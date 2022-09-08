Log in
    RPX   CA75686Y7028

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC.

(RPX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:30 2022-09-08 am EDT
0.2900 CAD   -6.45%
09/07Red Pine Exploration Plans to Raise $5 Million via Bought Deal Financing
MT
09/07Red Pine Announces C$5,000,180 Bought Deal Financing
GL
09/07Red Pine Announces C$5,000,180 Bought Deal Financing
GL
Red Pine Exploration : Deck

09/08/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
WAWA GOLD PROJECT

Exploration Success Leading to Resource Growth

MAY 2022

ONTARIO

TSX-V: RPX | OTCQB: RDEXF

REDPINEEXP.COM

Forward Looking Information

This presentation, the information contained herein, any other materials provided in connection with this presentation and any oral remarks accompanying this presentation (collectively, the "Presentation"), have been prepared by Red Pine Exploration Inc. ("Red Pine" or the "Company") solely for information purposes. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. This Presentation does not constitute an offering of securities and the information contained herein is subject to the information contained in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on www.SEDAR.com.

This Presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-lookingstatements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements"). The forward- looking statements herein reflect management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of Red Pine. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future outlook of the Company, business plans and strategies, proposed exploration plans, future commodity prices; success of exploration activities; results of the Technical Report (as hereinafter defined), the characteristics and potential of the Wawa Gold Project, completion of any recommended workprograms or expansionsand any timing thereof, and working capital.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-lookingstatements. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 outbreak; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs or other costs; future prices of zinc, lead, vanadium, copper, silver and gold or other metal prices; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, equipment breakdown, employee sickness and acts of God or other unfavourable operating conditions and losses; delays caused due to a breakdown in relations with First Nations Bands on whose traditional territory the Wawa Gold Project (as hereinafter defined) is located; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, project financing or in the completion of exploration activities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this Presentation. Readers are cautioned thatthe foregoing listof factors and those contained elsewhere in this Presentationare notexhaustive.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-lookingstatements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this Presentation and Red Pine disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. There can be no assurance that forward-lookingstatements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-lookingstatements.

Mineral Resource Estimates, Qualified Person

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, unless otherwise stated, all current mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classified in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves Definitions and Guidelines" (the "CIMGuidelines").

Pursuant to the CIM Guidelines, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. The Company is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issue that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.

Unless stated otherwise herein, all scientific and technical data contained in this presentation has been reviewed, approved and verified by Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101.

Please refer to the technical report prepared in respect of the Wawa Gold Project entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project", Brian, Thomas P.Geo., Golder Associates Ltd., effective July 16, 2019 (the

"Technical Report") which is available under the Company's profile atwww.SEDAR.com.

TSX-V: RPX

OTCQB: RDEXF

REDPINEEXP.COM

PAGE 2

Exploration Success in 2021 -

Focused on Expanding Resources

100% owned Wawa Gold Project

Funded to complete a focused and sustained exploration program well

into 2022

Initial 2021 drill results highly successful in confirming gold

mineralization extension beyond footprint of existing resources

High-quality project hosting numerous historic mines and untested targets, in addition to

the depth potential of existing resources

Strategically located in Ontario's Tier 1 Michipicoten Greenstone Belt which has

experienced a vast influx of recent gold mining activity

TSX-V: RPX

OTCQB: RDEXF

REDPINEEXP.COM

PAGE 3

Capital Structure(CAD)

* As of June 1, 2022

Basic Shares Outstanding

117.4M

Options

3.7M

(avg. $0.73)

Warrants

2.8M

(avg. $0.40)

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

124.0M

Cash

$10.5M

as of January 31, 2022

Project Ownership

100%

TSX-V: RPX

OTCQB: RDEXF

REDPINEEXP.COM

Key Shareholders

30.7%

20.3%

Retail/Other

Insiders &

Alamos Gold

19.3%

49%

Institutional

Key Institutional Investors:

Research:

Pierre Vaillancourt

March 16, 2022

PAGE 4

Prolific Gold District

in a Trusted Jurisdiction

Wawa Gold Project in underexplored extension of the rejuvenated section of the Abitibi

Influx of Activity in the Region

2015: Goldcorp acquires Probe Mines (Borden) for C$526M

2017: IAMGOLD announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo, vending a 30% interest in Côté for US$195M

2017: Alamos acquires Richmont (Island) for US$770M

2019: Newmont achieves commercial production at Borden

2019: Alamos announces strategic 19.9% investments in Red Pine Exploration and Manitou Gold

2020: IAMGOLD / Sumitomo approve construction at Côté

2020: Argonaut approves construction at Magino

2020: Equinox acquires Premier Gold (Hardrock 50%)

2021: New Gold completes C$25M strategic investment into Harte Gold

2021: New Gold complete 9.9% investment (~C$2.5M) in Angus Gold

2022: Silver Lake Resources acquires Harte Gold Corp (C$102M)

Michipicoten Greenstone Belt

Underexplored Sector of Canada's Prolific Abitibi Region

Timmins

WAWA GOLD PROJECT

Greenstone Terranes

150 km

Sault Ste Marie

TSX-V: RPX

OTCQB: RDEXF

REDPINEEXP.COM

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Pine Exploration Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -16,5 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net cash 2021 1,96 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 27,6 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 79,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,31 CAD
Average target price 0,70 CAD
Spread / Average Target 126%
Managers and Directors
Quentin Yarie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James ONeill Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Douglas Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Baumen Independent Director
Drew Anwyll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC.-40.38%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION-31.72%33 612
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.26%27 212
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.17%19 323
POLYUS-35.94%18 543
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.61%14 405