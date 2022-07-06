Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) Represents a grant of time-based restricted stock units under the issuer's 2017 Performance Incentive Plan, as amended. Each time-based restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, upon vesting of the unit, one share of the issuer's common stock. The units are scheduled to cliff vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant. The closing price on the date of grant, July 1, 2022, was $8.14.

(2) Represents a grant of time-based restricted stock units under the issuer's 2017 Performance Incentive Plan, as amended. Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, upon vesting of the unit, one share of the issuer's common stock. One third of the units are scheduled to vest on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of the date of grant..