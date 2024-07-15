ALEXANDRIA, La., July 15, 2024 - Red River Bank (the "Bank") will hold a grand opening for its newest banking center located in Metairie, La Monday, July 15. This is the Bank's second full-service banking center in the New Orleans market.

In 2021, Red River Bank began operations in the New Orleans market with a combined loan and deposit production office in the Energy Centre on Poydras Street. In 2022, Red River Bank opened its first full-service banking center on Baronne Street in downtown New Orleans

"We have been eager to expand more into the New Orleans market after our Baronne Street banking center opened in 2022," said Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Chatelain. "We plan to continue expanding banking services in the New Orleans market and extend our customer-focused, community-banking experience."

"The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce warmly welcomes Red River Bank to Jefferson Parish," said Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Ruth Lawson. "Red River Bank's unwavering dedication to delivering personalized banking solutions and its well-established presence across Louisiana will continue to contribute to the growth of our community. We are honored to commemorate their Grand Opening and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our region."

Red River Bank Greater New Orleans Market President Meghan Donelon has led efforts to develop Red River Bank's presence throughout New Orleans since August 2021.

"Our team's commitment to providing outstanding service to customers is why so many customers choose to bank with us," explained Donelon. "Our Metairie location is now open, and we are prepared to provide customers with the exceptional customer service we are known for, for all their banking needs."

The new location is located at 1914 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Business hours for the Metairie location are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

View all press releases