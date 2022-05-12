Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRGB   US75689M1018

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

(RRGB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
8.860 USD   -8.28%
09:03aRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26, 2022
BU
04/20RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : April 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26, 2022

05/12/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after the market close, followed by a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8560. A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the conference ID is 13728550. The replay will be available through Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The call will be webcast live and later archived from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.redrobin.com/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
09:03aRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26, 2022
BU
04/20RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04/19RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : April 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
04/18Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Shares Drop After Raymond James Downgrade
MT
04/18Raymond James Downgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
03/21Red Robin Reveals New Whiskey River® Backyard BBQ Menu
PR
03/21Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reveals New Whiskey River Backyard BBQ Menu
CI
03/10RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/10Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 275 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 22 483
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,86 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. B. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynn S. Schweinfurth EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Pace Chairman
Darla Morse Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael Buchmeier Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice president
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.-41.56%140
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-8.82%180 767
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-26.69%35 839
YUM BRANDS-20.25%31 054
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-24.72%15 812
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.67%15 427