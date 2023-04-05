Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Red Pine Exploration Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    RPX   CA75686Y7028

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC.

(RPX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-04-04 pm EDT
0.1950 CAD    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Red Pine Announces Resignation of Director

04/05/2023 | 06:53am EDT
TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Nils Engelstad, Alamos Gold Inc.’s (“Alamos”) nominee on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), has resigned as a member of the Board, effective April 4, 2023. Alamos will continue to have the right to nominate one member to the Board provided it continues to beneficially own at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company pursuant to the terms of its Investor Rights Agreement with the Company.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RPX” and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Carrie Howes, Director Corporate Communications, (416) 644-7375, chowes@redpineexp.com


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -11,1 M -8,25 M -8,25 M
Net cash 2022 2,72 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers and Directors
Quentin Yarie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Josipovic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Douglas Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Baumen Independent Director
Drew Anwyll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC.-32.76%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.81%40 798
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.70%34 438
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.04%25 323
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.27.18%22 643
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED31.78%16 350
