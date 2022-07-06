Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RRGB   US75689M1018

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

(RRGB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
8.220 USD   -4.42%
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/30Ex Red Robin chief takes co-president role at Nextbite
AQ
06/30Donatos eyes Pennsylvania for growth
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kinder Cheri
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC [RRGB] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
10000 E GEDDES AVE , STE 500
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ENGLEWOOD CO 80112
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kinder Cheri
10000 E GEDDES AVE
STE 500
ENGLEWOOD, CO80112

CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER
Signatures
/s/ Michael L. Kaplan, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents a grant of time-based restricted stock units under the issuer's 2017 Performance Incentive Plan, as amended. Each time-based restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, upon vesting of the unit, one share of the issuer's common stock. The units are scheduled to cliff vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant. The closing price on the date of grant, July 1, 2022, was $8.14.
(2) Represents a grant of time-based restricted stock units under the issuer's 2017 Performance Incentive Plan, as amended. Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, upon vesting of the unit, one share of the issuer's common stock. One third of the units are scheduled to vest on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of the date of grant..
(3) Includes 9,783 shares subject to vesting and forfeiture restrictions.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
