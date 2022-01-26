Red Mountain Mining : Proposed issue of securities - RMX
01/26/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
27/1/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options (exercisable at $0.015, expiring on 4
60,000,000
confirmed
February 2025)
RMX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
177,905,556
Proposed +issue date
4/2/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RED MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
40119658106
1.3
ASX issuer code
RMX
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
27/1/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
11/3/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
Director options require shareholder approval.
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
RMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 177,905,556
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.00900
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Unquoted Options (exercisable at $0.015, expiring on 4 February 2025)
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
60,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
incentive for directors and placement consideration for brokers
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.015000
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0150
4/2/2025
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
use
RMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
60,000,000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
notice of meeting to be lodged.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
4/2/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
35,745,440 shares
30,000,000 broker options
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 7
Red Mountain Mining Limited published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:58:04 UTC.