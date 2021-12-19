Red River Resources : RVR Hits High Grade and Broad Gold Intervals at Hillgrove

For personal use only

ASX Release 20 DECEMBER 2021

Red River hits high grade and broad gold intervals at Hillgrove

Highlights:

RVR receives assays for two holes at Eleanora-Garibaldi and three holes at Sunlight

Eleanora-Garibaldi and three holes at Sunlight Further high-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones build confidence for the Hillgrove operations and significant tungsten near Sunlight provides further upside. Results include;

high-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones build confidence for the Hillgrove operations and significant tungsten near Sunlight provides further upside. Results include; 19.7m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 221.5m downhole (SUN057)

Including 3.0m @ 10.4 g/t Au from 221.5m downhole

Including 0.5m @ 32.1 g/t Au from 224.0m downhole

Including 3.2m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 238.0m downhole

And 7.5m @ 2.4 g/t Au + 0.6% WO 3 from 99.0m downhole

7.0m @ 3.6 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb from 175.0m downhole (ELG153B)

Including 4.0m at 4.7 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb from 178.0m downhole

3.0m @ 4.4 g/t Au and 2.2% Sb from 107.0m down hole (ELG160)

And 5.4m @ 2.7 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb from 174.6m downhole



Including 4.0m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 176.0m downhole

RVR has nine holes completed awaiting assays and two rigs continue drilling at Hillgrove

Red River Resources Limited (ASX: RVR) is pleased to announce results of five holes from its drill program at the Hillgrove Gold project in NSW.

The planned drilling program at Eleanora-Garibaldi has been completed and the deposit remains open; drilling at Sunlight and Cosmopolitan is continuing. A further nine holes have been completed and are awaiting assays; results will be announced when they are received.

The high-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones are encouraging and continue to build confidence to transition Hillgrove from a historical narrow vein project into a larger-scale gold operation. A significant tungsten intercept adjacent to Sunlight (SUN057) highlights the potential for additional value adding metals.

Hillgrove has an existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 7.23Mt @ 4.5 g/t Au & 1.2% Sb (1,037koz contained Au & 90kt contained Sb) and RVR continues build this resource for a larger-scale, longer life mining operation.