Official RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. press release

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in January.

On January 9, 2024, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 26th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. Red Robin’s discussion will begin at 9:00 AM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website at www.redrobin.com, under the “Investor Relations” tab. The Company will also host investor meetings during the conference.

On January 22-23, 2024, the Company will be meeting with institutional investors at the Jefferies 13th Annual Winter Consumer Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103693480/en/