    RRGB   US75689M1018

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

(RRGB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
7.320 USD   +1.95%
'Tis the Season for Red Robin's New OREO® Peppermint Crunch Milkshake
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/08/2022 | 05:28pm EST
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., (Nasdaq: RRGB), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced the grant of an inducement award to Sarah Mussetter, effective December 8, 2022, in connection with her appointment as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

As part of the inducement grant, Ms. Mussetter received 19,035 restricted stock units, which will vest in three substantially equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date. The award is subject to same terms and conditions of the Company’s 2017 Performance Incentive Plan as if the award was granted under such plan.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 273 M - -
Net income 2022 -42,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 22 483
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,18 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Johan Hart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Wilson Chief Financial Officer
David A. Pace Chairman
Deena DePhillips Vice President-Technology
Michael Buchmeier Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice president
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.-56.56%114
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION1.38%198 003
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-13.72%41 844
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-5.93%36 132
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.14.41%23 262
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.8.65%20 168