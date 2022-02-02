Red River Resources : RVR hits more high grade gold and antimony at Hillgrove

For personal use only

ASX Release 03 FEBRUARY 2022

RVR hits 14.5m @ 3.0 g/t gold and 1.1% antimony at Hillgrove

Highlights:

Further high-grade intercepts from four holes at Eleanora-Garibaldi at Red River's Hillgrove Gold Project, NSW

high-grade intercepts from four holes at Eleanora-Garibaldi at Red River's Hillgrove Gold Project, NSW Results include broader mineralised zones which build confidence for the Hillgrove operations:

14.5m @ 3.0 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb from 22.5m downhole (ELG164)

Including 6.5m @ 4.6 g/t Au and 1.9% Sb from 24.5m downhole

Including 3.5m @ 2.8 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb from 33.5m downhole

26.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb from 131.0m downhole (ELG161)

Including 2.0m @ 2.7 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb from 131.0m downhole



Including 1.0m @ 4.4 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb from 142.0m downhole

36.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb from 7.0m down hole (ELG163)

Including 2.0m @ 3.5 g/t Au and 0.5% Sb from 14.0m downhole



Including 0.7m @ 6.9 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb from 29.0m downhole

RVR has eight holes completed awaiting assays and two rigs continue drilling at Hillgrove

Red River Resources Limited (ASX: RVR) is pleased to announce results of four holes at the Hillgrove Gold mine in NSW.

The planned drilling program at Eleanora-Garibaldi has been completed and the deposit remains open; drilling at Sunlight and Cosmopolitan is continuing. A further seven holes have been completed and are awaiting assays; results will be announced when they are received.

The high-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones are encouraging and continue to build confidence to transition Hillgrove from a historical narrow vein project into a larger-scale gold operation.

Hillgrove has an existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 7.23Mt @ 4.5 g/t Au & 1.2% Sb (1,037koz contained Au & 90kt contained Sb) and RVR continues build this resource for a larger-scale, longer life mining operation.