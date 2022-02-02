Red River Resources : RVR hits more high grade gold and antimony at Hillgrove
02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
ASX Release
03 FEBRUARY 2022
RVR hits 14.5m @ 3.0 g/t gold and 1.1% antimony at Hillgrove
Highlights:
Further high-grade intercepts from four holes at Eleanora-Garibaldi at Red River's Hillgrove Gold Project, NSW
Results include broader mineralised zones which build confidence for the Hillgrove operations:
14.5m @ 3.0 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb from 22.5m downhole (ELG164)
Including 6.5m @ 4.6 g/t Au and 1.9% Sb from 24.5m downhole
Including 3.5m @ 2.8 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb from 33.5m downhole
26.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb from 131.0m downhole (ELG161)
Including 2.0m @ 2.7 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb from 131.0m downhole
Including 1.0m @ 4.4 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb from 142.0m downhole
36.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb from 7.0m down hole (ELG163)
Including 2.0m @ 3.5 g/t Au and 0.5% Sb from 14.0m downhole
Including 0.7m @ 6.9 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb from 29.0m downhole
RVR has eight holes completed awaiting assays and two rigs continue drilling at Hillgrove
Red River Resources Limited (ASX: RVR) is pleased to announce results of four holes at the Hillgrove Gold mine in NSW.
The planned drilling program at Eleanora-Garibaldi has been completed and the deposit remains open; drilling at Sunlight and Cosmopolitan is continuing. A further seven holes have been completed and are awaiting assays; results will be announced when they are received.
The high-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones are encouraging and continue to build confidence to transition Hillgrove from a historical narrow vein project into a larger-scale gold operation.
Hillgrove has an existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 7.23Mt @ 4.5 g/t Au & 1.2% Sb (1,037koz contained Au & 90kt contained Sb) and RVR continues build this resource for a larger-scale, longer life mining operation.
Address: Level 6, 350 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
RVR has received assays for drill holes ELG161 to ELG164 in its follow-upEleanora-Garibaldi drill program (Table 1). The drill holes intercepted three parallel lodes of structurally controlled gold-antinomy dominated mineralisation. These north-south striking, near vertical lodes from west to east include the Main Lode, a southern continuation of the main Eleanora system, the Central Lode, and the East Lode. The drill holes intercepted lower grade gold mineralisation between and surrounding the dominant structures hence reporting of broad grade intervals.
Figure 1: Assay results from latest Eleanora-Garibaldi program.
The Main Lode intervals of high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation include;
2m @ 2.7 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb from 131.0m downhole (ELG161)
1m @ 2.9 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb from 58.0m down hole (ELG162)
1.2m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb from 39.0m down hole (ELG163)
3.5m @ 2.8 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb from 33.5m down hole (ELG164)
The Central Lode intervals of high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation include;
0.7m @ 6.9 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb from 29.0m downhole (ELG163)
6.5m @ 4.6 g/t Au and 1.9% Sb from 24.5m down hole (ELG164)
The East Lode intervals of high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation include;
1m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 56m downhole (ELG161)
2m @ 3.5 g/t Au and 0.5% Sb from 14.0m downhole (ELG163)
In hole ELG164 the merging of the Main and Central lodes forms a total high grade mineralised zone of
14.5m @ 3.0 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb from 22.5m downhole (ELG164)
The southern Garibaldi area has undergone significant brittle deformation both pre-mineralisation and post mineralisation compared to the northern Eleanora area. This has had two fundamental impacts on the geology and mineralisation:
The first is that the pre-mineralisation faulting has created pathways for significant lamprophyre dyke swarms, with holes drilled in this program containing anywhere from 1 to 11 lamprophyre intrusions.
The second is that faulting has also created additional pathways for the mineralised hydrothermal fluids to flow through. This has affected the mineralisation by creating the additional and generally weaker parallel trends of mineralisation east of the main lode trend. There also exists weak mineralisation between the lodes creating wide zones (>20m) of halo gold mineralisation.
Historically, Garibaldi had a small open pit which is approximately 155m long, 40m wide and 10m deep to take advantage of the multiple gold lodes and bulk low-grade material.
Stibnite Vein
Figure 2: Stibnite Veining in ELG164
Note: All intervals of core loss (CL) have been assigned zero grade.
Red River is waiting on results from one additional hole at Eleanora-Garibaldi. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. RVR will schedule more drilling here following review and the testing of other potential targets throughout the Hillgrove Project.
Currently two diamond drill rigs continue to target the Sunlight Mineral Resource area and the Cosmopolitan Prospect.
Results from the final Eleanora-Garibaldi hole, two holes drilled at the historic Freehold Mine area and five holes drilled at the current Sunlight Mineral Resource area are expected during the March 2022 quarter.
Hillgrove Underground Restart Update:
RVR continues to work towards the restart of underground mining at Hillgrove's Syndicate deposit, negotiations are progressing with potential mining partners.
Modifications of the antimony processing circuit are complete and ready to commission, and discussions with potential offtake partners is advancing.
RVR is building a multi-asset operating business focused on base and precious metals with the objective of delivering prosperity through lean and clever resource development. RVR's foundation asset is the Thalanga Base Metal Operation in Northern Queensland, which was acquired in 2014 and where RVR commenced copper, lead and zinc concentrate production in September 2017. RVR has commenced production at the high-grade Hillgrove Gold Operation in New South Wales which was acquired in 2019. The Hillgrove Operation is a key part of RVR's strategy to build a multi-asset operating business focused on base and precious metals.
On behalf of the Board,
Mel Palancian
Managing Director
Red River Resources Limited
For further information please visit Red River's website or contact:
Mel Palancian
Nathan Ryan
Managing Director
NWR Communications
mpalancian@redriverresources.com.au
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
D: +61 3 9017 5380
M: +61 420 582 887
