Red River Resources : RVR Hits High Grade and Broad Gold Intervals at Hillgrove
12/19/2021 | 05:59pm EST
ASX Release
20 DECEMBER 2021
Red River hits high grade and broad gold intervals at Hillgrove
Highlights:
RVR receives assays for two holes at Eleanora-Garibaldi and three holes at Sunlight
Further high-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones build confidence for the Hillgrove operations and significant tungsten near Sunlight provides further upside. Results include;
19.7m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 221.5m downhole (SUN057)
Including 3.0m @ 10.4 g/t Au from 221.5m downhole
Including 0.5m @ 32.1 g/t Au from 224.0m downhole
Including 3.2m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 238.0m downhole
And 7.5m @ 2.4 g/t Au + 0.6% WO3 from 99.0m downhole
7.0m @ 3.6 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb from 175.0m downhole (ELG153B)
Including 4.0m at 4.7 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb from 178.0m downhole
3.0m @ 4.4 g/t Au and 2.2% Sb from 107.0m down hole (ELG160)
And 5.4m @ 2.7 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb from 174.6m downhole
Including 4.0m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 176.0m downhole
RVR has nine holes completed awaiting assays and two rigs continue drilling at Hillgrove
Red River Resources Limited (ASX: RVR) is pleased to announce results of five holes from its drill program at the Hillgrove Gold project in NSW.
The planned drilling program at Eleanora-Garibaldi has been completed and the deposit remains open; drilling at Sunlight and Cosmopolitan is continuing. A further nine holes have been completed and are awaiting assays; results will be announced when they are received.
The high-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones are encouraging and continue to build confidence to transition Hillgrove from a historical narrow vein project into a larger-scale gold operation. A significant tungsten intercept adjacent to Sunlight (SUN057) highlights the potential for additional value adding metals.
Hillgrove has an existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 7.23Mt @ 4.5 g/t Au & 1.2% Sb (1,037koz contained Au & 90kt contained Sb) and RVR continues build this resource for a larger-scale, longer life mining operation.
RVR has received assays for drill holes SUN056, SUN057 and SUN058 (Table 1). The first results from a surface program targeting the eastern extension of the Sunlight deposit. To date, six holes have been completed and one further will be drilled. The drilling aims to increase deposit knowledge and demonstrates that extensions of the Sunlight Mineral Resource to the east and at depth remain open.
Figure 1: Assay results from latest Sunlight drill program
RVR has received assays for drill holes ELG153B (re-drill) and ELG160 in the follow-upEleanora-Garibaldi drill program (Table 2). All holes intersected gold mineralisation. Garibaldi drill holes intercepted multiple zones of mineralisation with three parallel lodes, West Lode (Main Lode), Centre Lode and East Lode. In multiple holes, gold mineralisation exists between the lenses, providing broad lower-grade intervals. Five additional holes have been drilled at Eleanora-Garibaldi and are awaiting assay results.
Figure 4: Assay results from latest Eleanora-Garibaldi program
Eleanora-Garibaldi intervals of gold antimony mineralisation include:
ELG153B intersected 7.0m @ 3.6 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb from 175.0m downhole o Including 4.0m at 4.7 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb from 178.0m downhole
ELG160 intersected 32.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb from 78.0m down holeoIncluding 3.0m @ 4.4 g/t Au and 2.2% Sb from 107.0m downhole
ELG160 intersected 5.4m @ 2.7 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb from 174.6m downholeoIncluding 4.0m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 176.0m downhole
Red River Resources Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:07 UTC.