Red Metal Resources : Identifies New Targets Through Mapping on the Carrizal IOCGProperty - Form 6-K

Red Metal Identifies New Targets Through Mapping on the Carrizal IOCG
Property
VANCOUVER, BC, August 17, 2022 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Red Metal") (CSE:RMES, OTCPINK:RMESF) is pleased to announce results from the 2022 geological mapping program on its Carrizal property, Region III, Chile.
The 2022 mapping and prospecting program focused on detailed mapping of veins along strike of, and to the east of the main Farellon structure with the goal of developing new drill targets. New veins mapped and sampled include the Gorda vein which was drilled in Hole FAR-22-020. The Gorda vein lies 250 metres east of the Farellon structure which was mapped and sampled along strike for a full kilometre. A further five veins were mapped and sampled in detail to develop future drill targets throughout the property.
Highlights
-
A high sample return of 5.77% Cu, 1.55% Co and 0.11 g/t Au two kilometres along strike to the north of the recent drilling on the Farellon structure
-
Three veins mapped in detail, each demonstrating over a kilometre of prospective strike length with mineralized grab samples
Table 1: Grab Sample Highlights(1)(2)
|
Sample
Number
|
Northing
UTM
|
Easting
UTM
|
Elevation
(asl)
|
Weight of
Sample
(Kg)
|
Au g/t
|
Co%
|
Cu%
|
500818
|
6888943
|
309490
|
553
|
1.54
|
1.74
|
0.047
|
6.26
|
500902
|
6891077
|
310916
|
632
|
1.63
|
0.11
|
1.545
|
5.77
|
500832
|
6889540
|
311547
|
540
|
1.82
|
0.22
|
0.021
|
5.66
|
500895
|
6890377
|
310310
|
631
|
1.58
|
0.63
|
0.146
|
5.18
|
500887
|
6889724
|
311958
|
495
|
0.94
|
0.32
|
0.063
|
5.06
|
500803
|
6889197
|
309735
|
561
|
2.21
|
0.04
|
0.019
|
4.89
|
500822
|
6888323
|
309800
|
647
|
1.96
|
3.43
|
0.015
|
4.59
|
500830
|
6889441
|
311412
|
524
|
1.71
|
0.67
|
0.027
|
4.11
|
500827
|
6888543
|
310082
|
618
|
1.71
|
4.91
|
0.094
|
3.70
|
500894
|
6890373
|
310305
|
631
|
0.45
|
0.13
|
0.028
|
3.41
|
500844
|
6888968
|
310724
|
496
|
1.48
|
0.27
|
0.024
|
3.37
|
500854
|
6889477
|
310518
|
582
|
1.05
|
3.28
|
0.160
|
3.16
|
500837
|
6889267
|
311117
|
527
|
0.67
|
1.97
|
0.029
|
3.03
|
500814
|
6889114
|
309667
|
587
|
1.51
|
0.19
|
0.057
|
2.79
|
500858
|
6889836
|
310979
|
582
|
2.46
|
2.06
|
0.002
|
2.70
|
500834
|
6889309
|
312021
|
472
|
1.52
|
0.45
|
0.054
|
2.64
|
Sample
Number
|
Northing
UTM
|
Easting
UTM
|
Elevation
(asl)
|
Weight of
Sample
(Kg)
|
Au g/t
|
Co%
|
Cu%
|
500824
|
6888423
|
309869
|
621
|
1.32
|
0.74
|
0.136
|
2.61
|
500833
|
6890107
|
311855
|
522
|
1.12
|
0.21
|
0.071
|
2.52
|
500820
|
6888717
|
309359
|
592
|
3.64
|
0.45
|
0.036
|
2.50
|
500831
|
6889472
|
311475
|
533
|
1.91
|
0.02
|
0.015
|
2.39
|
500859
|
6889807
|
310888
|
564
|
1.14
|
0.17
|
0.019
|
2.11
|
500840
|
6888767
|
310417
|
546
|
1.07
|
0.81
|
0.018
|
2.06
|
500850
|
6888284
|
310247
|
572
|
1.5
|
1.57
|
0.029
|
1.90
|
500816
|
6889020
|
309583
|
594
|
3.62
|
0.38
|
0.020
|
1.88
|
500868
|
6890705
|
311339
|
574
|
1.43
|
0.09
|
0.085
|
1.77
|
500886
|
6889679
|
312500
|
457
|
0.93
|
0.22
|
0.002
|
1.76
|
500806
|
6889420
|
309857
|
575
|
1.3
|
0.09
|
0.036
|
1.69
|
500819
|
6888717
|
309359
|
592
|
2.64
|
0.47
|
0.048
|
1.54
|
500855
|
6889630
|
310681
|
596
|
1.19
|
0.87
|
0.025
|
1.54
|
500852
|
6889527
|
310785
|
561
|
1.86
|
0.24
|
0.193
|
1.21
|
500829
|
6889352
|
311252
|
539
|
3.43
|
0.65
|
0.073
|
1.20
|
500856
|
6889748
|
310735
|
570
|
2.31
|
0.22
|
0.024
|
1.15
|
500835
|
6889244
|
311891
|
496
|
3.24
|
1.54
|
0.001
|
0.94
|
500838
|
6889227
|
311054
|
548
|
1.26
|
1.89
|
0.019
|
0.88
|
500892
|
6889011
|
312361
|
435
|
0.8
|
0.01
|
0.033
|
0.86
|
500826
|
6888696
|
310059
|
627
|
1.75
|
1.79
|
0.003
|
0.84
|
500801
|
6889269
|
309795
|
596
|
1.96
|
0.09
|
0.121
|
0.82
|
500823
|
6888344
|
309815
|
637
|
2.74
|
0.22
|
0.006
|
0.75
|
500853
|
6889444
|
310665
|
578
|
2.95
|
0.43
|
0.026
|
0.66
|
500802
|
6889233
|
309758
|
580
|
1.67
|
0.04
|
0.062
|
0.55
|
500825
|
6888485
|
309930
|
617
|
1.02
|
2.20
|
0.030
|
0.50
(1)Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.
(2)This table represents a selection of highlights including 41 samples out of 102 samples taken
Figure 1: Surface mapping and prospecting grab sample results
CuEq% based on CuEq%= ((Cu lb/t*US$3.75.lb) +(Co lbs/t*US$20/lb) +(Au g/t*0.03215*US$1,850/oz)/US$3.75/lb Cu insitu value and does not account for metallurgical, refining or other losses
Caitlin Jeffs, President, CEO comments: "We are excited to see so many new potential drill targets at close proximity to the Farellon structure."
QAQC
Samples are prepared and analyzed by ALS laboratories in La Serena, Chile and Lima, Peru. Samples are analyzed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques. All samples are analyzed using a 33 element 4 acid digestion ICP analysis method and copper samples over 10,000 ppm are analyzed again for just copper using the same analysis method.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo., President, CEO of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43- 101.
About Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the CSE under the symbol RMES and on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation statements related to the description of its exploration plans. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to exploration findings, results and recommendations, ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals and unprecedented market and economic risks associated with current unprecedented market and economic circumstances, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
The CSE has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release or passed upon the merits of any of the transactions described herein.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com
Contact:
Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Caitlin Jeffs, P.Geo, CEO
1-866-907-5403
invest@redmetalresources.com
www.redmetalresources.com