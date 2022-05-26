Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Red River Bancshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RRBI   US75686R2022

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

(RRBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
51.09 USD   +0.75%
04:56pRed River Bancshares Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.07 a Share, Payable June 23 to Shareholders as of June 13
MT
04:53pRED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:30pRed River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Red River Bancshares : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces
Quarterly Cash Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, La.,May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the "Company") announced today that on May 26, 2022, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.07 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on June 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2022.

Contact:
Julia Callis
Vice President, Corporate Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
318-561-4042
julia.callis@redriverbank.net

###


Disclaimer

Red River Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 21:47:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 103 M - -
Net income 2022 32,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 364 M 364 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 58,7%
Managers and Directors
R. Blake Chatelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isabel V. Carriere Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Teddy Ray Price Non-Executive Chairman
Kirk D. Cooper Independent Director
Willie P. Obey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.-5.22%364
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.20%373 710
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.44%288 759
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%239 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%181 953
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.05%167 230