Red Pine Exploration : Deck

This presentation, the information contained herein, any other materials provided in connection with this presentation and any oral remarks accompanying this presentation (collectively, the "Presentation"), have been prepared by Red Pine Exploration Inc. ("Red Pine" or the "Company") solely for information purposes. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. This Presentation does not constitute an offering of securities and the information contained herein is subject to the information contained in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on www.SEDAR.com.
This Presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-lookingstatements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively,"forward-lookingstatements"). The forward- looking statements herein reflect management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of Red Pine. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future outlook of the Company, business plans and strategies, proposed exploration plans, future commodity prices; success of exploration activities; results of the Technical Report (as hereinafter defined), the characteristics and potential of the Wawa Gold Project, completion of any recommended workprograms or expansionsand any timing thereof, and working capital.
Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by theforward-lookingstatements. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 outbreak; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs or other costs; future prices of zinc, lead, vanadium, copper, silver and gold or other metal prices; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, equipment breakdown, employee sickness and acts of God or other unfavourable operating conditions and losses; delays caused due to a breakdown in relations with First Nations Bands on whose traditional territory the Wawa Gold Project (as hereinafter defined) is located; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, project financing or in the completion of exploration activities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this Presentation. Readers are cautioned thatthe foregoing listof factors and those contained elsewhere in this Presentationare notexhaustive.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described inforward-lookingstatements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this Presentation and Red Pine disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. There can be no assurance thatforward-lookingstatements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance onforward-lookingstatements.
Mineral Resource Estimates, Qualified Person
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, unless otherwise stated, all current mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classified in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves Definitions and Guidelines" (the "CIMGuidelines").
Pursuant to the CIM Guidelines, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. The Company is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issue that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.
Unless stated otherwise herein, all scientific and technical data contained in this presentation has been reviewed, approved and verified by Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine who is a Qualified Person for the purposes ofNI43-101.
Please refer to the technical report prepared in respect of the Wawa Gold Project entitled "National Instrument43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project", Brian, Thomas P.Geo., Golder Associates Ltd., effective July 16, 2019 (the
"Technical Report") which is available under the Company's profile atwww.SEDAR.com.
TSX-V: RPX
OTCQB: RDEXF
REDPINEEXP.COM
PAGE 2
Exploration Success in 2021 -
Focused on Expanding Resources
100% owned Wawa Gold Project
Funded to complete a focused and sustained exploration program well
into 2022
Initial 2021 drill results highly successful in confirming gold
mineralization extension beyond footprint of existing resources
High-quality project hosting numerous historic mines and untested targets, in addition to
the depth potential of existing resources
Strategically located in Ontario's Tier 1 Michipicoten Greenstone Belt which has
experienced a vast influx of recent gold mining activity
TSX-V: RPX
OTCQB: RDEXF
REDPINEEXP.COM
PAGE 3
Capital Structure(CAD)
* As of June 1, 2022
Basic Shares Outstanding
117.4M
Options
3.7M
(avg. $0.73)
Warrants
2.8M
(avg. $0.40)
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
124.0M
Cash
$10.5M
as of January 31, 2022
Project Ownership
100%
TSX-V: RPX
OTCQB: RDEXF
REDPINEEXP.COM
Key Shareholders
30.7%
20.3%
Retail/Other
Insiders &
Alamos Gold
19.3%
49%
Institutional
Key Institutional Investors:
Research:
Pierre Vaillancourt
March 16, 2022
PAGE 4
Prolific Gold District
in a Trusted Jurisdiction
Wawa Gold Project in underexplored extension of the rejuvenated section of the Abitibi
Influx of Activity in the Region
2015: Goldcorp acquires Probe Mines (Borden) for C$526M
2017: IAMGOLD announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo, vending a 30% interest in Côté for US$195M
2017: Alamos acquires Richmont (Island) for US$770M
2019: Newmont achieves commercial production at Borden
2019: Alamos announces strategic 19.9% investments in Red Pine Exploration and Manitou Gold
2020: IAMGOLD / Sumitomo approve construction at Côté
2020: Argonaut approves construction at Magino
2020: Equinox acquires Premier Gold (Hardrock 50%)
2021: New Gold completes C$25M strategic investment into Harte Gold
2021: New Gold complete 9.9% investment (~C$2.5M) in Angus Gold
2022: Silver Lake Resources acquires Harte Gold Corp (C$102M)
Michipicoten Greenstone Belt
Underexplored Sector of Canada's Prolific Abitibi Region
Timmins
WAWA GOLD PROJECT
Greenstone Terranes
150 km
Sault Ste Marie
TSX-V: RPX
OTCQB: RDEXF
REDPINEEXP.COM
PAGE 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:29:06 UTC.