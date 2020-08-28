Red River Bank in Louisiana operational status following Hurricane Laura

Log in
08/28/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

ALEXANDRIA, La., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank is open and providing banking services in the majority of the state, excluding Lake Charles and Sulphur in Southwest Louisiana. As of 9am central time Friday, 3 banking centers and 3 ATMs in Central Louisiana are open; all banking centers and ATMs in Shreveport/Bossier City, Baton Rouge and Covington are open for banking services. Online and mobile banking are also available.

Information from the City of Alexandria suggests power to Central Louisiana, where the bank is headquartered, should be restored by the weekend. Power to the Southwest Louisiana community is unknown at this time.

Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bank, said, “Hurricane Laura was a very impactful storm and it has been challenging to our communities. We’re fortunate none of our employees were harmed and none of our locations were damaged. Our bankers are reaching out to customers in order to provide assistance. We are full service in spite of the challenges and we are here for our customers and communities.”

For banking center updates, logon to redriverbank.net or on social media.

Red River Bank is the seventh largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 25 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, LA and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net.

Media Contact: 
Evelyn Jones, Marketing Dir.
ejones@redriverbank.net         
C: 318-664-1513  O: 318-561-5903

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
