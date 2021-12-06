Red Mountain Mining : HREE discovered at Mt Mansbridge

Heavy Rare Earth Elements discovered at Mt Mansbridge

Heavy Rare Earth Elements

Xenotime (Dysprosium) mineral observed within drill chips

6m mineralized heavy rare earth zone (49-55m) intersected in hole MMRC002

Mineralized samples fast tracked at laboratory for immediate assaying

Petrology work to be performed in coming weeks

Cobalt

Drilling successfully intersected altered peridotite at Déjà vu, prospective for cobalt mineralisation

Samples fast tracked at laboratory for immediate assaying

Red Mountain Mining Limited (RMX, the Company) (ASX:RMX) is pleased to provide an update for its Mt. Mansbridge Project located in the Eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The Company successfully completed 4 of the planned holes at the project before the drill rig and personnel demobilized from site due to the onset of the wet season within the Kimberley making access untenable.

Notwithstanding the shortened drill programme, the Company, based on visual indications, views their maiden campaign as technically successful. With substantial access tracks now established at the Mt Mansbridge project and heritage clearance achieved, the Company is planning on resuming the drill program once the site is accessible again in early 2022, and anticipates an efficient completion of the programme.

Solo Prospect (formerly Mt Mansbridge Xenotime-Dysprosium Occurrence)

The prospect is a +200m NW-SE trending zone of HREE mineralisation that was initially identified by BHP during Uranium exploration in the 1980's. Rock chipping undertaken by RMX during the reporting year confirmed the Xenotime- Dysprosium mineralisation at the prospect with three drill holes planned to test the zone.

Three RC holes for 451m were completed at the prospect during the drilling program. Encouragingly a 6m zone (49- 55m) of Xenotime mineralisation was identified in hole MMRC002. Mineralisation was associated with a silica altered structure, hosted within a broader package of quartz and quartz-mica greywackes and occasional finer grained pelites. Visual estimations of the Xenotime mineralisation ranged from between 1-10% of the total composition of minerals over the 6m zone. On-site analysis using a portable XRF confirmed the zone as anomalous in both Yttrium and Dysprosium, this zone has been prioritized for assay at the laboratory for immediate analysis. It is expected that results will be received for this zone over the coming two (2) weeks and released to the market.