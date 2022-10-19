Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRGB   US75689M1018

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

(RRGB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
7.990 USD   +5.69%
09:12aRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022
BU
09/30Donatos Pizza taps Jodie Conrad as CMO
AQ
09/16Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022

10/19/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market close, followed by a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 631-891-4304. A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the conference ID is 10020411. The replay will be available through Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The call will be webcast live and later archived from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.redrobin.com/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
09:12aRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results on Novembe..
BU
09/30Donatos Pizza taps Jodie Conrad as CMO
AQ
09/16Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16Michael Kaplan to Resign as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Red Rob..
CI
09/15Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
BU
08/11Benchmark Downgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to Hold From Buy; Shares Slide 15% Prema..
MT
08/11Benchmark Downgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to Hold From Buy
MT
08/10RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/10Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 260 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 22 483
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,99 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 87,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Johan Hart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynn S. Schweinfurth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David A. Pace Chairman
Darla Morse Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael Buchmeier Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice president
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.-51.66%127
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.04%183 333
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-11.68%42 868
YUM BRANDS-20.80%31 721
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-6.10%19 638
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.54%16 989