, copper and cobalt sales. If, within two years, the Company does not commence commercial exploitation of the mineral properties, an annual payment of USD$10,000 per purchaser will be paid. Pursuant to Chilean law, the NSR agreements will come in force only when registered against the land title in Chile. Due to temporary safety restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the registration of the NSR Agreements has been deferred, therefore the payments made by the CEO, CFO, and the major shareholder have been recorded as advances on the books of the Company and will be applied towards the NSR Agreements, once they are fully legalized. On October 31, 2021, the Company and its related parties agreed to defer certain debt the Company owed to them until January 31, 2023. As at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, the following amounts were included in long-term debt due to related parties April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Due to a company owned by an officer and director (c) $ - $ 74,763 Due to a company controlled by officers and directors (c) - 84,750 Total long-term amounts due to related parties $ - $ 159,513 (c)At April 30, 2022, the above payables to related parties were included in current liabilities. The following amounts were due under the notes payable the Company issued to related parties: April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Note payable to CEO (d) $ 1,261,539 $ 804,309 Note payable to CFO (d) 14,662 14,298 Note payable to a company controlled by officers and directors (d) 174,079 170,730 Note payable to a major shareholder (d) 578,546 566,166 Total notes payable to related parties $ 2,028,826 $ 1,555,503 (d)The notes payable to related parties accumulate interest at a rate of 8% per annum, are unsecured, and are payable on or after January 31, 2023, as renegotiated by the Company on August 31, 2021. During the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, the Company accrued $35,837 (April 30, 2021 - $27,469) in interest expense on the notes payable to related parties. Transactions with Related Parties During the three-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company incurred the following expenses with related parties: Three months ended April 30, 2022 2021 Consulting fees to a company owned by an officer and director $ 15,000 $ 15,000 Consulting fees to a company controlled by officers and directors 15,000 15,000 Consulting fees paid or accrued to a company controlled by VP of Finance 7,120 - Mineral exploration expenses paid to a company controlled by officers and directors 47,643 - Legal fees paid to a company controlled by a director 3,795 5,995 Rent fees accrued to a company controlled by officers and directors - 3,000 Total transactions with related parties $ 88,558 $ 38,995 15 | Page RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 12.SEGMENTED INFORMATION The Company has one operating segment, the exploration of mineral properties, and two geographical segments with all current exploration activities being conducted in Chile. All of the Company's equipment and exploration and evaluation assets are located in Chile as follows: April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Equipment $ 69,973 $ 22,637 Exploration and evaluation assets 779,026 821,773 $ 848,999 $ 844,410 13.SUBSEQUENT EVENT Subsequent to April 30, 2022, the Company closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,308,666 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $496,300, of which $25,250 the Company received during the three-month period ended April 30, 2022. 