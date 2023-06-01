Red Pine Outlines 2023 Drill Campaign Focusing on High Probability Resource Increase Targets

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) outlines its planned 2023 exploration program. The anticipated program follows the success of our 2021-22 drill programs and will focus within and around the Surluga and Minto deposits areas. Specifically, those areas that have the greatest potential to increase the anticipated updated resource.

Proposed exploration program for 2023

The Company will immediately increase drilling to include two drills on site with a proposed program averaging 3,600 to 4,400m of drilling per month.

Based on the most recent financing, the program will consist of approximately 20,000m of diamond drilling that will focus on the targets which have the highest probability towards material progression of an updated resource. The updated resource is anticipated to be based on both a pit and underground constrained development scenario. 90% of the drilling will be allocated to Pit Constrained Exploration Targets located within and in the surroundings of the area as outlined on Figure 1 The balance of the drilling will be allocated to exploration targets outside the area outlined on Figure 1 or at vertical depths exceeding 500m





The drilling program will represent a significant milestone for the Company in its work to update the mineral resource and provide a better understanding of the geological targets. This will serve to prove which gold zones have meaningful exploration potential with strong indications of size and continuity that should be added to an optimized mineral resource and to support an economical evaluation.



Exploration targets that will be the focus of the 2023 drilling program:

• ± 45% of the total meterage concurrently testing: the Minto B Shear Zone, the Minto C Shear System, the Minto Mine Shear Zone, strategic infill and verification drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone, Old Tom Vein Network and untested areas of the Jubilee Shear Zone HW over the 65 zone;

• ± 35% of the total meterage to test the HW of the Jubilee Shear Zone (Pit Constrained Exploration Target);

• ± 20% testing the Surluga North Vein Network + the Surluga North Discovery in the Jubilee Shear Zone and strategic infill in the northern extension of the JSZ to convert the exploration targets in that area to mineral resource.

Figure 1 - Exploration targets for the 2023 drilling program

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94e3256d-64c7-4722-89f5-03ba4d98c1a8





Exploration Permit PR-23-000112

To further expedite the exploration on the Wawa Gold Property, Red Pine has received an exploration Permit to drill on 11 additional mining claims to the West of the Jubilee Shear.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

