Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Red Mountain Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMX   AU000000RMX4

RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

(RMX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Mountain Mining : Proposed issue of securities - RMX

01/26/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

27/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options (exercisable at $0.015, expiring on 4

60,000,000

confirmed

February 2025)

RMX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

177,905,556

Proposed +issue date

4/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

40119658106

1.3

ASX issuer code

RMX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

27/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

11/3/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Director options require shareholder approval.

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

RMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 177,905,556

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00900

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

use

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Unquoted Options (exercisable at $0.015, expiring on 4 February 2025)

For personal

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

60,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

incentive for directors and placement consideration for brokers

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.015000

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

only

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0150

4/2/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

use

RMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

60,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

notice of meeting to be lodged.

personal

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

4/2/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

For

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

35,745,440 shares

30,000,000 broker options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Mountain Mining Limited published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
05:59pRED MOUNTAIN MINING : Proposed issue of securities - RMX
PU
01/17RED MOUNTAIN MINING : Xenotime mineral confirmed at Mt Mansbridge (amended)
PU
01/17Red Mountain Mining Limited Provides Update for its Mt Mansbridge Project Located in th..
CI
01/17Red Mountain Mining Identifies Rare Earth Minerals at Mt Mansbridge Project
MT
01/05Red Mountain Mining Confirms Presence of Heavy Rare Earths at Solo Prospect; Shares Jum..
MT
01/05RED MOUNTAIN MINING : HREE intercepted at Mt Mansbridge (Solo Prospect)
PU
01/05Red Mountain Mining Limited Provides an Update for Its Mt Mansbridge Project Located in..
CI
2021Red Mountain Mining Limited Provides an Update on it's Portfolio Suite of Projects
CI
2021Red Mountain Mining Finds Heavy Rare Earth Elements at Mt. Mansbridge Project in Wester..
MT
2021RED MOUNTAIN MINING : HREE discovered at Mt Mansbridge
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,68 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net cash 2021 1,19 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Red Mountain Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Troy Flannery Non-Executive Chairman
Lincoln Ho Non-Executive Director
Robert Norman Parton Non-Executive Director
Mauro Piccini Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED22.22%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.05%50 570
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION2.33%34 671
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-8.66%20 378
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.99%18 217
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.37%14 213