Red River Bancshares : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces
Quarterly Cash Dividend
ALEXANDRIA, La.,May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the "Company") announced today that on May 26, 2022, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.07 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on June 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2022.
