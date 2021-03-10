Log in
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Develops Three New Delivery-Only Brands to Make More Memorable Connections with Its Guests

03/10/2021 | 05:51pm EST
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews today announced the rollout of three new delivery-only brands that build on the company's off-premise business and continue the company's brand promise of making memorable connections with its Guests.

The three new delivery-only brands feature a mix of items from Red Robin as well as offerings not featured on the Red Robin menu. The Wing Dept focuses on a variety of wings and sides; Fresh Set offers a wide array of fresh green salads, wraps and sandwiches with freshly-prepared sauces and dressings; and Chicken Sammy's offers a selection of tasty chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, homemade kettle chips and more.

The delivery-only brands are the latest in Red Robin's expansion into off-premise dining. In 2018, Red Robin successfully launched a partnership with Donatos® Pizza featured in select Red Robin locations. As one element of this partnership, Red Robin has featured Donatos as a stand-alone delivery brand in third-party marketplaces for over a year. Based on the success of the program, Red Robin will expand to an additional 120 locations throughout the remainder of 2021.

"We were pleased with the great feedback we received from Guests when we tested the delivery-only brands," said Paul Murphy, Red Robin President and CEO. "We plan to continue to invest in these new virtual brands and will be introducing new craveable menu items for each brand soon."

For more information on Red Robin or to find your nearest location, please visit: https://www.redrobin.com/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-develops-three-new-delivery-only-brands-to-make-more-memorable-connections-with-its-guests-301245073.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
