Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Red River Bancshares, Inc.    RRBI

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

(RRBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red River Bancshares, Inc. Mourns Passing of Longtime Board Member F. William Hackmeyer, Jr.

01/05/2021 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of F. William Hackmeyer, Jr., director of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI), the parent company of Red River Bank. Mr. Hackmeyer passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend and board member, Bill Hackmeyer. Bill was one of our founding directors and a trusted advisor. His extensive commercial real estate experience and long history with the bank made him an excellent board member. His passion and commitment to our company, and his guidance and support of management, will be greatly missed,” said Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bancshares, Inc. and Red River Bank. “On behalf of the entire Red River Bank family, we extend our deepest condolences to all members of the Hackmeyer family,” said Mr. Chatelain.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Contact:

Julia Callis
Vice President, Corporate Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
julia.callis@redriverbank.net         
318-561-4042


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
03:37pRED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:30pRed River Bancshares, Inc. Mourns Passing of Longtime Board Member F. William..
GL
2020Red River Bank purchases banking center building in Lake Charles, Louisiana
GL
2020RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2020Red River Bank purchases banking center location in South Louisiana
GL
2020RED RIVER BANCSHARES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
2020Red River Bank Announces Expansion to Lafayette, LA
GL
2020RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 89,2 M - -
Net income 2020 26,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 360 M 360 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 342
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 52,50 $
Last Close Price 49,10 $
Spread / Highest target 7,94%
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
R. Blake Chatelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Simpson Non-Executive Chairman
Isabel V. Carriere Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Kirk D. Cooper Independent Director
F. William Hackmeyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.-0.91%360
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%383 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%263 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%259 783
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.38%188 191
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.03%165 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ