  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Red River Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRBI   US75686R2022

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

(RRBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Red River Bancshares : Two Banks Partner on $4K Grant to Shreveport Nonprofit

10/07/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
Image Changers Receives Funding from FHLB Dallas and Red River Bank

Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $4,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Image Changers, a nonprofit based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007006057/en/

From left: Jennifer Elliott, Red River Bank; Damon Humphrey, Image Changers; Jill Drodge, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas; and Judy Madison, Red River Bank; celebrate a $4,000 grant award to Image Changers of Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

From left: Jennifer Elliott, Red River Bank; Damon Humphrey, Image Changers; Jill Drodge, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas; and Judy Madison, Red River Bank; celebrate a $4,000 grant award to Image Changers of Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

The funding was celebrated during a ceremonial check presentation on October 7.

“This is the second year that Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas have supported us with the PGP, and it is greatly appreciated as we work to expand our services and our reach,” said Damon Humphrey, president and executive director of Image Changers. The funding will help the organization cover costs of planning for its long-range goals of furthering economic development, homeownership and educational opportunities for low- to moderate-income families.

“We are pleased to support nonprofits such as Image Changers that are improving the quality of life for members of our Shreveport community,” said Jannease Seastrunk, Red River Bank senior vice president and community relations officer. “This PGP grant will provide them additional resources to grow, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“The relationship between FHLB Dallas and its members promotes grassroots community outreach in the cities where our members operate,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We value this partnership with Red River Bank, which has been very involved in our community investment initiatives.”

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at www.redriverbank.net.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 372 M 372 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 342
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 51,07 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Blake Chatelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isabel V. Carriere Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Teddy Ray Price Non-Executive Chairman
Kirk D. Cooper Independent Director
Barry D. Hines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.3.07%372
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.73%505 058
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.96%372 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%242 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.62%196 574
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%195 626