Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Red Mountain Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMX   AU000000RMX4

RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

(RMX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
05:42pRED MOUNTAIN MINING : HREE discovered at Mt Mansbridge
PU
12/03RED MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - RMX
PU
11/14Red Mountain Mining Appoints Nonexecutive Chair; Shares Fall 15%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Mountain Mining : HREE discovered at Mt Mansbridge

12/06/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

RED MOUNTAIN MINING LTD

7th December 2021

For personal use only

Heavy Rare Earth Elements discovered at Mt Mansbridge

Heavy Rare Earth Elements

  • Xenotime (Dysprosium) mineral observed within drill chips
  • 6m mineralized heavy rare earth zone (49-55m) intersected in hole MMRC002
  • Mineralized samples fast tracked at laboratory for immediate assaying
  • Petrology work to be performed in coming weeks

Cobalt

  • Drilling successfully intersected altered peridotite at Déjà vu, prospective for cobalt mineralisation
  • Samples fast tracked at laboratory for immediate assaying

Red Mountain Mining Limited (RMX, the Company) (ASX:RMX) is pleased to provide an update for its Mt. Mansbridge Project located in the Eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The Company successfully completed 4 of the planned holes at the project before the drill rig and personnel demobilized from site due to the onset of the wet season within the Kimberley making access untenable.

Notwithstanding the shortened drill programme, the Company, based on visual indications, views their maiden campaign as technically successful. With substantial access tracks now established at the Mt Mansbridge project and heritage clearance achieved, the Company is planning on resuming the drill program once the site is accessible again in early 2022, and anticipates an efficient completion of the programme.

Solo Prospect (formerly Mt Mansbridge Xenotime-Dysprosium Occurrence)

The prospect is a +200m NW-SE trending zone of HREE mineralisation that was initially identified by BHP during Uranium exploration in the 1980's. Rock chipping undertaken by RMX during the reporting year confirmed the Xenotime- Dysprosium mineralisation at the prospect with three drill holes planned to test the zone.

Three RC holes for 451m were completed at the prospect during the drilling program. Encouragingly a 6m zone (49- 55m) of Xenotime mineralisation was identified in hole MMRC002. Mineralisation was associated with a silica altered structure, hosted within a broader package of quartz and quartz-mica greywackes and occasional finer grained pelites. Visual estimations of the Xenotime mineralisation ranged from between 1-10% of the total composition of minerals over the 6m zone. On-site analysis using a portable XRF confirmed the zone as anomalous in both Yttrium and Dysprosium, this zone has been prioritized for assay at the laboratory for immediate analysis. It is expected that results will be received for this zone over the coming two (2) weeks and released to the market.

Figure 1 - Solo - MMRC002 - 49-55m - Xenotime (pink-red mineral) Mineralized Zone

1

ASX: RMX

Web: www.redmountainmining.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Solo HREE Prospect - RC Drilling & Rock Chips

2

ASX: RMX

Web: www.redmountainmining.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 3 - Mt. Mansbridge Project - Rare Earth Element and Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Prospects

3

ASX: RMX

Web: www.redmountainmining.com.au

For personal use only

Déjà vu Prospect (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE's)

The Déjà vu Prospect was identified and drilled by CRAE between 1991 and 1993. The prospect was originally targeted for diamond bearing kimberlites, however it encountered serpentinised peridotite. Sporadic sampling and assaying through the ultramafic intrusive unit returned several encouraging cobalt assay results between 70-100mincluding 0.34%, 0.32% and 0.22% Co (Previously announced 24/2/21 ASX Announcement: RMX to progress Ni-Cu-Co-PGETarget at Mt Mansbridge). Litho-geochemical studies recently undertaken by the companies geochemical and geological consultants highlighted the cobalt as primary magmatic related (i.e. not weathering enrichment) and also that the anomalous Co values cannot be explained by the observed silicate minerals within the peridotite only.

Hole MMRC004 was drilled to a depth of 75m before the drill rig experienced mechanical issues. These issues were unable to be resolved prior to the rig's demobilization, which was necessary to avoid the rig being stranded over the wet season.

The hole was designed to 'twin' the CRAE drill hole to provide further geological information and a comprehensive set of samples around the existing cobalt anomaly. Samples from hole MMRC004 have been prioritized at the laboratory for immediate assay. Further deeper drilling and an additional hole to the north and south are planned for early 2022.

Figure 4 - Déjà vu Cross Section with CRA Drilling

4

ASX: RMX

Web: www.redmountainmining.com.au

For personal use only

Hole_ID

Grid

MGA_E

MGA_N

RL

EoH

Azi

Dip

MMRC01

MGA94_Z52

451079

7890904

425

151

225

-60

MMRC02

MGA94_Z52

451148

7890891

425

150

225

-60

MMRC03

MGA94_Z52

451206

7890846

425

150

225

-60

MMRC04

MGA94_Z52

453980

7892700

404

75

0

-60

Table A - Drilling Details

Mt Mansbridge Project Location

Authorized for and on behalf of the Board,

Mauro Piccini,

Company Secretary

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and other technical information complies with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) and has been compiled and assessed under the supervision of Mr Oliver Judd. Mr Judd is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Judd consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

In relying on the above mentioned ASX announcement and pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 5.32.2, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the above-mentioned announcement.

5

ASX: RMX

Web: www.redmountainmining.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Mountain Mining Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
05:42pRED MOUNTAIN MINING : HREE discovered at Mt Mansbridge
PU
12/03RED MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - RMX
PU
11/14Red Mountain Mining Appoints Nonexecutive Chair; Shares Fall 15%
MT
11/14Red Mountain Mining Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
11/08Mt Mansbridge Drilling Presentation
PU
11/01Red Mountain Mining Starts Maiden Drilling at Mt Mansbridge Project; Shares Climb 10%
MT
11/01Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Commencement for Rare Earths and Ni-Cu-Co-PGE
CI
10/26Red Mountain Mining to Start RC Drilling at Western Australia's Mt Mansbridge Project; ..
MT
10/26Red Mountain Mining Limited Announces Drilling to Commence at Mt Mansbridge Project
CI
10/04RED MOUNTAIN MINING : Completes Heritage Survey; to Begin Drilling at Mt Mansbridge Projec..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,68 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net cash 2021 1,19 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 9,29 M 9,29 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Red Mountain Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Troy Flannery Non-Executive Chairman
Lincoln Ho Non-Executive Director
Robert Norman Parton Non-Executive Director
Mauro Piccini Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED-25.00%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.05%43 683
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.69%32 506
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.73%25 110
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.71%18 015
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-10.32%13 045