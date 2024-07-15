Red River Bancshares : Bank opens new location in Metairie, Louisiana
July 15, 2024 at 11:32 am EDT
Share
Red River Bank opens new location in Metairie, Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La., July 15, 2024 - Red River Bank (the "Bank") will hold a grand opening for its newest banking center located in Metairie, La Monday, July 15. This is the Bank's second full-service banking center in the New Orleans market.
In 2021, Red River Bank began operations in the New Orleans market with a combined loan and deposit production office in the Energy Centre on Poydras Street. In 2022, Red River Bank opened its first full-service banking center on Baronne Street in downtown New Orleans
"We have been eager to expand more into the New Orleans market after our Baronne Street banking center opened in 2022," said Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Chatelain. "We plan to continue expanding banking services in the New Orleans market and extend our customer-focused, community-banking experience."
"The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce warmly welcomes Red River Bank to Jefferson Parish," said Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Ruth Lawson. "Red River Bank's unwavering dedication to delivering personalized banking solutions and its well-established presence across Louisiana will continue to contribute to the growth of our community. We are honored to commemorate their Grand Opening and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our region."
Red River Bank Greater New Orleans Market President Meghan Donelon has led efforts to develop Red River Bank's presence throughout New Orleans since August 2021.
"Our team's commitment to providing outstanding service to customers is why so many customers choose to bank with us," explained Donelon. "Our Metairie location is now open, and we are prepared to provide customers with the exceptional customer service we are known for, for all their banking needs."
The new location is located at 1914 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Business hours for the Metairie location are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
View all press releases
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Red River Bancshares Inc. published this content on
15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 July 2024 15:31:01 UTC.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. The Bank operates from a network of approximately 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. It targets privately-owned commercial and industrial operating companies for both credit and treasury management services, while also providing owners and employees with the same customized, personal service for their individual financial needs. It offers a range of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, tax-exempt loans, consumer loans, and loans held for sale. It also offers online banking services, night deposits, telephone, mail, and mobile banking.