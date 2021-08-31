Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Red River Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRBI   US75686R2022

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

(RRBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program

08/31/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALEXANDRIA, La., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors approved the renewal of its stock repurchase program. The repurchase program authorizes the Company to purchase up to $5 million of outstanding shares of common stock from September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022. Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing prices and based on market conditions, or in privately negotiated transactions. Blake Chatelain, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to renew our stock repurchase program. Approval of this plan shows our ongoing commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.
The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the timing, manner, amount, and overall impact of future purchases under the repurchase program, as well as any other statement other than statements of historical fact. Words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words, or such other comparable words or phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s industry, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, you are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Interested parties should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should carefully consider the risks and other factors that the Company faces. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact:
Julia Callis
Vice President, Corporate Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
318-561-4042
julia.callis@redriverbank.net


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
04:47pRED RIVER BANCSHARES : Approves Renewal of Up to $5 Million Stock Repurchase Pro..
MT
04:42pRED RIVER BANCSHARES : Announces Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program (Form 8-K)
PU
04:34pRED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pRed River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program
GL
08/27RED RIVER BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
08/26RED RIVER BANCSHARES : Keeps Dividend at $0.07 Per Share; Payable Sept. 23 to Sh..
MT
08/26RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26RED RIVER BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
08/26Red River Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Septe..
CI
08/13RED RIVER BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 367 M 367 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 342
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 50,50 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Blake Chatelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isabel V. Carriere Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Teddy Ray Price Non-Executive Chairman
Kirk D. Cooper Independent Director
Barry D. Hines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.1.92%367
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%479 420
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.45%350 565
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%239 327
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.40%198 791
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.40%192 114